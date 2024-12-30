Climate change added over 40 days of extreme heat this year, study finds

A new report published by Climate Central and World Weather Attribution looked at the last year in weather, which included everything from droughts, wildfires, storms, and extreme heat.

The report found that climate change was linked to adding 41 extra days of extreme heat around the world in 2024. Not only did these extreme temperatures lead to an increase in other intense weather events, but areas of the world that are most vulnerable to severe heat received the brunt of it.

A look back at extreme weather

Throughout 2024, temperatures were higher than they’ve ever been. These high temperatures also led the way for a number of other severe weather events.

The report found that El Nino was responsible for many of the serious weather patterns that occurred in the beginning of 2024. However, when looking closer at the year on a whole, experts found that climate change was more influential in severe weather than the El Nino climate pattern.

The researchers closely analyzed 26 weather events from 2024, and of that bunch, climate change was responsible for over 3,700 deaths and the displacement of millions of people around the world. It’s also important to note that there were over 200 weather events that met the researchers’ criteria for severity this year, and they expect the total number of climate change-related deaths to be even higher than what they reported.

As a result of the higher temperatures, some of the biggest global concerns were droughts and wildfires in the Amazon Forest and Pantanal Wetland, and severe rain and flooding in Kathmandu, Dubai, Rio Grande, and the Southern Appalachians.

The more the global temperature rises, the more the researchers expect these serious weather patterns to negatively impact daily life for consumers.

Looking to 2025

In addition to looking back on the last year of weather and the impact of climate change, the researchers also set some goals for the new year to help improve conditions.

Here’s their list: