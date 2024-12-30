Climate change added over 40 days of extreme heat this year, study finds

A new report published by Climate Central and World Weather Attribution looked at the last year in weather, which included everything from droughts, wildfires, storms, and extreme heat.
The report found that climate change was linked to adding 41 extra days of extreme heat around the world in 2024. Not only did these extreme temperatures lead to an increase in other intense weather events, but areas of the world that are most vulnerable to severe heat received the brunt of it.
A look back at extreme weather
Throughout 2024, temperatures were higher than they’ve ever been. These high temperatures also led the way for a number of other severe weather events.
The report found that El Nino was responsible for many of the serious weather patterns that occurred in the beginning of 2024. However, when looking closer at the year on a whole, experts found that climate change was more influential in severe weather than the El Nino climate pattern.
The researchers closely analyzed 26 weather events from 2024, and of that bunch, climate change was responsible for over 3,700 deaths and the displacement of millions of people around the world. It’s also important to note that there were over 200 weather events that met the researchers’ criteria for severity this year, and they expect the total number of climate change-related deaths to be even higher than what they reported.
As a result of the higher temperatures, some of the biggest global concerns were droughts and wildfires in the Amazon Forest and Pantanal Wetland, and severe rain and flooding in Kathmandu, Dubai, Rio Grande, and the Southern Appalachians.
The more the global temperature rises, the more the researchers expect these serious weather patterns to negatively impact daily life for consumers.
Looking to 2025
In addition to looking back on the last year of weather and the impact of climate change, the researchers also set some goals for the new year to help improve conditions.
Here’s their list:
A faster shift away from fossil fuels: As the leading reason for global warming and extreme weather around the world, the switch to renewable energy will come with benefits and improvements for all consumers.
Improvements in early warning: Giving people advance warning when they need to evacuate ahead of extreme weather is key to ensuring that as many people are safe as possible. The researchers hope that all regions around the world continue to update their warning systems so all consumers know what’s going on and what they need to do with plenty of time before extreme weather hits.
Real-time reporting of heat deaths: When local and national media are vigilant about reporting heat-related deaths, it communicates the severity of the heat to all consumers in that area. The more news outlets that do this in real time, the more education consumers will have about the risks of extreme heat.
Finance for developing countries: Many of the most vulnerable communities around the world are the most affected by climate change and extreme weather. It’s important that these areas are well-equipped to handle the ramifications of severe weather.