Food delivery service has a new leader in customer satisfaction

Uber Eats, DoorDash or Grubhub – they’re all pretty much the same business model, but one shines much brighter in consumers’ eyes when it comes to food delivery satisfaction.

A new study by Intouch Insight evaluated the three companies and looked at factors such as speed of service, accuracy, fees and overall customer experience. DoorDash captured the hearts and minds of consumers -- and the race wasn’t even close.

DoorDash led the pack in overall satisfaction, boasting a 90% satisfaction rate among users. It also outclassed the competition in delivery speed and accuracy, with orders arriving ahead of estimated times and with the correct items.

Even though it trailed in overall satisfaction, Grubhub gets a consolation prize. It stood out for consistently beating its estimated delivery times.

What mattered the most to consumers

There were three things that the study concentrated on: the impact of order batching, time versus temperature and the customer’s satisfaction with the speed of delivery.

Order Batching

The KISS principle weighed heavily on the impact of order batching. When drivers delivered orders directly to the customer without bundling multiple deliveries, the orders arrived 13 minutes and 34 seconds quicker.

“This had a clear impact on customer satisfaction, as faster deliveries led to significantly better experiences,” Intouch Insight Director of Marketing, Sarah Beckett, told ConsumerAffairs.

“In contrast, when drivers completed other deliveries first, the total delivery time increased to an average of 42 minutes and 32 seconds, which negatively impacted satisfaction.”

Time versus Temperature

When it came to time versus temperature, delivery speed also impacted the customer’s perception of food quality. Orders that arrived at the correct temperature were delivered nearly 10 minutes (9:52) faster than those at incorrect temperatures.

Overall, 91% of customers were satisfied with the time it took to receive their orders, with DoorDash leading the way at 94% satisfaction. But it wasn’t a runaway victory. Uber Eats was only two points behind at 92% and Grubhub seven points shy with 87%.

Speed of Delivery

Compared to the satisfaction metric, there was a little more of a gap when it came to actual minutes and seconds. On average, the time it took to get the order from the restaurant to the consumer was 33 minutes between all three, but DoorDash was nearly five minutes quicker than the norm with an average delivery speed of 28:03, nearly 13 minutes off the 15 minute goal it set for itself in 2021.

Both Grubhub and Uber Eats were several minutes slower than the average with times of 35 minutes and 35 minutes and 19 seconds, respectively.

In the race to see which delivery service fulfills orders the quickest, we might see some changes the next time this report is released. DoorDash is now shooting for 10 to 15 minutes thanks to DashMart, a new service it’s offering retailers.

Fees: getting better or worse?

Fees for delivery services work like they do for Uber and Lyft ride services – based on distance between the restaurant and the delivery location. Here’s how those fees break down in the InsightIntouch study:

Beckett said that when it came to fees, they have decreased overall compared to a similar study conducted in 2022. But, consumers continue to complain about the varying types of fees these companies charge.

Take DoorDash, for instance. In its "What Fees Do I Pay" section, it states that in addition to service fees and delivery fees, it can also charge a "Small Order Fee" if someone doesn't order what it considers enough.

Similar to what ride-sharing services do, delivery services may also jack up their fees based on demand during peak hours. Some may also do it by the size and dollar of the value, too.

As an example, Sheila of Waleska, GA, complained in her ConsumerAffairs review of UberEats that when she attempted to place an order of $47, the service tacked on $21 more in fees. "I thought they had lost their minds," she said.

And there could be other fees that aren't disclosed. In DoorDash's case, it says that, "This list of fees is not exhaustive and may be subject to change" -- meaning that the list someone looks at doesn't include every single fee they might be charged.

If fees are too high in your estimation, there are ways to lower them. You can: