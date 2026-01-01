NYC gets a new mayor and a new consumer czar

It's been called New York City's FTC. The NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection is a powerful agency whose authority stretches into every corner of the city's life — or, to be more precise, can do so if the mayor names an aggressive consumer champion to run the department.
And newly-inaugurated Mayor Zohran Mamdani has done just that, appointing Sam Levine to head the department. Levine was formerly the director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, where he led the FTC’s groundbreaking work on junk fees, privacy protection, fraudulent auto dealer conduct, and other critical consumer and worker protections.
"We fight for people who often can’t fight back on their own. And when companies are ripping people off or putting kids and teens at risk, there’s nothing prudent about sitting on the sidelines," Levine said in farewell remarks to the FTC in January 2025. "There’s nothing responsible about hoping someone else, somewhere else, steps in to do what must be done. For an agency like ours, inaction is a choice that has real consequences in people’s lives."
Endorsements from consumer leaders
“Sam has dedicated his career to making life better for others, and he has an unparalleled track record on consumer protection issues, particularly during his time at the FTC, ” said Erin Witte, director of consumer protection for Consumer Federation of America.
Witte said of Levine:
- His strong enforcement program ensured that defrauded car buyers got their money back when car dealers overcharged them and stole their hard-earned money;
- He helped to revive some of the FTC’s long-ignored tools in order to level the playing field for honest businesses and consumers alike;
- He led the FTC’s overwhelmingly popular and commonsense work to fight subscription traps, which generated broad bipartisan support with voters, in Congress, and in states across the country;
- He has taken on data brokers, AI discrimination, and surveillance pricing in a way that has changed the national conversation about our privacy protections.
“Mayor-elect Mamdani’s choice in Sam Levine ensures that New Yorkers have a relentless, experienced advocate in their corner, and CFA is thrilled to have Sam leading the DCWP.”
Levine is a graduate of Harvard Law School, where he spearheaded student-led efforts to challenge illegal foreclosures, and of Washington University in St. Louis.