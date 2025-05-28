How to safely travel with your pet this summer

Dr. Abel Gonzalez, a clinical director and vet at Dutch, shared his tips for pet owners thinking about traveling with their pets this summer.

Dr. Gonzalez offered insights on how to safely travel with pets, how to prepare, the risks, and how to handle emergencies.

The bottom line: Not every pet is a traveler, but pet owners can take steps to safely travel with their pets this summer and beyond.

With many consumers planning or preparing for summer travel, there’s an important companion you may want to bring along: your pet.

Knowing how to safely travel with your pet, including what to do in case of an emergency, can be daunting for pet owners.

To help ease those fears, Dr. Abel Gonzalez, Clinical Director + Veterinarian at Dutch, shared his best insights with ConsumerAffairs to make pet travel easier and safer than ever this summer.

Is pet travel safe?

Dr. Gonzalez’s short answer: yes.

“With the right prep, it’s absolutely safe,” he said. “In fact, many pets enjoy travel, especially if they’ve been gradually exposed and positively socialized. Like us, they learn from repetition. Your first trip through Union Station is not the same as your 50th — confidence grows with experience.

“That said, not every pet is a natural traveler. Species, age, breed, and personality matter. Brachycephalic breeds (like Frenchies or Pugs) face real risks in warm climates or on planes. Cats and senior pets may struggle more with environmental changes. And anxious pets? They might need a gentler approach — or to stay home entirely.”

Travel risks

Traveling with your pet certainly comes with some risks, and Dr. Gonzalez shared the top four things he sees most often when pet owners take their furry friends on trips:

Heat stroke – Cars can become ovens in minutes, even with cracked windows. Never leave pets unattended.

Motion sickness and travel anxiety – Vomiting, drooling, or panicking are common in first-timers. Medications like Cerenia, Trazodone, or Gabapentin can help, but always talk to your vet first.

Lost pets – New places mean disorientation. Make sure pets wear collars with updated tags, are microchipped, and consider adding an AirTag or GPS tracker to their collar.

Parasites and regional diseases – New environments = new risks. Be on top of flea, tick, and heartworm prevention, especially in warm or wooded areas.

Plan for everything

Safety is paramount when traveling with your pets. Dr. Gonzalez shared his best tips for pet owners to consider before, during, and after travel:

Before travel:

Vet check if they haven’t been seen recently. Telemedicine vet visits can be a convenient, low-cost option when you're last-minute travel prepping and packing.

Confirm vaccinations, preventatives, and microchip registration are current.

Request anti-anxiety or motion sickness meds, if needed.

Secure any required health certificates (especially for air travel or crossing state lines).

Pack extra doses of all medications in case of delays.

Print a pet emergency info sheet (vet contact, medication list, medical history).

If you’re traveling by plane, confirm airline-specific policies well in advance of your trip.

Research the nearest emergency vet prior to your trip – it can help to be prepared in case of emergency.

During travel:

Never leave pets in the car.

Use a secure crate or crash-tested seatbelt harness.

Keep all medications, food, and medical documents in your carry-on — don’t check them.

Bring a pet first aid kit, bottled water, and waste supplies.

Stick to their feeding/potty routines and plan breaks every two to four hours on road trips.

After travel:

Watch for GI upset, fatigue, limping, or behavior changes.

Resume their normal routine ASAP — structure helps them re-adjust.

Do a quick parasite check (especially after hikes or outdoor exposure).

Be prepared

Overall Dr. Gonzalez hopes that pet owners are prepared. He recommends using resources like Vetster, Dutch, or AAHA hospital finder to find vets or animal hospitals in case of serious emergencies, and to always try to stay calm if something happens away from home.

“Travel isn’t for every pet, and that’s okay,” he said. “If your dog is anxious, elderly, or in recovery, it may be safer and more comfortable to hire a sitter or use a reputable boarding facility.

“If you are traveling, think ahead: crate training, bringing a familiar blanket or toy, and building in rest time helps your pet adjust. Keep it realistic — if they’re vomiting, hiding, or panicking the whole trip, they’re not having fun, and neither are you.

“The best travel experiences are built around your pet’s comfort and health — not just your itinerary.”