Animal shelters bursting at the seams around the U.S.

Humans aren't the only ones being affected by the layoffs and firings of federal workers. Dogs and cats are suffering too. Animal shelters around the country say they're seeing a surge in pet surrenders by consumers who can no longer afford to care for their critters. It's not clear that the federal layoffs are entirely to blame; shelters say pet owners also mention student loans and inflation as the culprits.

But whatever the reasons, it's clear that there's a problem.

Owner surrenders are running nearly 43% higher this year compared to last year at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control in North Carolina.

Ruff Start Rescue in Minnesota received 1,496 applications for owner surrenders through July 24, 2025, compared to 1,292 during the same period in 2024.

Pet surrenders to Chicago Animal Care and Control shot up to 352 in November 2024, and if the current pace continues, the number surrendered in 2025 will be six times the number in 2023 and three times what it was in 2024.

In early July, the Animal Care Centers of New York reached a "breaking point" and suspended intake due to critical capacity issues, with over 1,000 pets in their care.

Housing problems often cited

Simply put, animals are losing their homes because their owners are losing theirs. Many pet owners say they've had to move because of rising rents or because they can't meet their mortgage payments any longer. Often, owners giving up their pets say they have had to move to cheaper apartments that don't allow pets.

The cost of veterinary care is also an issue for many pet owners, especially those who have had to seek emergency veterinary care for their animals. New emergency clinics have been shooting up around the country and, while convenient, they tend to be very expensive and often offer financing at high interest rates.

Adding to the crunch, many federal workers who have resigned or been laid off have been collecting their pay until recently. When that money stops flowing, it's expected to add to the pressure as workers who were relatively prosperous face unemployment in a shrinking job market.

Basically, shelter operators say, the surge of surrendered pets appears to be a heartbreaking economic indicator reflecting broader financial pressures on American households.

Credit ratings declining

The downward economic trend is also seen in a decline in the national average credit score, which has dropped for two consecutive years, falling from 718 in 2023 to 717 in 2024, and now sits at 715 in 2025. This marks a reversal after more than a decade of steady improvement following the Great Recession.

Delinquency rates on credit cards, auto loans and personal loans have reached or exceeded their highest levels since 2009. FICO analysts noted that current delinquency patterns look "more consistent with an economy in recession than one still in expansion."

Some groups are harder hit than others. About 14% of Gen Z borrowers experienced dramatic credit score drops of 50 points or more over the past year, which is double the rate seen in 2021 and represents a higher drop than any other generation