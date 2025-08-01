Here’s where tariffs raised prices in July

Electronics (smartphones, laptops, tablets)

Imports from China faced tariffs of up to 145%, leading to price hikes as high as 46% for laptops and tablets, and 26% for smartphones.

Automobiles and auto parts

A 25% tariff on imported vehicles and auto parts led to price increases ranging from $3,500 to $15,000 per vehicle.

Steel, aluminum, construction materials and appliances

Steel and aluminum tariffs doubled to 50% in June, raising prices for building supplies and major household appliances.

Americans faced more price increases in July as a wave of new tariffs on imported goods took hold, pushing up the cost of electronics, cars, appliances, food and more. The price hikes are among the most significant ripple effects of U.S. trade policy changes in recent years, according to economists and industry analysts.

The Yale Budget Lab estimates that U.S. tariffs could raise short‑run consumer prices by roughly 1.7% to 2.3%, depending on assumptions, and impose a household purchasing power loss ranging from about $2,300 to $3,800 annually, measured in 2024 dollars.

Where prices rose the most

Electronics

Smartphones, tablets and laptops saw some of the steepest increases, with retail prices rising 15% to 46%. The tariffs, aimed at Chinese imports, hit consumer tech especially hard.

Automobiles and auto parts

A 25% import tariff that took effect this spring translated into sticker shock for buyers of some cars and trucks. New and used vehicle prices rose by thousands of dollars, while parts and repairs became more expensive as well.

Construction materials and home appliances

Tariffs on steel and aluminum, which doubled by 50% in June, sent prices soaring for building materials. Home appliances, including refrigerators and washers, also climbed in price due to added import duties.

Furniture and household goods

Imports of furniture and kitchenware were hit with tariffs as high as 145%, resulting in price increases of 10% to 30%. Retailers reduced discounts and inventory levels as margins were squeezed.

Groceries and food items

Tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico led to higher prices on produce including avocados and tomatoes, along with other staples such as maple syrup and certain meats.

More Increases Expected in August

Many of the tariffs set to affect goods from the European Union, Canada and Mexico were scheduled to take effect Aug. 1. Experts say July's increases may represent only the beginning of a broader wave of inflation.

Some retailers and manufacturers have temporarily absorbed costs to ease the impact on consumers, but that buffer is expected to shrink in the coming weeks.

Tariff impact at a glance

What’s next?

With another round of tariffs taking effect in August, analysts expect some prices to continue rising through the fall. Bargain hunters may find fewer deals, and families already stretched by rising costs in housing and energy are likely to feel further pressure.

Lawmakers have proposed targeted relief, but no exemptions or rollbacks have been approved.