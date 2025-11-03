Walmart’s app just grew up for the holidays and it’s a money-saver

See real deals fast: Open the Walmart app in-store, hit In-Store Savings, and filter by clearance/rollback to spot actual discounts (not just endcap hype).

Shop in a straight line: Build your list at home and sort by aisle when you arrive so you’re in and out without criss-crossing the store.

Let AI do the budgeting: Ask Sparky for a party or grocery list “under $___” and tell it to show Rollbacks first—it will swap in cheaper, in-stock items for you.

Walmart rolled out a slate of new app features aimed at making in-store shopping feel as guided as buying online. Some of the more interesting updates include live In-Store Savings, enhanced search with aisle navigation, wish lists that sort by aisle, and helpful AI tools like Sparky.

For shoppers, it means fewer laps around the store looking for what you need and faster access to the “real deals” (including Black Friday).

What’s new inside the store

In-Store Savings (one-tap local deals): Open the app in your local Walmart and tap the savings view to see Black Friday promos, Rollbacks, and clearance items listed all in one place. You can then filter by category (e.g., TVs) and compare prices on a single screen. This solves the question of wondering what’s actually on sale, not just what Walmart wants you to think is a deal.

Wish lists that sort by aisle: You can now build a gift list at home, then when you walk in, the app reorders your list by aisle so your trip follows a clean route around the store. Very handy feature for "one-and-done" holiday runs that will you get you in and out quickly.

New AI helpers

Sparky, the AI assistant (now with party planning): Within the app, tell Sparky something like “Holiday open house for 10 under $100,” and it will generate a curated list of snacks, drinks, and paper goods based on your store’s inventory and deals. It will also summarize product reviews so you spot customer complaints right away.

AI-powered 3D décor shopping: Walmart's "Deck the Halls in 3D" turns product photos into 3D scenes you can browse and shop. You can actually "Shop the Background" and add items like artwork and décor items directly to your cart. You can even shop a "Dynamic Showroom" and swap out furniture and different styles to find the exact look you want.

How to actually use the app in real life (2-minute setup)

Update the Walmart app and allow location so it detects your store when you walk in. Then when you enter the store, the app will automatically load your In-Store Savings.

Build a wish list at home before you shop then when you get to the store, just open your list and tap Sort by aisle to turn your trip into a “smart route” so you’re not criss-crossing the store unnecessarily.

Sparky can definitely help you save money. Get used to the feature by asking Sparky for a budget plan like, “Game-day snacks for 8 under $40, please show Rollbacks and clearance items first,” or “Holiday party for 12 under $100.”

I’ve found that by filtering your app searches by “clearance/rollback” first, then by unit price, it’s the best way to cut through the holiday noise and spot the real deals before you get tempted by the full-price stuff.

Use the app to plan a holiday party on a budget. Try giving Sparky a hard cap number like “under $60” and permission to swap out-of-stocks. By doing so, I’ve found that it will backfill with similar items that are often cheaper.