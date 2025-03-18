Critics blast Social Security's new security measures

The Social Security Administration (SSA) says it's taking "proactive steps to enhance the security of its services" but some critics say it's a Trumpian scheme to sabotage operations and force the privitization of Social Security.

Today's announcement by Social Security follows a leaked memo that predicted the agency would eliminate telephone applications and require everyone to apply online.

The change, critics charge, will result in seniors, disabled people, rural residents and anyone without internet access having to apply in person at already overworked local SSA offices.

"By requiring seniors and disabled Americans to enroll online or in person at the same field offices they are trying to close, rather than over the phone, Trump and Musk are trying to create chaos and inefficiencies at SSA so they can privatize the system," said Rep. John B. Larson (D-CT) in a news release.

Larson, ranking member of the House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee, said the new plan would result in a 14% increase in office traffic, which current staffing could not handle.

For its part, the SSA insists the changes will further safeguard Social Security records and benefits against fraudulent activity.

While the necessity to visit an SSA office in person may be inconvenient, a news release from SSA said faster processing will make up for it.

It said the new system "will expedite processing all direct deposit change requests — both in person and online — to one business day. "Prior to this change, online direct deposit changes were held for 30 days," it said.

Utmost integrity

“Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance,” said Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity. Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service.”

Dudek said that on March 31 — less than two weeks — SSA will enforce online digital identity verification and in-person identity proofing. Those unable to verify their identity online should make an appointment for an office visit, he said.

People who do not already have a “my Social Security” account can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/, he said.

Democrats object

In a posting on its War Room site, the Democratic National Committee denounced the plan as a scheme to “break” Social Security and “derail” payments for millions of Americans, forcing longer wait times and causing “significant” payment disruptions — especially in rural areas.

"Trump and his shadow president are making it clear: They’re setting the groundwork to 'eliminate' Americans’ hard-earned benefits like Social Security and Medicare all to fund tax breaks for their ultra-wealthy backers," the DNC charged.