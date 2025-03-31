Write a review
New tariffs on imported cars and trucks are set to take effect this week

New cars are about to become more expensive thanks to new tariffs on autos and auto parts - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Prices may rise for nearly every new car sold in the U.S.

The Trump administration’s 25% tariff on foreign-made cars is set to take effect this week and in a weekend interview with NBC News, the president made clear his tariff threat is not a bluff, and has a long-range strategic objective.

“I couldn’t care less if they (automakers) raise prices, because people are going to start buying American cars,” Trump told NBC News.

But it might not be that simple. The Ford F-150 is built in Louisville, Ky., but if a significant number of parts are imported, it might not escape the tariffs. While some foreign automakers, such as Toyota, have assembly plants in the U.S., vehicles made here would be subject to some tariffs if many of the parts were made overseas.

Trump's stated purpose with the tariffs is to encourage U.S. automakers to bring all manufacturing to the U.S. to create jobs – a goal that may take some time to achieve. In the meantime, what are the effects on consumers who want to buy a new car?

Wide-ranging impact

“These newest tariffs will impact every global automaker, with European and Asian brands facing the largest cost increases, but even domestic automakers like Ford and General Motors are looking at substantial increases in the cost of components for vehicles assembled in the U.S.,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.

A Toyota assembled in Indiana may be subject to the tariff, but the levy might be less than on a Toyota assembled and imported from Japan. In an analysis, iSeeCars projects that the tariffs will result in an increase of between $6,000 and $16,000 for cars and trucks sold in the U.S.

According to Cars.com, a total of 262 vehicle models available in the U.S. are produced outside the country and will face the maximum tariffs. Analysts at iSeeCars have provided this breakdown of how tariffs will affect prices consumers pay for vehicles, including domestic brands, that are not produced in the U.S:

Tariff Price Impact on Most Popular Cars in the US Not Produced Domestically – iSeeCars Study

Model

Average New List Price

Price with Additional 25%

Additional Cost

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$55,612

$69,515

$13,903

Ram 1500

$60,380

$75,475

$15,095

Chevrolet Equinox

$33,208

$41,510

$8,302

Toyota Tacoma

$47,101

$58,876

$11,775

Nissan Rogue

$35,437

$44,296

$8,859

Toyota RAV4

$35,764

$44,704

$8,941

Honda Civic

$28,437

$35,547

$7,109

Toyota Corolla

$25,371

$31,714

$6,343

Honda CR-V

$35,897

$44,871

$8,974

GMC Sierra 1500

$62,394

$77,993

$15,599

Mazda CX-5

$35,006

$43,758

$8,752

Jeep Compass

$31,633

$39,542

$7,908

Toyota 4Runner

$54,126

$67,658

$13,532

Nissan Sentra

$24,155

$30,194

$6,039

Hyundai Tucson

$34,472

$43,090

$8,618

Hyundai Elantra

$25,312

$31,640

$6,328

Honda HR-V

$29,658

$37,072

$7,414

Dodge Charger

$66,701

$83,377

$16,675

Subaru Forester

$37,124

$46,405

$9,281

Kia Sportage

$33,529

$41,911

$8,382

GMC Terrain

$35,188

$43,985

$8,797

Chrysler Pacifica

$47,105

$58,881

$11,776

Chevrolet Blazer

$42,691

$53,364

$10,673

Hyundai Sonata

$30,517

$38,146

$7,629

Average for all listed vehicles

$40,170

$50,212

$10,042

As the tariffs take effect, Brauer expects prices to also rise for used cars, especially late model years, since the same thing happened during the pandemic when supply chain issues reduced the number of new cars and trucks.

