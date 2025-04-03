Write a review
Trump's tariffs boost new-car payments when families are already strapped

Nearly every household already has one or two vehicles, presenting the choice of keeping the current car or getting a new, more expensive one. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The pendemic had already sent car prices sky high

You can argue about the effects of President Trump's tariffs on the economy but one thing is pretty certain: car payments will be heading for the stars, probably adding $90 to $180 a month to car payments that are already at their highest point ever.

The Detroit Free Press turned to Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for Cox Automotive, who ran some numbers. It went something like this: Assume a 72-month new car loan using an average rate of 9.6%, and assume the car buyer is taking out a loan for $43,000 — which was the average new car loan balance in February, the latest data available.

