Wellness misinformation and raw pet food fueling spread of disease, critics say

Key takeaways

Pseudoscientific pet health trends linked to deadly H5N1 outbreaks and growing pandemic risks

Raw pet food diets and “natural” remedies lack scientific backing and may spread live viruses

Cuts to the FDA’s veterinary oversight under RFK Jr. are weakening U.S. disease response capacity

The booming $6.3 trillion wellness industry, long criticized for pushing pseudoscientific health claims to humans, is now facing scrutiny for its growing impact on animal health and pandemic risk.

From raw pet food diets to anti-veterinary misinformation, experts warn that the wellness industry is enabling the spread of H5N1 avian influenza, a deadly virus with the potential to jump from animals to humans.

The virus has already claimed the lives of indoor cats in California and is spreading among birds, cattle, and other mammals. Scientists say the unchecked spread of H5N1, amplified by wellness influencers and alternative medicine advocates, could set the stage for a future pandemic — and weakened government oversight is making the problem worse.

The danger of raw diets

Despite extensive scientific evidence that raw pet food increases infection risks without offering health benefits, the practice continues to grow.

Proponents tout these diets as “biologically appropriate” or “ancestral,” echoing rhetoric common in anti-vaccine and chemophobia circles. But raw food can harbor pathogens — including H5N1 — especially when made from unpasteurized poultry or raw dairy.

In 2024, indoor cats fed raw poultry products infected with H5N1 died with mortality rates exceeding 50%. The virus survives in uncooked meat and milk, even when treated with “natural” preservation methods like freezing or high-pressure processing, neither of which neutralizes the virus.

Wellness influencers have also pushed unproven “natural immunity” cures for pets and resisted public health protocols like culling infected flocks or vaccinating livestock — behaviors that experts say worsen the outbreak.

From animal health to human risk

H5N1 has already crossed species lines, infecting foxes, seals, cows, and cats. Every new host presents an opportunity for the virus to mutate, recombine genetic material, and potentially adapt to humans. The 2009 H1N1 pandemic, for instance, originated from such cross-species transmission.

Dr. Andrea Love, an immunologist and microbiologist writing in STAT, warns that this isn’t just an animal health crisis — it’s a looming public health emergency. “When animals consume foods containing live virus, they can shed it into the environment,” she said. “That increases the chance it will reach people.”

Experts are especially concerned about the weakened state of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, the federal office responsible for regulating pet food and monitoring zoonotic diseases. Under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the center has been gutted by layoffs and resource cuts, just as H5N1 threatens to accelerate.

Policy gaps and anti-science threats

Experts say the solution is clear: a return to science-driven policy. That includes:

Restoring staffing and funding to veterinary oversight bodies like the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine

Implementing enforceable safety standards for raw pet food, including pathogen testing, labeling, and regulation

Expanding food safety inspection budgets, and mandating pasteurization of dairy and poultry in pet food

Vaccinating domestic animals and supporting culling protocols for infected flocks

Strengthening public health communication to counteract social media misinformation

The anti-science movement that enabled COVID-19 and measles misinformation is now fueling H5N1’s spread through pets and livestock, experts warn — and it could be laying the groundwork for another pandemic.

“The virus is dangerous,” Dr. Love said. “But the real threat is the anti-science culture that allows it to spread.”