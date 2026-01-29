Inflation is changing the way we care for our pets

More than half of pet owners are delaying or skipping vet care as inflation drives up the cost of routine exams, preventive treatments, and medications.

Pet ownership is reshaping major life and money decisions, from taking on side hustles and debt to choosing jobs, pay cuts, or even where to live.

Experts warn that skipping preventive care can cost more in the long run, as small health issues turn into expensive emergencies — making planning ahead more important than ever.

For many Americans, pets aren’t just animals — they’re family. But as inflation continues to squeeze household budgets, that bond is being tested in tough and sometimes heartbreaking ways.

A new study from MetLife Pet Insurance reveals that more than half of pet owners have delayed or skipped veterinary care because of rising costs, forcing difficult decisions between financial stability and a pet’s health.

From taking on side hustles to going into debt — and even reconsidering jobs to stay home with their animals — pet parents are quietly making major sacrifices. ConsumerAffairs spoke with Brian Jorgensen, CEO of MetLife Pet Insurance, to dig into what these trends say about the true cost of pet ownership today and what owners can do if caring for their pet starts to feel financially out of reach.

Skipping vet visits

In an October 2025 survey of 1,000 American pet owners, 54% reported skipping or delaying routine vet exams and preventive care — often because of rising costs.

“These visits are essential for early detection of issues like dental disease, obesity, parasites, or chronic conditions that may not be obvious at home,” Jorgensen said. “When preventive care slips, small concerns can quietly escalate into urgent or emergency situations that are far more stressful and expensive.

“Preventive services — such as vaccinations, wellness screenings, flea/tick and heartworm prevention, dental cleanings, and behavioral support — help pets stay ahead of potential health issues. Prioritizing these routine check‑ins keeps pets healthier long‑term and gives pet parents the peace of mind that comes from staying one step ahead.”

Key findings from the study

28% of pet owners have taken on a side hustle to afford vet bills and other pet care costs

15% have made decisions about taking or declining a job offer because of how it would affect their pet

53% of in-office workers said they’d take a lower paycheck if it meant being home with their pet

10% of pet owners took on debt in the last year to pay for vet bills, with the average totaling $1,100

48% of pet owners said they’d move to a more affordable area to better care for their pets

“Pets are influencing decisions about where people live, how they budget, and even how they plan their long‑term futures,” Jorgensen said.

“For many households, pets are truly part of the family. This means their needs shape everything from housing choices to lifestyle preferences — reinforcing just how central pets have become in people’s lives.”

Rising vet costs continue to climb

Rising veterinary costs continue to challenge many families. These study findings highlight the strain pet owners are feeling – from ongoing care for chronic conditions, medications, and sudden injuries or illnesses.

“One of the most effective ways for pet parents to protect their budgets is to plan ahead for the unexpected,” Jorgensen said. “That includes considering pet insurance. With the added security of pet insurance, it becomes much easier to make care decisions based on what is best for a pet without worrying about their financial impact.”