Lululemon is introducing NFL-team gear: what fans should expect

First-ever NFL x Lululemon line landed Oct. 28th; buy at NFLShop, Fanatics, and select team stores (Lululemon stores may follow)

Core Lulu pieces (Align, Define, Scuba, Steady State, tees, joggers, hoodies, bags) with team logos—same fabrics/fit, premium price

Hot teams/sizes may sell out—set restock alerts; check returns per retailer and follow care instructions for logo prints

Lululemon is teaming up with the NFL on a new line of officially licensed apparel that features all 32 team logos. It’s the first time the brand has offered NFL-branded products, and the collection officially rolled out on October 28th.

What’s in the collection

Lululemon says the launch spans men’s and women’s apparel and accessories with team logos. Core pieces from the lineup include Steady State men’s styles and women’s favorites such as Define, Scuba and Align. Expect the same fabrics and fits Lululemon is known for, with team branding layered in.

For those of us who aren’t familiar with Lululemon “favorites”, the lineup includes hoodies, sweatshirts, half-zip hoodie (women), jackets, joggers, sweats, tees, and accessories (Everywhere Belt Bag).

Where you’ll be able to buy it

Products will be sold through the following three channels:

NFLShop.com

Select team retail locations

Fanatics, online and in-store

Lululemon is expected to carry NFL items in their actual stores as the partnership ramps up. But initially, you’ll have to purchase from the NFLShop, Fanatics, or individual team retail locations.

Why is Lululemon doing this

The company has been pushing deeper into performance and mainstream sports beyond its yoga roots. Over the past year it’s inked a team-branded deal with the NHL and added high-profile athlete ambassadors across golf, tennis, football and hockey, plus F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Bringing in NFL logos is another step toward courting fans who want premium, everyday wear that also shows team loyalty.

What it means for consumers

Fit and feel first, logos second. If you like how Align, Define or Steady State pieces wear, you’ll recognize the same fabrics and cuts.

Premium price point. Expect NFL versions to come in at the standard Lululemon pricing. Licensed logos typically add cost, and early demand may limit promotions.

Gifting potential. The timing lines up perfectly with holiday shopping as the NFL season reaches its second half.

Availability could vary by team and size. If your favorite team is a large-market franchise like the Cowboys, Bears, Pats, or Giants, you may find availability and sizing to be challenging at first. If something you want is out of stock, I recommend signing up for restock alerts and check team stores and Fanatics listings.

A note on returns and care

Before you buy, be sure to check the return window as policies can differ across retailers, especially with licensed merchandise.

Also, confirm care instructions as heat-pressed or specialty prints sometimes have specific wash guidelines to preserve the NFL logos.

The bigger trend

Pro sports and premium athleisure brands are blending everyday wear with fan identity. For consumers, that means more choices beyond jerseys and hoodies. Think leggings, joggers, and tops that you’d wear to the gym, or on errands, that also rep your team.