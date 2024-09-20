Write a review
June, 2024

If you have a Nationwide Pet policy, you might lose it

October, 2023

Is it safe to feed dogs human food to save money?

May, 2023

Traveling with pets this summer? You might need this checklist

September, 2022

Pet food sales and costs are off the leash

March, 2021

Congress asks Seresto to recall tick and flea collars after thousands of pet deaths and complaints

Seresto flea collars named in thousands of complaints involving nearly 1,700 pet deaths

October, 2018

Pet care costs continue to rise

February, 2018

The long, bizarre history of euthanasia drugs in pet food

October, 2017

FDA urges consumers to use caution when buying pet medicine online

May, 2017

Animal lovers warn against shipping pets as cargo, but there are few other options

April, 2017

How often should you clean your pet’s food bowls?

How United Airlines handled the death of a dog they were 'unable to accommodate'

September, 2016

Why you should feed your dog pumpkin

May, 2016

How to tell if your dog has eaten a poisonous plant

February, 2015

Class action charges Purina's Beneful is poisoning dogs

October, 2014

Man bites dog? It's legal to eat dogs and cats in 44 states

June, 2014

Assuring safety of pet food from China "a huge dilemma," USDA official concedes

February, 2014

Study: Cat bites are more dangerous than dog bites

November, 2013

Class action charges Banfield's pet "wellness" plan doesn't deliver

January, 2013

Dog owners blame Beneful for their pets' illness

June, 2010

How to Use Pet Flea, Tick Products Safely

January, 2008

Cat's Death Blamed on Contaminated Food

May, 2005

A Wolf in Pup's Clothing

