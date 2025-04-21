USAA to pay $3.25 mIllion in data breach settlement

Scammers and cybercriminals are constantly evolving—and in 2021, United Services Automobile Association (USAA) became one of their many victims. A data breach that year exposed the sensitive personal information of roughly 22,600 USAA members, prompting a class-action lawsuit that has now led to a $3.25 million settlement.

While USAA has not admitted any wrongdoing, the financial services provider has agreed to the payout to resolve claims that it failed to properly safeguard customer data. Affected members may be eligible for financial compensation, but they’ll need to act quickly to claim it.

Who qualifies?

If your personal data was compromised in the breach around May 6, 2021, you could be eligible for a payment. Impacted individuals should have received notice via email or mail with a claimant ID and confirmation code after the settlement was reached in December 2024.

To qualify, you'll need to file your claim by April 7, 2025—either through the official settlement website or by mailing your form to Angeion Group LLC in Philadelphia. Those wishing to opt out or object to the settlement must also submit a request by the same deadline.

How much?

The settlement will be divided equally among all valid claimants, though the exact payout per person is not yet known. Based on similar class actions, eligible members can likely expect to receive between $10 and $50, depending on how many people participate. Payments may be issued by check or direct deposit following the final approval hearing on May 21, 2025.

This case highlights the growing risks posed by cyberattacks and the importance of corporate data protection—especially for organizations like USAA that serve military members and their families. For affected members, this settlement may offer some measure of restitution—and a reminder to stay vigilant about data privacy.