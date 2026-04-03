How to keep Easter fun — not risky — for your pets

Watch out for hidden hazards: Chocolate, xylitol-sweetened candy, baked goods, grapes, onions, lilies, and plastic Easter grass can all pose serious risks to pets.

Prep your home before celebrations start: Keep baskets, candy, and decorations out of reach, and do a thorough sweep after egg hunts to prevent accidental snacking.

Act fast if something seems off: Vomiting, tremors, trouble breathing, or unusual behavior are red flags — contact your vet or pet poison control right away.

Between chocolate bunnies, festive decorations, and big family meals, Easter has all the ingredients for a joyful celebration — but for pet owners, it can also come with a few hidden risks.

Curious pets don’t know what’s off-limits, and it only takes a moment for something dangerous to end up in their mouths.

To help keep your holiday stress-free, Dr. Kate Elden, Chief Medical Officer of Dutch, shares what to watch out for, the warning signs that require immediate attention, and simple ways to protect your pets so everyone can enjoy the day safely.

What foods to avoid

Getting the wrong kinds of table scraps could spell disaster for your pet this holiday season. Dr. Elden shared some of the top things to ensure your pets stay away from this Easier.

“The big Easter emergencies are usually not exotic and very preventable,” Dr. Elden said. “Holidays change routines, food gets left out, and curious pets move fast.”

The big ones to be aware of are:

Chocolate

Xylitol-sweetened candy

Baked goods

Grapes or raisins in holiday foods

Onions and garlic

Lilies for cats

Plastic Easter grass or wrappers that can lodge in the GI tract

Proactive steps to help your pets

Before the festivities kick off, there are ways that you can make sure your pets are taken care of and safe.

“Think of Easter prep like toddler proofing for pets,” Dr. Elden said. “Put baskets, candy, plastic grass, wrappers, and baked goods completely out of reach, keep cats away from lilies, and do a full sweep before and after the egg hunt so no candy-filled eggs or plastic pieces are left behind.

“Prevention matters because pets do not know it is a holiday, they just know something exciting showed up at nose level.”

How to spot an emergency

While no pet owner wants to spend the holiday in the emergency room with their furry friend, it’s important to know how to spot something serious.

“If you think your pet ate something harmful and you are unsure, call or video with your veterinarian or Poison Control right away,” Dr. Elden said. “Do not wait. When it comes to toxins, early action can make all the difference.”

Red flags to look for include: