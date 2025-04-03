Trump's tariffs boost new-car payments when families are already strapped

You can argue about the effects of President Trump's tariffs on the economy but one thing is pretty certain: car payments will be heading for the stars, probably adding $90 to $180 a month to car payments that are already at their highest point ever.
The Detroit Free Press turned to Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for Cox Automotive, who ran some numbers. It went something like this: Assume a 72-month new car loan using an average rate of 9.6%, and assume the car buyer is taking out a loan for $43,000 — which was the average new car loan balance in February, the latest data available.
James R. HoodFounder and Editor
ConsumerAffairs' founder and former editor, Jim Hood formerly headed Associated Press Broadcast News, directing coverage of major news events worldwide. He also served as Senior Vice President of United Press International and was the founder and editor of Zapnews, a newswire service for radio and television. Write to him at jhood@consumeraffairs.com