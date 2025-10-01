Here’s where tariffs have made the most impact in six months

Farmers and manufacturers are hit hardest by tariffs, with lost export markets, higher input costs, and squeezed profits.

Consumers see mixed effects: big jumps in prices for appliances like washing machines, smaller or delayed hikes in clothing and electronics.

Retailers and tech companies have shielded shoppers so far, but analysts warn more price increases are likely if tariffs remain in place.

It’s been six months since the Trump administration began imposing steep tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of imports, primarily from China, but also steel, aluminum, and other goods from allies.

On the positive side of the ledger, billions of dollars have poured into the U.S. Treasury, chipping away at the budget deficit. However, the economic fallout has touched nearly every sector of the economy, some more than others.

Intended to protect domestic jobs and reduce the trade deficit, the tariffs have triggered retaliation, disrupted global supply chains, and created uncertainty for businesses. Here are the sectors feeling the pinch.

Agriculture

Farmers have arguably been hit the hardest. Retaliatory tariffs from China and other trading partners targeted soybeans, pork, and other U.S. farm exports. The result: plummeting overseas demand, a glut of supply, and steep losses for family farms. Billions in federal aid packages have softened the blow but haven’t restored lost markets.

Manufacturing



U.S. manufacturers that rely on imported steel, aluminum, and parts have faced higher input costs. Automakers, appliance makers, and heavy equipment companies like Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson have reported profit squeezes. Some companies passed costs along to buyers; others absorbed them to stay competitive.

Retail & consumer goods



Clothing, electronics, and household items were caught in tariff rounds as well. Many retailers initially absorbed costs to avoid scaring off price-sensitive shoppers. Still, surveys show gradual price creep on everyday goods, from washing machines to laptops. Smaller retailers with thinner margins often had no choice but to raise prices.

Technology

Tech companies faced higher component costs, especially those relying on Chinese-made semiconductors, circuit boards, and networking equipment. The consumer impact has been muted so far, as big players like Apple used financial muscle to shield shoppers—but analysts warn continued tariffs could eventually trickle down to sticker prices.

Consumer prices: Where tariffs bite and where they don’t

Noticeable impact: Washing machines, some appliances, steel-heavy products (cars, tools). The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported double-digit increases in washer and dryer prices shortly after tariffs hit.



Muted impact: Smartphones, laptops, and major electronics. Retailers and tech firms have leaned on long supply contracts, offshoring, or temporary absorption of costs.



Mixed impact: Clothing and footwear. Some brands shifted sourcing away from China, easing upward pressure. Others passed along modest hikes, most visible in mid-range and budget segments.



Several factors have blunted the shock at checkout lines:

Stronger U.S. dollar is making imports cheaper overall.

Retailers absorbing margins to keep market share.

Diversification of supply chains to countries outside China.

Still, trade analysts caution that consumers may feel more pain over time if tariffs stay in place or escalate. Many companies can only absorb costs for so long before price hikes become unavoidable.

The bottom line

Tariffs were billed as a tool to protect American workers and industries, but their impact has been uneven. Farmers and manufacturers have taken direct hits, while consumer price effects have been scattered – sharp in some categories, barely visible in others.

For now, U.S. shoppers are shielded from the worst. But if tariffs drag on, more household budgets could be caught in the crossfire of global trade battles.