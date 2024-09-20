Hot dog? Teach them to duck their head in water
Summer may be fading now but it will be back before you know it, making life miserable and dangerous for dogs who spend time outdoors. But fortunately, the…
Did you know that one in every three pets goes missing at some point in their life? Yikes, right? If that’s not enough to make you, Mr. or Ms. Pet Owner, p…
Pet owners should beware of online stores selling drugs for their dogs.Another two online sellers, BullyKamp and The Bulldog Cartel, have received warn…
Every dog has its day, and business is good for dog DNA testing companies. With pet ownership on the rise, particularly during the pandemic, it's no surpri…
Traveling with pets this summer? You might need this checklist
Congress asks Seresto to recall tick and flea collars after thousands of pet deaths and complaints
Seresto flea collars named in thousands of complaints involving nearly 1,700 pet deaths
FDA urges consumers to use caution when buying pet medicine online
Animal lovers warn against shipping pets as cargo, but there are few other options
How often should you clean your pet’s food bowls?
How United Airlines handled the death of a dog they were 'unable to accommodate'
Assuring safety of pet food from China "a huge dilemma," USDA official concedes
Class action charges Banfield's pet "wellness" plan doesn't deliver
