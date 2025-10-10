Foodynamics recalls frozen and raw pet food

Foodynamics is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, and Kanu Pets brand freeze dried pet treats because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after contacting the products or any surfaces exposed to the products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with infected products should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recalled products were shipped from Wisconsin via UPS to retailers in Wisconsin, New York, and Florida. A total of 7 packages were distributed to consumers in these areas.

4 recalled Raw Dog Barkery products were packaged in 3 oz. and 16 oz. (1 lb.) packages and the “Use By” date (also the Lot #) is printed on a sticker on the back label of the packaging. Labels below. These products were distributed SimplyDried Treats, Magpies Gourmet Dog Treats, and What’s In the Bowl Delafield in Wisconsin.

2 packages of recalled BellePepper Cats products were sold by the retailer in New York in 3 oz. packaged plastic bags labeled “Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Slices” with a “Use By” sticker on the back listing 031627. Recalled products from Use By / Lot #’s 121426 and 011526 may have also been included in samples offered by the retailer as freeze dried pet treats. Labels below.

1 package of recalled Kanu Pets products was sold by the retailer in Florida in a 3 oz. packaged plastic bag labeled “Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Raw treats” and had a Use By / Lot # sticker on the back label of 031627. Labels below.

Foodynamics successfully traced 100% of the product distribution within hours of the recall notice and has contacted all direct customers. No adverse health effects have been reported in pets or humans to date.

The recall is the result of FDA sampling which revealed the presence of Salmonella. Foodynamics has ceased the production and distribution of the product while it works with the FDA to continue its investigation into what caused the problem.

The affected Raw Dog Barkery Treats for Cats and Dogs Freeze Dried products include:

Foodynamics is in contact with all retailers that have purchased these products and instructed them to immediately examine inventory and quarantine all product subject to the recall. Retailers will receive a refund for all recalled products. Consumers are urged to immediately return recalled product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. The product should be disposed of in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food along with any utensils and surfaces that come in contact with recalled food or treats.

For more information or any questions, contact Teresa Perry at info@foodynamics.com or call (262) 421-5339, Monday- Friday 9 AM to 5 PM CST.