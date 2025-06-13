How to handle your pets' fireworks anxiety

Fourth of July is prime time for fireworks, and the loud sounds can be a trigger of stress and anxiety for your pets.

There are several ways for pet owners to manage their pets’ anxiety, including prescription medication, natural supplements, white noise, and more.

The best way to ensure your pet is comfortable during fireworks is to have a plan in place ahead of time.

Fourth of July is right around the corner, and while many consumers are preparing for barbecues and trips, are you also prepared for the fireworks and the stress and anxiety your pets feel?

This time of year can be tough on your furry friends, and it’s important to know how you’ll help your pet through the fireworks – before they start.

Dr. Abel Gonzalez, clinical director and veterinarian at Dutch, shared his best insights with ConsumerAffairs so pet owners can feel confident going into fireworks season.

Do’s and don’ts of fireworks

Pet owners should prioritize their pets’ comfort during times of excessive fireworks. Dr. Gonzalez explained that’s likely to be the best way to make sure they feel safe.

“Keep pets inside,” Dr. Gonzalez recommends. “Close the windows, turn on a fan or white noise, and give them a safe spot to hide (a crate with a blanket over it works great). If they want to glue themselves to you — let them. You’re their comfort zone.

“Don’t leave pets outside — even in a fenced yard — and definitely don’t bring them to fireworks shows. Skip any ‘tough love’ or attempts to force them to cope. It doesn’t help, and often makes the fear worse.”

Prescription meds vs. natural supplements

If you know your pet gets extra anxious during fireworks, there are both prescription medications and natural supplements pet owners can try to help ease those symptoms.

“For pets with real noise phobia, meds can make a huge difference,” Dr. Gonzalez said. “Trazodone and gabapentin are my go-tos — they’re fast-acting, generally well-tolerated, and safe when dosed appropriately. But timing matters: you want to give them before the panic starts, not during.

Dr. Gonzalez also said that meds tend to work better and faster than natural calming supplements – especially for pets that are already showing signs of fear.

“That said, supplements can help with mild anxiety or be layered in for added support,” he said. “Things like L-theanine, calming probiotics, or pheromone diffusers are good tools — they just won’t cut it solo for the really anxious pets.”

Have a plan in place

It’s also important to know that the fear and anxiety may not be a one-night experience for your pets – especially for those who are already on the anxious side. Dr. Gonzalez said that some animals may be jumpy for a few days, and others might start having adverse reactions to certain sounds around the house.

His best advice for pet owners: plan ahead.

“July 4th is one of the top days for pets getting lost,” Dr. Gonzalez said. “Make sure your pet’s ID tags and microchip information are up to date. And if you think your pet might struggle — don’t wait. Talk to your vet before the fireworks start.”