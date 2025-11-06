Tariffs are making shopping more expensive, study finds

Tariffs are driving up retail prices — Amazon has raised prices about 13% this year, compared with roughly 5% at Target and Walmart, making online shopping noticeably more expensive.

Everyday goods cost more — clothing, home décor, and electronics have seen some of the steepest price hikes, while necessities like pet and beauty items are also creeping up.

Smart shopping helps — compare prices, buy store brands, time purchases around sales, and stock up on essentials to offset the rising costs hitting your household budget.

Retailers are quietly raising prices again, and this time, tariffs are a big part of the story.

Recent import fees have pushed up costs for everything from electronics to everyday household goods, forcing stores to make tough pricing decisions. Some are spreading out the increases. Others, like Amazon, are passing more of them directly to shoppers.

According to research firm DataWeave, prices on Amazon have climbed about 13% so far this year, much faster than competitors. Target and Walmart, by comparison, each raised prices about 5%, according to the research. That means your online shopping cart could be noticeably pricier depending on where you shop.

The biggest jump came early in the year, when Amazon prices rose nearly 4% between January and February — even before the latest tariff rounds were announced. Analysts say part of that may have been a return to normal prices after deep holiday discounts, but the trend hasn’t stopped.

What’s getting more expensive

The impact isn’t limited to one type of product. DataWeave’s review of thousands of items across major retailers found:

Clothing costs are up about 11%.

Home and garden goods have risen roughly 10%.

Pet supplies, health, and beauty items are up between 6% and 7%.

Electronics and appliances have increased about 8% on average.

The report found that retailers are being strategic, raising prices more in categories where shoppers tend to browse for variety or convenience like apparel or décor and less in areas where consumers buy out of necessity.

What this means for you

For families already stretched by inflation, these small jumps can add up over time. Even a few extra dollars on household staples, pet food, or clothing each month can eat into your budget.

But there are ways to fight back:

Compare prices before you click “buy.” Tools like Honey, CamelCamelCamel, and the Target or Walmart apps can help track prices over time. Shop store brands. Many retailers are keeping private-label products lower in price to attract budget-conscious shoppers. Time your purchases. Electronics and home goods often drop after major sales events or new product launches. Sign up for price alerts. Amazon’s “Watch this deal” feature and Walmart’s notifications can flag discounts on items you regularly buy. Buy essentials in bulk. Stocking up on nonperishable goods before another round of price hikes can save you in the long run.

Tariffs may seem like a distant policy issue, but they have a very real impact on your wallet. Whether you’re shopping for dog food, furniture, or makeup, it pays to stay alert.

Retailers are adjusting quickly, and the savviest consumers are the ones who adjust faster.