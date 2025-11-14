Potential tariffs risk turning Italian pasta into a luxury item

The U.S. may hike tariffs on certain Italian pasta brands to about 107% as early as January 2026

Big names like Rummo, Garofalo, La Molisana, and Italian-made Barilla could see sharp price jumps or exit the U.S. market

Check “Product of Italy,” lightly stock up on favorites, and test cheaper store-brand or U.S.-made backups now

The U.S. Commerce Department has proposed massive new tariffs on Italian pasta that would push total tariffs as high as 107% on imports from 13 big Italian companies.

Right now, Italian pasta from the EU already pays a 15% tariff. Commerce’s preliminary findings would tack on another 92%. The claim is that these Italian companies are “dumping” pasta in the U.S. at less than market value, undercutting American pasta manufacturers.

If the proposal sticks, tariffs could kick in as early as January 2026, once Commerce finalizes its decision (deadline is around Jan. 2, 2026).

Who’s on the hook?

The 13 companies on the preliminary list include some very recognizable names:

La Molisana

Pasta Garofalo

Rummo

Barilla (Italian-made lines; U.S-made Barilla is much less affected)

Agritalia

Aldino

Antiche Tradizioni Di Gragnano

Gruppo Milo

Pastificio Artigiano Cav. Giuseppe Cocco

Pastificio Chiavenna

Pastificio Liguori

Pastificio Sgambaro

Pastificio Tamma

Italy exported roughly $680–700 million worth of pasta to the U.S. last year, about 12% of the U.S. pasta market, and much of the higher-end bronze-cut/gourmet stuff consumers associate with “real Italian pasta.”

Some of these brands are already warning they may pull out of the U.S. market if the full 107% tariff hits, because the math simply doesn’t work.

Importers have thrown out examples like a $3.99 box jumping to $7.99 if the tariffs get passed through.

Is this final, or “maybe” news?

The White House is already downplaying “pasta is disappearing” headlines, saying the duty is just a proposal and that companies still have “several months” to provide data before anything becomes final.

That said, several Italian companies and trade groups are treating this as very real as some are planning to exit the U.S. market starting in 2026 if nothing changes. Also, the EU’s trade chief has publicly said he’s working with Italy to fight the tariffs.

What shoppers can do now

Check where your pasta is made. Flip the box and look for “Product of Italy.” The proposed duties hit certain Italian brands; U.S.-made and most store brands aren’t in the same danger zone.

Lightly stock up on favorites. If you’re loyal to a specific Italian brand (Rummo, Garofalo, La Molisana, etc.), grab a few extra boxes now. Buying a couple of months’ worth could be smart, but not an entire bunker’s worth.

Test cheaper backups. Try your store brand or a U.S.-made option now so you already know a backup you like if prices jump.

Watch unit prices, not just sale tags. If tariffs kick in, “sales” may just be discounts off a higher regular price. The price-per-ounce line you see on the shelf is your real comparison tool.