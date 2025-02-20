Zicam customers could get cash back in $6 million settlement

If you purchased a Zicam cold or flu product last year, you may be eligible for a cash refund—but time is running out.

Church & Dwight Co., the manufacturer of Zicam, has agreed to settle a $6 million class action lawsuit filed in 2022. The lawsuit alleged that the company misled consumers by falsely claiming its products could shorten the duration and severity of colds and flu.

As part of the settlement, Church & Dwight denies any wrongdoing and maintains that its products are backed by clinical evidence. However, the company has agreed to compensate eligible customers.

Who gets a refund?

Any U.S. consumer who purchased a Zicam product before October 17, 2024, qualifies for a refund.

If you have proof of purchase (such as a receipt), you can receive $5 per product, up to six products—a maximum of $30.

If you don’t have a receipt, you can still receive $2.50 per product for up to two products, for a total of $5.

How to claim your money

To get your refund, submit a claim online through the class action settlement website before the February 21 deadline. You’ll need to provide:

Your full name, address, and contact details

Information about which Zicam products you purchased

You can choose to receive your payment through a prepaid MasterCard, Venmo or Zelle.

Deadline is February 21

Consumers who qualify must file their claims by Feb. 21 to be eligible for a refund. Further details on when payments will be issued will be available on the settlement website.

If you purchased a Zicam product thinking it would shorten your cold or flu, this settlement might put some cash back in your pocket. Don't miss out — file your claim before the deadline.

About Zicam

Zicam is a brand of over-the-counter cold and flu medicine. It is available in a variety of forms, including tablets, lozenges, nasal sprays and oral mists. Zicam products contain zinc, which is thought to help shorten the duration of a cold. However, there is limited scientific evidence to support this claim.

Zicam nasal sprays and gels have been linked to a loss of smell in some people. This side effect is thought to be caused by the zinc in these products. In 2009, the FDA issued a warning against using Zicam nasal sprays and gels. The manufacturer of Zicam has since reformulated these products to remove zinc.

Zicam products are not recommended for children under the age of 12. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you should talk to your doctor before using Zicam.

If you are considering using Zicam, it is important to weigh the potential risks and benefits. There are other cold and flu medicines available that may be more effective.