Do you have a plan for your pet if disaster strikes?

The last week of weather disasters in the central U.S. claimed lives and damaged and destroyed property. But it also took a toll on pets.

A recent study by Met Life sheds light on the emotional and financial toll pet owners face when emergency situations collide with the responsibilities of caring for a beloved animal.

According to the study, more than one in four Americans have experienced a natural disaster alongside their pet, with over a quarter of those incidents occurring just in the past year. Whether it’s wildfires, hurricanes, or floods, these events don’t just displace people—they create chaos for animals too. One of the most common challenges for pet owners was managing their pets' anxiety during the crisis, with 28% reporting difficulty keeping their animals calm and safe.

But emotional stress was only part of the problem. Practical hurdles also loomed large: 22% of respondents struggled to find pet-friendly emergency shelters, and 21% had difficulty safely transporting their pets. In the chaos of evacuations, one in seven pet owners admitted they found it difficult to make quick decisions under pressure.

Tough choices and risky decisions

The bond between pets and their owners runs deep, and often leads people to make risky choices during disasters. Two-thirds of pet owners surveyed said they would delay evacuating as long as possible to secure safe arrangements for their animals. Even more striking, more than one in four said they would rather stay behind and risk their own safety than abandon their pets.

While this kind of devotion is commendable, it can endanger both humans and animals. Yet it underscores the emotional cost of being unprepared—and the need for more public awareness around pet disaster planning.

Beyond the emotional strain, the financial burden of pet care during emergencies can be devastating. Among pet owners who experienced a disaster, more than one in four ended up in debt with many owing over $2,000 due to emergency vet visits, temporary boarding, and relocation costs. For 13% of respondents, veterinary expenses posed a major challenge during the crisis.

Emergency preparations

One of the most common regrets? Nearly one in five people in the survey said they wished they had pet insurance before the disaster struck.

Despite the risks, the majority of pet owners remain unprepared. Only one in five have an emergency kit specifically for their pets, and just one in four have identified a safe location where they could take their animals during a disaster. These statistics reveal a troubling gap between awareness and action—one that could mean the difference between life and death for pets caught in harm’s way.

As weather-related emergencies rise, experts urge pet owners to develop a comprehensive disaster preparedness plan. That includes building a pet emergency kit with food, water, medications, and comfort items; identifying nearby pet-friendly shelters or hotels; and considering pet insurance to offset unexpected costs.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.