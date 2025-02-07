Apple to pay $20 million in Watch settlement

If you purchased an early version of the Apple Watch, you might soon receive some good news in the form of a settlement. Apple has agreed to pay $20 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement after users complained about a battery swelling issue in their First Generation, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 watches.

This settlement comes after accusations of battery defects that caused the devices to malfunction, as well as alleged violations of consumer protection laws and breach of warranty.

The lawsuit was filed by consumers who experienced the swelling problem, which in some cases caused the watch face to separate from the rest of the device. The issue reportedly affected a significant number of early Apple Watch models, causing users to either experience poor battery performance or, in some cases, rendering their devices unusable.

The plaintiffs argued that Apple failed to properly address the problem and did not offer sufficient assistance to affected customers, leading to the breach of warranty and consumer protection claims.

Apple denies wrongdoing

The settlement, which is still pending approval, aims to compensate affected users who experienced the battery swelling problem. Although Apple has denied any wrongdoing in the case, it said it decided to settle the lawsuit to avoid prolonged litigation. The company has not publicly admitted to the battery issue but has agreed to compensate eligible customers who are part of the class-action group.

Under the terms of the settlement, affected Apple Watch owners may be entitled to receive payments depending on the severity of the issues they faced.

Those who experienced significant battery swelling may be eligible for a larger payout. In addition to the monetary compensation, Apple has agreed to take steps to address any lingering concerns with future devices, though it’s unclear whether this will include a recall or a specific remedy for those still using the affected models.

Consumers who believe they may be affected by this issue should keep an eye on communications from Apple or legal representatives for details on how to claim their share of the settlement.