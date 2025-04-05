Tariffs to raise prices for clothes, food and more

Americans should brace for sticker shock on a wide range of goods because of President Trump's recently announced tariffs, which go into effect April 5.

Tariffs starting at 10% and reaching as high as 50%, which Trump levied on April 2 against dozens of countries including China and those in the European Union, are effectively taxes on imported goods that are paid by companies and those costs are likely to be passed onto consumers.

The average consumer per household is expected to spend $3,800 more per year because of the tariffs in the short term, or a 2.3% increase on all prices, according to Yale Budget Lab analysis of all tariffs announced so far.

Prices for raw materials that go into a wealth of consumer goods are expected to rise under the tariffs, Yale said.

The five hardest hit raw materials, agricultural products or goods are leather, with an 18% price increase, followed by wearing apparel (17%), crops (13%), metals (11%) and wool and silk (11%), Yale said.

Trump and his allies argue the tariffs will revitalize American manufacturing and jobs by forcing companies to establish more production within the U.S., meaning more goods will be made in America and bought by Americans.

But Trump has acknowledged there will be economic hardship for Americans from the tariffs as part of an adjustment period.

"Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!)," Trump said Feb. 2 on his Truth Social media platform.

Billionaire Mark Cuban has recommended that Americans stockpile items before price hikes from tariffs go into full force.

“It’s not a bad idea to go to the local Walmart or big-box retailer and buy lots of consumables now,” Cuban said on social-media platform Bluesky. “From toothpaste to soap, anything you can find storage space for, buy before they have to replenish inventory.”

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.