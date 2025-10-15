Aldi is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people for $40

Aldi officially announced its Thanksgiving meal bundle for 10 people for $40.

The discounted prices are running from October 15 through December 24.

Shoppers will be able to get everything they need for Thanksgiving dinner at these low prices.

While Thanksgiving is still over a month away, it’s never too early for retailers to start preparing.

Aldi announced that it will be offering a full Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people for $40, making each plate cost under $5.

“The ALDI commitment to low prices is unwavering and I am thrilled that we are able to offer an even more affordable holiday meal than last year,” Atty McGrath, CEO, ALDI U.S., said in a news release “Saving our shoppers money is our mission every day— but is especially important during the holidays when they need it most.”

What’s included?

The full meal bundle includes over 20 items, giving shoppers everything they need for turkey, sides, desserts, and more.

Here’s what Aldi is including in the meal pack:

Whole turkey (14 lbs.)

Chicken broth

Condensed cream of mushroom soup

Evaporated milk

Hawaiian sweet rolls

Mini marshmallows

Cut green beans

100% pure canned pumpkin

Shells & cheese

Brown gravy mix

Poultry spices & herbs

French fried onions

Pie crust

Chicken or cornbread stuffing

Whipped dairy topping

Yellow onions

Baby peeled carrots

Celery

Cranberries

Sweet potatoes (3 lbs.)

Russet potatoes (10 lbs.)

Shoppers will have to add each item to their carts individually, and each eligible item will be flagged as part of the Thanksgiving sale. The discounted prices will be effective from October 15 through December 24, and no additional coupons or membership will be necessary to get these prices.

Aldi will be offering Thanksgiving dinner at these prices in any way consumers want to shop – in store, online for pickup, or on a grocery delivery app.

“Thanksgiving is the biggest food holiday of the year, and ALDI is proud to lead the industry once again on price,” Scott Patton CCO, ALDI U.S., said in the release.

“Price leadership is part of our DNA, and the holidays are when our commitment to value really shines. We believe families shouldn’t have to make trade-offs to feed everyone, especially at Thanksgiving.”