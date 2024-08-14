Illegal pet drugs keep selling online for dogs, FDA warns

Pet owners should beware of online stores selling drugs for their dogs.

Another two online sellers, BullyKamp and The Bulldog Cartel, have received warning letters for selling unapproved pet drugs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

BullyKamp sold the drugs on its website bullykamp.com and The Bulldog Cartel on its website thetopdogpetstore.com.

The pet drugs include a steroid shot, a litter-boosting shot and drugs to fight off parvo, a highly-contagious virus that infects dogs and wolves.

There have been 3,401 warning letters sent to companies for selling unapproved pet drugs since 2019, the year officials ramped up enforcement on the issue, according to a ConsumerAffairs review of FDA data.

In 2022, warning letters for selling unapproved pet drugs hit a peak of 735 letters and have come come down in recent years, suggesting that online sellers are being more cautious.

This year, with 305 letters so far, is on track to be a quieter year for warnings on illegal pet drugs, compared to 634 letters in all of 2023.

The black market for pet drugs

Up to $2 billion is made every year from the sale of illicit drugs for animals, according to nonprofit Health for Animals.

Illegal pet drugs can be fatal, especially when administered by an owner with no animal medicine training.

Sometimes, sellers of illegal pet drugs will dilute a drug to make it less effective, such as an antibiotic.

Even some veterinarians end up using the drugs because they are often sold on official online pharmacies.

Pet owners should consult with their veterinarian before purchasing any kind of drug for their dog, cat or other animal online.