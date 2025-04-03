Trump's tariffs boost new-car payments when families are already strapped

You can argue about the effects of President Trump's tariffs on the economy but one thing is pretty certain: car payments will be heading for the stars, probably adding $90 to $180 a month to car payments that are already at their highest point ever.

The Detroit Free Press turned to Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for Cox Automotive, who ran some numbers. It went something like this: Assume a 72-month new car loan using an average rate of 9.6%, and assume the car buyer is taking out a loan for $43,000 — which was the average new car loan balance in February, the latest data available.

Pre-tariff, that borrower would be looking at a $788 month new car payment — already more than $100 above the $656 a month that consumers handed over on average for new car payments just three years ago.

Of course, no one really knows how much prices will go up and the results will vary from one manufacturer to another and one model to another. But just fror argument's sake, let's say prices will go up by $5,000 to $10,000 for a new car or truck.

Smoke noted that adding $5,000 to the price could translate into an average car loan balance of $48,000 — which would drive the average monthly payment to $880 or an increase of $92 a month.

Adding $10,000 to the price tag would drive up the average new car loan balance to $53,000 — sending the average monthly payment to $971 or an increase of $183 a month, he said, according to the Free Press.

Buy, sell or sit tight?

So, what's a consumer to do? Nearly every household already has one or two vehicles, presenting the choice of keeping the current car or getting a new one.

We talked to one consumer in Southern California who has been driving his 2017 Volkswagen since it was new. He had been planning to get a new VW Tiguan in a few months but is rethinking that plan.

"My old car runs fine and doesn't need any work but it doesn't have all the latest safety stuff and probably needs a set of tires, so I had thought it was time to trade up," he said. "But now I'm not so sure. Why should I get rid of a car that's paid for and runs fine for something that has a few bells and whistles with an $800 a month car payment."

That calculation, or something similar, has to be a common one these days.

"A set of tires and an oil change might set me back a few hundred but taking on a seven-year loan for a four-banger everyday crossover? I don't think so," he said.

Prices were already high