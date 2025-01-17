Write a review
Climate Change and Its Impact

This living topic explores the multifaceted impacts of climate change on real estate and weather patterns. It discusses how climate risks are increasingly influencing real estate decisions, with platforms integrating climate data and insurers adjusting coverage options, affecting property values and investment strategies. Additionally, it delves into the phenomenon of La Niña, explaining its role in global weather patterns, its recent occurrences, and its potential implications for different regions. The content emphasizes the growing importance of understanding climate risks in both real estate and weather forecasting.

Gas water heater wars go down to the wire with Texas suing Biden rule

Both sides are going out swinging as the hours tick down to Inauguration Day

No one is going quietly as the change in administration looms. In the latest, though probably not the last, final maneuver, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing to block Biden’s effort to ban gas-powered water heaters.

Paxton says it's part of [Biden's] "radical environmental agenda that hurts consumers." Paxton and a multi-state coalition of Attorneys General are challenging the regulation imposed by Biden’s Department of Energy.

On December 26, 2024, the Biden Admi...

