This living topic explores the comprehensive aspects of pet care and wellness, emphasizing nutrition, emergency care, and the humanization of pets. It includes expert advice on safe and unsafe foods for pets, the rise of pet insurance, and the emergence of new veterinary services like Chewy Vet Care. Additionally, it delves into the growing trend of pet owners treating their pets as family members, leading to increased spending on high-quality pet products and emergency care services. The articles offer practical tips for pet owners on maintaining their pets' health, dealing with emergencies, and the financial considerations of pet healthcare.

Egg prices got you down? Here's one solution

Chickens may not be cuddly but they're entertaining and a food source

Drones have been getting the headlines lately but plenty of people are still upset about egg prices, which are surging again after a brief respite, hitting a nationwide average of $3.65 for a carton of large Grade A eggs last month, up from $2.14 in November 2023. 

Why? There are lots of theories, ranging from bird flu to increased demand due to holiday baking. But whatever the reason, there's an obvious solution that may be more practical than you'd initially think.

Yes, ...

2024
Emergency pet clinics can offer big benefits, but at a big cost

Dogs and cats have a nasty habit of getting sick on Friday nights. This can be bad for the dog and it can also be disastrous for the pet owner’s budget. That’s because emergency pet care has always been expensive and critics say the entry of private equity firms could drive costs even higher.

These new, equity-backed pet ERs provide fast service and use the latest technology to test and treat patients – and also to download hefty fees from pet owners, who must often pay up before their animal is treated.

An unsuspecting dog or cat fancier who is accustomed to paying $60 to $80 for an ordinary vet visit may be presented with an upfront payment of $2,000 or more to have Buster or Fluffy tested and treated. 

That’s what happened to a consumer in suburban Washington, D.C. not long ago. His elderly dog, Billie, had been going downhill for a few months but took a turn for the worse the night before Thanksgiving, just as everything was shutting down for a four-day weekend.

The 24-hour animal ER he normally went to was full and was turning away patients. It recommended a new emergency hospital called VEG, Veterinary Emergency Group, located in a nearby strip mall.

VEG is backed by several private equity firms, including D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Durable Capital Partners LP and Sequoia Heritage, according to public records. VEG has several ERs in the D.C. area and is expanding rapidly across the country, with an estimated 60 facilities now open. 

“It was a very impressive layout,” said Billie’s owner, a retiree who asked to remain anonymous. “A vet saw Billie immediately and sketched out the tests she thought might be necessary, based on the symptoms. The tab was roughly $2,000, to be paid upfront.” I was told any test that wasn’t needed would be deducted from the credit card tab.”

A group of young women who appeared to be college students came in at about the same time. They didn’t have credit to cover the estimate but VEG presented them with a payment plan that would allow their pet to be examined while burdening the students with a hefty debt.

No one doubts the need for emergency care. There are more dogs than ever in the U.S. while the number of veterinarians remains relatively static.

It’s estimated that 66% of American households (roughly 87 million) own at least one pet. Meanwhile, researchers say there could be 15,0000 fewer vets than needed by 2030, as high costs and relatively low earnings discourage many would-be vets. 

Even with increased investment by private equity, it can be hard to find emergency care when it’s needed. A Northern Virginia consumer complained recently that he had to take his dog to three different emergency clinics before his dog, who was displaying signs of bloat, a potentially fatal disease, could be seen.  

Even after the dog was admitted, “we were told it would be 4-5 hours before a doctor would be able to see her because of how swamped they were with other patients,” the consumer said on Reddit.

“A good profit center”

Like VEG, these new pet ERs are modern and welcoming. They tend to be spacious, open-plan facilities, built like a human ER, with patient stations clustered around a central treatment core.

They welcome pet owners who want to stay with their animal. The vets and techs are youngish and enthusiastic and the equipment is the very latest. 

VEG describes its approach as one that “puts people and pets first,” by meeting them at the door, seeing their pets immediately and inviting them into the treatment area. The company’s website says its founder, Dr. David Bessler, “knew something was wrong with the ER experience. A major piece was missing: the customer's feelings. They were left out in a lobby, kept in the dark about treatment options, and then hit with surprise fees.”

But some veterinarians say that, for all its patient-first palaver, VEG’s method of extracting payment in advance of treatment just doesn’t sit right. They also question the business-is-business approach of private equity firms.

“A large number of these funds are seeing veterinary medicine as a good profit center,” said Dr. Grant Jacobson, an Iowa veterinarian who serves on the board of the Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association in a recent Stateline article. He said he’s seen corporate-owned chains drive up prices, suppress market competition and get around state laws that prohibit veterinary practices from being owned by non-veterinarians.

Quality pet care is expensive

Regardless of where a pet owner goes for treatment, veterinary care is getting more expensive, driven by technology and consumers who increasingly see their pets as members of their family, deserving of the best possible care, as a recent New York Times investigation found.

But while frugal consumers can decline highly expensive treatments, they are less likely to resist treating – or at least testing – their pet to determine if an apparent emergency calls for extraordinary measures or if treatment can be put off a day or two.

Those expensive tests that pet ERs recommend check for diseases and conditions the sick pet may or may not have and may duplicate tests that the pet’s regular vet has already conducted. True emergencies can be treated on-site but in many other cases, newly indebted pet owners are sent off into the night and advised to see their regular vet when offices reopen. These regular vets often roll their eyes when they look at the battery of tests the pet has undergone.

That’s what happened to Billie’s owner. After several hours in the ER and a long list of inconclusive tests, Billie was as sick as ever but didn’t have a diagnosis. A few days later, her regular vet examined her and shrugged. 

“Geez, they tested for everything they could think of. She doesn’t have any of this stuff,” said the regular vet, who knew Billie’s history. “She’s getting to be an old dog. We could run some more tests but I think she is basically nearing the end and we should probably just keep her comfortable, not subject her to more tests and expensive treatments.”

Billie went home with $40 worth of pain-relief and anti-anxiety pills. She lived another few months and was euthanized when her quality of life bottomed out due to multiple organ failure.

In fairness to the emergency clinics, maintaining 24-hour coverage and being ready for any type of emergency is expensive. It’s logical that rates need to be higher to cover those costs, but consumers need to know what they’re getting into when they head for the emergency room. 

What can pet owners do?

How can you avoid getting stuck with a huge emergency bill for your pet? There are several steps you can take:

  • Sign up for pet insurance. If you don’t have enough cash to cover unexpected veterinary expenses, pet insurance can help ease the pain. You will, of course, still be footing at least part of the bill but insurance may help you avoid huge spikes. Be sure you understand what is covered and how reimbursement works. 

  • Find a vet practice that offers emergency care. Small-animal veterinarians don’t normally offer house calls but some high-quality practices provide a phone number that will get you an on-call doctor on nights and weekends. Ask your vet about this and, if emergency calls are accepted, keep the number handy.

  • Ask your vet in advance what you should do in an emergency. They may recommend a specific emergency clinic or have some other suggestions.

  • Stay up to date with regular care. Vet care is expensive but costs can be moderated with regular check-ups, a healthful diet, plenty of exercise and keeping current with vaccines. 

  • Be a careful consumer. If asked to foot the bill for a long list of tests, think twice. Ask if pain and anti-anxiety medication can keep your pet alive if not totally comfortable for another day, until you can see your regular vet.

  • Be realistic. We all love our pets but too many consumers literally bankrupt themselves paying for high-tech treatments that cost a fortune and may do little more than prolong a pet’s suffering. A pet owner’s first responsibility is to know when it’s time to let go.      

2023
2021
FDA gives approval to first oral treatment for dogs with lymphoma

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given conditional approval to the first oral treatment for dogs that suffer from lymphoma -- a type of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. 

The FDA says the treatment drug, called Laverdia-CA1 (verdinexor), helps stop the spread of cancerous cells by bolstering important proteins. Dog owners will be able to give their pet the treatment at home after getting a prescription from their veterinarian and reading the safety directions on the client information sheet. 

“Lymphoma is a devastating cancer in dogs, with few FDA-approved treatments available. This conditional approval provides a much-needed option to treat dogs with lymphoma,” said Steven M. Solomon, the director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine.  “We are encouraged to see drug companies bring forward applications for products to treat serious diseases, even if they affect relatively small populations.”

Laverdia-CA1 is the second overall treatment for lymphoma in dogs, with the first being an injectable drug called Tanovea-CA1 that was approved back in 2016.

Follow safety guidelines

The package for Laverdia-CA1 includes detailed safety information and special instructions for consumers who obtain it from a veterinarian. Among them are provisions to wear gloves while handling the drugs and while cleaning up after a dog that is undergoing treatment.

Pregnant women, women that may become pregnant, nursing women, and children are also advised not to handle or administer the drug -- or to clean up after dogs that are taking the treatment. 

A full freedom of information summary can be found on the FDA’s site here. Consumers seeking more information can also contact the agency at 888-INFO-FDA.

2017
What millennials can do to prepare for an unexpected pet expense

Despite being the generation most likely to treat their pet as if it were a child, many millennials may not be financially prepared to save their four-legged family member in an emergency.

According to a recent poll, nearly half of millennials (48 percent) said they probably or definitely could not come up with $2,000 in case of an emergency. That’s a problem, considering millennials are now the largest pet-owning demographic in the U.S.

Unexpected emergencies and accidents can happen at any time to a pet, which is why pet experts say it’s critical to take steps to prepare financially for unforeseen expenses.

Providing preventative care

Scraping together $2,000 in case of a pet emergency may seem like a daunting task, especially to millennials who may be facing financial obstacles like overcoming student loan debt or saving up to buy a house.

But saving up for an unforeseen pet emergency may not be as difficult as millennials think. Staying ahead of expenses through preventative veterinary care can help ensure young pet owners are prepared to care for their furry companion if the worst happens.

In an interview with ConsumerAffairs, Rob Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Healthy Paws, recommended that millennials commit to preventative care for their pet. Doing so can help consumers avoid expensive vet bills and complications later, he said.

“Keeping pet care costs down over the long-term means committing to preventative care, seeing your vet annually to nip conditions in the bud, and enrolling in pet insurance as early as possible to avoid pre-existing conditions,” Jackson said.

“Just like humans, everything from dental check-ups to vaccines help your pet live a longer, healthier life,” he continued, noting that preventative care safeguards pets’ basic health.

For example, Jackson says that staying up to date on shots, heartworm medication, and other preventative health care measures can help protect pets from big diseases like heartworm or rabies.

“While you can’t prevent every accident or illness, taking these precautionary steps can save a lot of stress for both you and your pet further down the road,” he said.

Catching diseases early

Routine wellness exams go “hand-in-paw” with preventative care and can also help stave off expensive medical bills.

“A quick physical and a few tests can rule out any illnesses in the early stages, possibly saving your pet’s life,” Jackson said. “Again, just like humans, discovering illnesses in their earliest stages means a better chance for recovery and survival.”

According to a recent survey by Nationwide insurance, the following cat and dog conditions can be avoided by preventative veterinary care: dental diseases, internal and external parasites, infectious diseases, reproductive organ diseases, and respiratory infections.

Buying pet insurance

Another way consumers can avoid big vet bills is by buying pet insurance that covers their dog or cat. Having this coverage can be a lifesaver if a chronic illness or condition presents itself down the line.

“A limping injury may need diagnostic tools like x-rays and MRIs that can run up to $5,000,” Jackson pointed out. “We regularly see small claims – an allergy diagnosis and treatment may be $250 – as well as catastrophic claims – spinal diseases that can run over $40,000.”

“With veterinary science evolving to treat our pets better and faster, the price tag is higher as well,” he said. “Pet insurance protects your pets by giving you the financial freedom to seek out the best care possible.”

How much chocolate is toxic to your pet?

Most pet parents know that they shouldn’t feed their pets chocolate, but the number of pet food poisoning cases always tends to spike at the end of October due to excessive amounts of Halloween candy in the home.

While chocolate is a delicious treat for people, ingesting even small amounts can be fatal to pets. So if your four-legged friend is notorious for sniffing out where candy is stashed, it’s important to know how much chocolate warrants an emergency visit to the vet.

Symptoms vary

Chocolate is very dangerous to pets because it contains a substance called theobromine. While trace amounts of it may merely cause your pet to have tummy troubles, larger amounts can cause serious discomfort, or even be lethal.

Dr. Jennifer Maniet, on-staff veterinarian at pet insurance company Petplan, says the severity of symptoms will vary depending on the type of chocolate your dog ingested, how much they ate, and their weight. Signs of chocolate ingestion (and possible toxicity) include vomiting, panting, diarrhea, agitation, increased thirst, and in severe cases, seizures.

Unfortunately, you could be looking at an expensive vet bill if symptoms are bad enough to warrant an emergency visit. Petplan estimates that the average cost of treating pet food poisoning is roughly $830.

Calculating chocolate toxicity

Maniet says that baking chocolate is the worst for dogs, with roughly 450 milligrams of theobromine per ounce. The second worst is dark chocolate at 160mg/oz, followed by milk chocolate at 64mg/oz and white chocolate at 1mg/oz.

To calculate your pet’s risk for chocolate-related health issues, follow these steps:

  1. Multiply the ounces ingested by the milligrams of theobromine per ounce.

  2. Divide that number by the weight of your dog.

  3. If the number is close to (or more than) 20, then the toxicity is at dangerous levels.

“Even if a pet is not in the danger zone, the sugar and dairy will likely have GI effects, like vomiting, diarrhea, hyperactivity or lethargy,” says Maniet. “These issues can be serious all on their own, so it’s best to visit the vet when a furry friend gets into mischief.”

Avoiding costume-related mishaps

Unfortunately, Halloween treats aren’t the only dangerous products that pets can consume this time of year. Consumers will also have to keep pets from swallowing parts of costumes if they are being dressed up for the holiday.

Foreign body ingestions are consistently in the top 10 claims submitted to Petplan each year and cost an average of $1,872 to treat. Costumes with frills and other features that could be easily chewed off can put pets at risk, says Maniet.

To keep costumed pets safe, she advises that pet parents ensure that pets can see and move freely and that any costume is free of frills that can be chewed off and swallowed. Additionally, be aware that elaborate costumes in warm climates can cause a pet to overheat or dehydrate.

“And remember: if a dog feels too constricted in his costume, ditch the threads and take him trick or treating in his one-of-a-kind, no-assembly-required dog suit,” she added.

What to look for in a house if you have a pet

From gourmet treats to doggy day spas, pet parents often go to great lengths to ensure their four-legged companions get nothing but the best. For Millennial pet owners, purchasing a home is just another opportunity to make sure Fido gets the very best.

A third of Millennials who purchased their first home (33%) said the desire to have a better space or yard for a dog influenced their decision to purchase their first home, according to a new survey commissioned by SunTrust Mortgage.

"For those with dogs, renting can be more expensive and a hassle; home ownership takes some of the stress off by providing a better living situation,” said Dorinda Smith, CEO of SunTrust Mortgage.

But while fenced in backyards tend to rank high on the list of desired home features among pet owners, ample outdoor space isn't all pet parents should seek out in a potential home.

Pet-friendly features

As the The Cat’s House authors Bob Walker and Frances Mooney put it, “It’s not just a matter of being pet-friendly, but rather a question of giving your pets environmental enrichment.”

To provide environmental enrichment for your furry best friend, consider looking for the following pet-friendly features in a home:

  • Pet-resistant flooring. Your pet will likely be skittering across the floors in your home for years to come, so consider looking for floors that won’t be easily damaged by claws. Look for pet-resistant flooring material such as concrete or porcelain tile. The Animal Behavior College also recommends stone, vinyl, laminate or cork.
  • Designated space for pet supplies. Cat owners should look for the presence of feline-friendly spaces -- an odor-isolating area for the litter box or a good place to put a cat tree or shelves, for example. Dog owners should check to see if there are ideal places to house toys, food, and beds.
  • Entertaining outside views. If your cat enjoys birdwatching, look for a home with wide windowsills that also doubles as a place to sunbathe. Dogs may also enjoy a window with a view of the outside.
  • Space for bathing. Dog-owning house hunters may want to look for a an outdoor shower, a laundry room with an industrial sink, or a second bathroom that can double as a built-in dog wash.
  • A walkable neighborhood. Envision yourself walking your pup down the streets of your new neighborhood. Think about whether sidewalks, nearby parks, or dog waste stations are important to you. Additionally, try to get a feel for how friendly other animals in the neighborhood are.

Extremely contagious dog flu outbreak spreads to over a dozen dogs in Florida

A very contagious strain of dog flu is spreading in Florida, and experts are urging owners to get their pets vaccinated to contain the outbreak, according to a Miami Herald report.

There have been over a dozen confirmed cases thus far, and although the virus isn’t usually fatal, untreated dogs can go on to develop more serious symptoms and a potentially fatal pneumonia.

“There is an imminent threat for dogs to be exposed to this virus in this state. Now is the time for vets and dog owners to consider getting their dogs vaccinated as soon as possible,” said professor Cynda Crawford of the University of Florida. “I think at the university of Florida we’re probably just seeing the tip of the iceberg.”

Extremely contagious

Previously, cases of H3N2 dog flu had been limited to countries like Korea, Thailand, and China, but in 2015 they started popping up in Chicago and have spread to several different areas across the U.S. since then. Symptoms of the virus include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever, and lethargy, which can last for approximately four weeks.

This strain is particularly dangerous because of how contagious it is. Experts say that most dogs do not have an immunity and have not been vaccinated against it, so the chances of it spreading are high. Crawford suggests that owners be extremely cautious about bringing their pets out of the house, especially to parks where they may interact with other infected dogs or be exposed to contaminants that are left behind.

“I would encourage owners to refrain from having their dogs being around dogs that are coughing or have other signs of a potential respiratory infection. Please don’t allow your dog to socialize,” she said.

Importance of vaccination

Although some pet owners may think that their dog is safe if they’re kept at home, Crawford says that it’s extremely important to go get them vaccinated anyway. “The price is far less than hospital care for a dog that gets a serious illness,” she points out.

Although the vaccination is not a guarantee that your dog will not become infected, experts say that doing so will make your dog less susceptible to contagions and more likely to get over an infection quickly. More serious symptoms are also far less likely to happen in dogs that have been vaccinated.

Getting your dog vaccinated is also important from a community standpoint, since the virus will have a tougher time proliferating if more dogs are immunized against it.

To learn more about dog flu, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website here.

Super Bowl snacks that can be harmful to pets

Snacks and Super Bowl parties go hand in hand, but not all football fare is safe for four-legged fans. Pet owners planning to host a Super Bowl party this year should be mindful of the snacks that can be harmful to pets.

With the television netting the majority of the attention, pets may find it easier than ever to help themselves to a game day snack. But the thrill of acquiring a treat meant for humans may be short-lived if pets sneak a snack that isn’t good for them.  

Before putting out your Super Bowl spread, be aware that some snacks might be best kept far from your favorite companions. 

Snacks to avoid 

To keep pets safe on game day, pet insurance providerPetplan recommends thinking carefully before serving the following: 

  • Beer. Some pets have a taste for beer, but fatal respiratory depression may await if they imbibe even a small amount, says Petplan. Party hosts with brew-loving pets may want to ask guests to watch their drinks. Or better yet, consider hosting a “Sober Bowl” party.
  • Chicken wings. The fine bones in chicken wings can splinter easily and puncture the GI tract. Additionally, the sauces that often accompany chicken wings are almost guaranteed to cause an upset stomach.
  • Onion rings. While onions in any form are poisonous to pets, onion rings pose a double danger since fried foods can cause diarrhea.
  • Toothpicks. Toothpicks may be handy skewers for cheese cubes and appetizers, but these pointed sticks can cause severe and potentially fatal damage to pets’ GI tracts if swallowed.
  • Nuts. Many nut varieties have a negative effect on dogs’ nervous systems. Walnuts and macadamias are especially toxic and can cause vomiting, paralysis, and even death.

Hosting a pet-safe party 

While keeping your pet safe is likely a top priority, hosting a Super Bowl without food may not sound particularly appetizing. Luckily, there are other ways for pet owners to incorporate game day snacks while also making sure pets stay out of trouble.

If you know your pet isn’t one to resist temptation when faced with a selection of snacks at eye-level, consider making other arrangements before hosting. Pet parents could also kindly ask guests to sit at a table or use snack trays to minimize the risk of fallen food ending up in Fido’s tummy.

Additionally, revelers can avoid pet-related mishaps by keeping an eye on unattended plates and cups and making sure to clean up promptly. To keep furry fans happy, consider keeping a few pet-friendly snacks around.

2016
2014
Teen invents a webcam for your dog

Vanna White has nothing on Brooke Martin. She is a poised 14-year-old who pitches a product that is all her own. Brooke is a teenage inventor and she has created iCPooch. It's a webcam for your dog. The idea of a webcam probably knocks your socks right off in and of itself. Now add a treat dispenser as well, and of course, it's all delivered from an app on your phone.

Brooke says her dog had a real separation anxiety problem and got depressed when she and her family would leave for the day. The dog would go crazy running around the house and carrying shoes all over the place.

Brooke had an idea. She thought: "I video chat with my friends, why not video chat with my dog? Why not reward my dog with a treat when we do it?" And so the love of a dog gave birth to iCPooch.

Here is how it works: The tablet/smartphone operates independently of the iCPooch device, but you control both from the iCPooch Android app, iOS app, or web browser. As long as your smartphone/tablet has a microphone and a camera and is connected to the internet, you can video chat with your dog (or your cat for that matter) at eye level and, with the press of a button, deliver a treat.

Big PEZ dispenser

It actually looks like a big PEZ dispenser. You load the treats the same way -- just stick it in the outer bin and it's ready to go. The device is very lightweight and Brooke said some people are concerned about a large dog knocking it over but she has a remedy to that problem. Just put it high up and let the dispenser release the dog treat on the floor. There is no 5-second rule for dogs. They will obviously be happy to eat whatever wherever.

What is also pretty good about this device is that it can be used for your kids, if you aren't home and you want to make sure homework is done. You ask if it's done, they show you and get a little piece of candy. It could also work to dispense medicine for an older person. 

Brooke, of Spokane, Wash., even has her own line of pet treats to go with the iCPooch.

An old dog dies -- this time, no one blames the food

It all started when Chester, our 12-year-old pug, walked out onto the back deck and vomited. 

Chester had always had a sensitive stomach but, like most pugs, he lived to eat and would wolf down just about anything that could be chewed. So an occasional abdominal eruption wasn't all that unusual. This felt a little more serious, though, particularly when he refused to eat the next morning.

As the day wore on, Chester continued to refuse food and treats but began slurping huge amounts of water. Anyone who reads the thousands of pet food complaints on our site will know where this is headed -- nowhere good.

But unlike the consumer accounts that blame a change in their pet's diet for their illness, Chester had been eating the same food -- Royal Canin Dental Diet -- for years. We usually added a dollop of yogurt and some thin slices of turkey but never gave him or his sidekick Tater any of the jerky treats that are prime suspects in so many dog deaths.

Whatever the cause, Chester's sudden illness had all the pawprints of an attack of pancreatitis, a serious and potentially life-threatening illness for dogs and humans alike.

Rather than fumble around with different diets, we took the advice we routinely dispense to ConsumerAffairs readers and hustled Chester over to the vet -- and not just to any vet but to the emergency department of a large and elaborately equipped animal hospital that caters to pet lovers in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C.

On vacation

There, after a quick examination, a technician told us Chester would have to stay overnight for tests, with preliminary results expected the next day. The vet, let's call him Dr. V, who had cared for Chester for years, was on vacation but someone would get back to us, we were assured.

Sure enough, the next afternoon a veterinarian named Mickie called and said that it was hard to tell what was going on deep within Chester and exploratory surgery was called for.

I balked at this.

"Chester is twelve and a half years old," I said. "I don't want to put him through a bunch of heroic measures that will make him miserable and do nothing but prolong the inevitable."

Dr. Mickie was not pleased with this. Her tone turned frosty and she said that "at the very least" Chester needed an MRI. It was too late to do it that day but it could be done the next day, which meant another night in the hospital. I agreed.

Sure enough, the next day the results were in: Chester had an abdominal mass of unknown origin. If we weren't willing to go for exploratory surgery, a needle biopsy might yield some clues. Again, I agreed. It would, of course, mean another night in the hospital. 

The next day's results? Inconclusive. Chester was sent home with a bagful of meds and a carton of "critical care" food, which could be liquified and squirted into his mouth with a syringe if he refused to eat it. He looked a little perkier, having been on IV infusions during his hospital stay.

Pill spitter

We spent the next day or two picking up pills that Chester skillfully spit out and mopping up after the syringe feedings, which went about as well as you'd expect. Taking in no food, spitting out his pills and slurping up gallons of water, he was soon shedding pounds and looking worse than ever.

In the evening of his second or third day home, Chester vomited a large quantity of blood and mucous. We bundled him up and returned to the hospital, where Chester was admitted on an emergency basis again (extra charges apply).

After a bit more drama, including another inconclusive needle biopsy, I caved in and agreed, reluctantly, to the exploratory surgery. We were now trapped in the industrial doggie healthcare system with no visible means of escape.

The surgeon, Dr. D, called the next day and reported that all had gone well. He had "excised" the mysterious mass, which was located in the duodenal region, between the stomach and intestine, being careful to preserve the bile duct, without which all hope is lost be you canine or human.

Chester came home a few days later with a huge stapled scar that stretched nearly the entire length of his abdomen. Again, he was somewhat perky after a steady diet of IV painkillers and fluids. But his condition deteriorated quickly and in a few days, we were back at the emergency entrance.

The doctor working the overnight shift -- a very affable and knowledgeable young man -- noticed that Chester was jaundiced; his eyes, ears and face were yellow, something that can happen when the bile duct is blocked or compromised. Tests showed he was also becoming diabetic as the embattled pancreas failed to produce enough insulin. 

Little rascal

By this time, Chester's longtime doctor, Dr. V, had returned from vacation and invited us to come in for a chat. I had never met the elusive Dr. Mickie or the surgeon. The only veterinarian I had seen face-to-face up to that point was the overnight doctor.

Dr. V was his usual affable self when we visited the next day, rubbing Chester's ears and referring to him as a "little rascal." He admitted Chester's blood work and vital signs were terrible but said he didn't act as sick as his blood chemistry would indicate.

Maybe so, I said, but what was a realistic prognosis at this point? The answer was obvious and Dr. V was honest enough to leave it at a shrug and a handshake. 

We took Chester home on a Thursday. Our daughter, who reminds me that Chester was officially her dog, was visiting from Los Angeles and burst into tears when she saw the pale, skin-and-bones wreck that Chester had become.

Call in the angels

I finally did what I had been wanting to do for the better part of a month and called a veterinary hospice and euthanasia service called Lap of Love. Dr. Christine Shibly agreed to come and visit Chester the next morning for a consultation.

On a springlike Friday morning, Dr. Christine examined Chester and discussed openly and frankly the slippery slope that he was on.

"When you get this pattern involving the pancreas, gall bladder and liver, it's difficult to think you'll have a good outcome," she said. I considered this the first honest thing anyone had said during the entire miserable affair.

Our son, having caught wind of what was in the works, had asked that we wait until he could drive down from New York to see Chester one last time, so we scheduled a Saturday afternoon euthanasia.

But by Friday afternoon, Chester began trembling and grew too weak to walk more than a few steps at a time. Again, he stumbled out to the deck for a round of bloody diarrhea and vomiting. I called Dr. Christine, who graciously agreed to turn around and come back. We set up a quick Facetime chat between our son and Chester -- not great but better than nothing.

Late Friday afternoon, we gathered on the deck, where we had been taking turns holding Chester and comforting him, as Dr. Christine injected a tranquilizer followed by a powerful anesthetic that took Chester peacefully out of a life that had gone on a few weeks longer than it should have. 

Adding up the cost

Humans and dogs aren't really much different physically. It takes the same skill set to minister to sick animals as it does to care for ailing humans. The cost is also comparable, although most of us don't have insurance to cover veterinary care. 

In Chester's case, the animal hospital's tab ran to about $9,000. No doubt it was worth it, in the sense that the services billed were actually rendered. But whether it was worth it to add a month of agony and misery to what had otherwise been a life well lived is questionable.

Humans, after all, give their informed consent for surgery and other invasive treatments. Dogs trust us to protect them, which can sometimes mean knowing when to say no.

As for Dr. Christine, she charged us for only one visit, even though she had driven to our house twice. Her tab, including cremation and a handsome box to hold Chester's ashes, was under $500. Her heartfelt empathy with Chester's suffering and the loving care and relief she granted him were worth many times that. 

Oh, and that exploratory surgery that Dr. Mickie insisted would provide the answer to what ailed Chester? The mass that Dr. D removed was sliced, diced and analyzed multiple times. The results: inconclusive. 

Liposuction for your dog

It's not just the rich and famous getting liposuction these days. The ordinary neighborhood dog might be getting it as well, and not just so it looks good when it squats in the neighbor’s yard.

Liposuction is used for very different reasons in dogs. Ohio veterinarian Dr. Rebecca Pentecost says liposuction is a new way to treat “benign fatty masses” called lipomas, that grow on older and overweight animals, especially dogs.

Pentecost practices at Animal Clinic Northview, a northeast Ohio pet hospital that is nationally known for its advanced procedures.

In a 2011 NIH study, liposuction was successful in removing 73 of 76 lipomas (96%). However, the study authors noted that regrowth is an issue with both liposuction and traditional surgery. Regrowth was noted at follow-up between 9 and 36 months in 28% of lipomas.

Pre-liposuction, geriatric dogs had to undergo a major surgery that would require up to 30 stitches and a lengthy recovery. With the new procedure the liposuction is done through a small incision, and the pet is usually back to normal in 48 hours or less.

The cost is a little higher but many pet owners feel the faster recovery time, less pain and smaller incision make up for it.

