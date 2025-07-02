Don't let porch pirates ruin your Prime Day

Package thefts spike during busy delivery periods like Prime Day—porch pirates are getting more strategic.

Use delivery settings, smart lighting, and secure pickup options to help keep your packages safe.

If a package is stolen, check with the retailer first—insurance may help, but deductibles and coverage limits apply.

Amazon’s Prime Day is coming up from July 8-11, and with all of the sales, consumers are likely to be making more online orders than usual.

While there’s excitement of new items being delivered, there’s also the threat of porch pirates – people who steal packages off residents’ doorsteps.

To help consumers stay safe from porch pirates this Prime Day, Jen Wilbert, assistant vice president, Property Portfolio at Travelers Insurance, shared her best insights with ConsumerAffairs.

“Porch pirates are getting more creative in their tactics,” Wilbert told ConsumerAffairs. “Thieves can follow delivery trucks, watching for prime targets and commonly strike during working hours as many homes are empty at that time.”

How to keep your packages safe this year

Wilbert shared her top tips for consumers to protect their Prime Day packages:

Reroute deliveries to safe spots: Many retailers let you ship directly to local stores, secure lockers, or designated pickup hubs to avoid doorstep drop-offs altogether.

Use your delivery settings wisely: Only opt-in to “no signature required” settings if you’re confident someone will be there, otherwise, request a hold for pickup.

Keep your home looking active: Porch pirates often target homes that look empty. Smart lights on timers or motion-activated lighting can help create the illusion that someone’s home.

Limit delivery windows: Take advantage of Prime’s ability to group items into fewer deliveries—fewer drop-offs mean fewer chances for theft.

What to do if you’re victim to a porch pirate

While no one wants to lose their package to a crafty thief, it happens more often than we may realize. If you find yourself the victim of a porch pirate, Wilbert has some advice:

If a package is stolen, start by checking with the retailer or delivery service. Some companies will replace or refund stolen items as part of their customer service policies.

If that’s not an option, your next step is to look at your homeowners or renters insurance policy. Most standard policies cover stolen personal property, including packages taken from your porch.

How much you’re reimbursed depends on the type of coverage you selected. If you have actual cost value coverage, you’ll be paid based on the item’s current depreciated value. If you opted for replacement cost coverage, you’ll be reimbursed for what it would cost to replace the item today. In either case, keep in mind you’ll still have to pay your deductible, which could be more than the value of the item.

For high-value purchases like electronics or jewelry, it’s worth checking if additional coverage is needed to be fully protected.

High-risk areas

While no one is safe from the threat of porch pirates, Wilbert has identified some areas that are more susceptible to this type of crime than others.

“High-density neighborhoods, such as urban or suburban areas with tightly packed homes or apartment complexes, tend to see more package theft because there are more deliveries and easier opportunities for thieves to strike without being noticed,” she explained.

Other hot spots:

Neighborhoods near major roadways or highways

Homes without visible security, doorbell cameras, or motion lights

Homes with clear sight lines to the street

“Always err on the side of caution!” Wilbert encouraged. “Delivery is convenient, but if you are purchasing an item of extremely high value, it may be worth buying in store, or considering in-store pick-up options, to mitigate the risk of a porch pirate.”