Federal government shutdown threatens consumer protections

Consumer Federation itemizes the risks to consumers

Protection against predatory lenders, unfair fees, corporate abuse suspended, CFA charges

Food safety, public health, privacy protections all at risk, the organizations says

The federal government shut down today after lawmakers failed to reach agreement on a funding bill, halting key operations across multiple agencies. Consumer advocates charge that the shutdown will compound existing rollbacks in consumer protections and leave millions of Americans exposed to risks in housing, food safety, financial services, and everyday household security.

Since the start of the Trump administration, regulators and watchdog agencies have faced staffing cuts, political interference, and budget constraints. With this shutdown, experts say the government is no longer just weakened — it is incapacitated in areas where consumers most need oversight.

Housing

Sharon Cornelissen, Director of Housing at the Consumer Federation of America (CFA), said the housing crisis will intensify as the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) ceases much of its fair housing work. Thousands of home closings could stall, particularly in flood zones, because the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has run out of funding. “Broad, affordable, and fair access to housing is impossible without a well-functioning government,” Cornelissen warned.

Consumer Protection

CFA Consumer Protection Director Erin Witte said the shutdown strips Americans of their most basic safeguards. “By halting the very agencies that safeguard families from predatory lenders, unfair fees, and corporate abuse, the administration is abandoning Americans at the height of a widespread affordability crisis.”

Financial Services

Adam Rust, CFA’s Director of Financial Services, emphasized that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was already marginalized. “Rulebreakers are being given free rein to take advantage of people with impunity,” he said. “Fraudsters stay open for business, even when the government closes its doors.”

Investor Protection

Corey Frayer, Director of Investor Protection, pointed to long-term risks: “We are about to learn the hard way what could happen to the American financial system if enforcement of securities laws is abandoned altogether.”

Technology & Privacy

Ben Winters, Director of AI and Data Privacy, said the lack of oversight invites exploitation. “Each day without rigorous enforcement and expansion of our consumer protections presents a new opportunity for online scammers, data brokers, and tech companies to profit at the expense of families and teenagers’ safety.”

Food Safety

The shutdown also disrupts food monitoring. USDA inspectors remain on the job, but may work without pay. FDA inspections are curtailed, with only a skeleton crew handling emergencies. “Authorities may be slower to solve a nationwide outbreak,” said Thomas Gremillion, Director of Food Policy. “The CDC is suspending analysis of surveillance data — a dangerous blind spot in the fight against foodborne illness.”

Data and Reporting

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has paused publication of key economic indicators, including inflation data. Research Associate Ethan Weiland said, “With many consumers struggling to pay bills, now is not the time to be flying blind.”

Insurance & Flood Risk

Michael DeLong, Research and Advocacy Associate, warned that NFIP’s shutdown leaves 4.7 million Americans without flood insurance renewals or new policies. “If a disaster strikes, they could lose everything.”

Everyday Impact

While core services like veterans’ benefits continue, delays in disability claims, GI Bill stipends, and appeals will strain military families, according to Krystel Spell of Veteran Saves. Amy Miller of America Saves noted that even short-term interruptions in paychecks and benefits “can make it difficult for households to cover essentials like rent, utilities, or groceries.”

Prevention Tips for Consumers

Check housing transactions early : If buying or selling in flood zones, confirm insurance status immediately.

Be cautious with lenders : Avoid payday loans and high-interest products as oversight weakens.

Protect against scams : Expect more phishing, fake relief offers, and predatory schemes.

Food vigilance : Double-check food recalls and health alerts since inspections are limited.

Budget buffer: Households dependent on benefits should prepare for possible delays.

What To Do if You’re Affected

Contact your mortgage lender for relief options if closings stall.

Veterans and students should monitor VA and GI Bill portals for updates.

Consumers without flood insurance should document property conditions in case disaster strikes.

Use state and local health departments for foodborne illness updates in place of federal alerts.

Seek financial counseling from nonprofits if delays affect your household budget.

Quick Checklist