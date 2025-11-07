Turkey, treats, and trouble: How to keep your pets safe this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of the top holidays for pet emergencies, often caused by fatty foods, bones, and toxic ingredients like onions or chocolate.

Preventive care and preparation — from securing trash to maintaining routines — can help pets stay calm and safe.

If your pet shows signs of distress after eating something new, such as vomiting or lethargy, contact a vet or emergency clinic immediately.

Between the turkey, gravy, and endless leftovers, Thanksgiving is a feast for the senses — and your pets know it.

But while the holiday may bring joy (and irresistible smells), it’s also one of the busiest times of year for emergency vet visits. From fatty turkey skin to stuffing with onions, plenty of festive favorites can cause serious harm to cats and dogs.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Dr. Abel Gonzalez, Clinical Director and Veterinarian at Dutch, about how pet owners can keep their furry family members safe this holiday season.

“Holidays are about connection — and pets are part of the family,” Dr. Gonzalez said. “Preventive care and understanding your pet’s temperament go a long way toward avoiding emergencies.

“Thanksgiving reminds us why we share our lives with pets — they ground us in joy, presence, and unconditional love. The best gift you can give them is routine, safety, and gratitude (not gravy!).”

Foods to avoid

Dr. Gonzalez shared the top things pet owners should keep away from their pets during Thanksgiving.

“Pets can be surprisingly opportunistic around holiday spreads!” he said. “Avoid anything rich, fatty, or seasoned — especially turkey skin, gravy, stuffing, onions, garlic, grapes, raisins, chocolate, xylitol-sweetened desserts, and alcohol.

“Even small amounts can cause pancreatitis, liver damage, or toxic reactions. Turkey meat itself is fine in moderation if it’s plain, boneless, and skinless.”

The biggest pet health risks

The top culprits pet owners should be aware of during Thanksgiving include: dietary indiscretions (pancreatitis, GI upset), anxiety from visitors or travel, and accidental escapes when doors are constantly opening.

“Pets may also chew decorations or ingest bones,” Dr. Gonzalez said. “If your pet is on medications, changes in routine can cause missed doses or stress-related flare-ups.”

Prioritize safety

Whether you’re hosting a big gathering or a small group, prioritizing safety is key for pet parents.

“Plan ahead like you would for a guest — keep a quiet, comfortable space for your pet, stick to their feeding schedule, and remind guests not to share people food,” Dr. Gonzalez recommended. “Keep trash secure, walk dogs before guests arrive, and have calming tools ready (like pheromone diffusers or vet-prescribed anxiety meds if needed). A little prep makes the day smoother for everyone.”

Dr. Gonzalez said that this is especially important for pets who struggle with anxiety and large crowds.

“Create a ‘safe zone’ — a quiet room with their bed, water, and familiar scents,” he suggested. “Play soft music or white noise, and use calming aids if recommended by your vet. For especially anxious pets, short breaks outdoors or puzzle feeders can help redirect nervous energy. Let guests know to ignore the pet until they approach on their own terms.”

Ultimately, if something with your pet feels off after the feast — vomiting, lethargy, bloating, or restlessness — don’t wait. Call your vet or an emergency clinic right away.