PETA sues AKC over dog breed standards

PETA has filed a lawsuit in New York, demanding the American Kennel Club abolish breed standards it says cause severe health issues in dogs.

The suit targets breeds like the French bulldog and pug, alleging standards promote deformities and suffering purely for appearance.

The American Kennel Club denies the claims, asserting its breed standards prioritize canine health and well-being.

The animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sued the American Kennel Club (AKC) on Tuesday, alleging that breed standards for several popular dog breeds promote harmful physical traits that jeopardize the animals’ health and welfare.

Filed in New York State Supreme Court, PETA’s lawsuit demands the AKC abolish official breed standards for five breeds—the bulldog, dachshund, pug, Chinese shar-pei, and French bulldog. The group argues that features mandated by these standards, such as the flat faces of pugs and French bulldogs or the short legs of dachshunds, result in deformities, chronic pain, and premature death.

“These extreme deformities serve no functional purpose and exist purely to meet an aesthetic ideal,” PETA’s complaint states. It further claims the AKC’s standards contradict the organization’s own mission of promoting canine health and well-being.

PETA cites research, including a 2022 study from the United Kingdom, highlighting that bulldogs and pugs have significantly shorter life expectancies than other common dog breeds. The suit also references welfare-based breeding bans for certain dogs in countries like the Netherlands and Norway.

Breathing problems, other issues

Health issues listed in the complaint include severe breathing problems in brachycephalic breeds like pugs, bulldogs, and French bulldogs, which can make basic activities such as running, eating, and playing difficult. Other alleged problems include painful eye conditions in Chinese shar-peis due to heavy skin folds, frequent ear infections, and skeletal issues in dachshunds due to their elongated bodies and short limbs.

In response, the American Kennel Club rejected PETA’s allegations. In a statement, the AKC said it “has been—and remains—firmly committed to the health, well-being, and proper treatment of all dogs,” adding that national breed clubs are experts on their breeds and that standards reflect decades of collaboration with veterinary professionals and breeders.

“Purebred dogs bred to the standard by responsible breeders are healthy and valued companions,” the AKC asserted.

PETA is known for its aggressive advocacy and legal actions aimed at spotlighting animal welfare issues. Its latest lawsuit underscores a long-running debate over the ethics of breeding practices and the potential costs to animal health in pursuit of specific appearances.

Meanwhile, breeds like the French bulldog continue to enjoy massive popularity in the United States. The AKC reports that French bulldogs were the country’s most-registered purebred dog last year, especially among urban dwellers.

As the legal battle unfolds, the case could reignite broader discussions about how beauty standards in dog breeding intersect with animal health and welfare.