Viva Raw recalls dog and cat food over Salmonella, Listeria risk

Viva Raw LLC of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling two lots of frozen dog and cat foods after testing detected contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall covers products from Lot 21495 and Lot 21975, which were distributed nationwide between July 2 and August 21, 2025, through direct-to-consumer sales and select retailers in New York, Illinois, South Carolina, Florida, Kansas, California, and Arizona.

Products affected

Lot 21495 : Viva Ground Beef for Dogs; Viva Beef & Turkey for Puppies

Lot 21975: Viva Ground Chicken for Dogs; Viva Chunked Chicken for Dogs; Viva Chicken for Cats; Viva Pure Chicken

The products were sold as frozen 1-pound bricks in clear vacuum packaging with the lot number printed on top.

Health risks for people and pets

Salmonella and Listeria can sicken both pets and humans. People handling contaminated pet food are at risk if they do not thoroughly wash their hands or clean surfaces after contact.

In people, symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. In rare cases, infections can become more serious, leading to arterial infections, arthritis, or miscarriage in pregnant women.

Pets infected with Salmonella or Listeria may show signs such as lethargy, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, or abdominal pain. Even pets that appear healthy can shed the bacteria and infect other animals or humans.

No illnesses reported so far

The potential contamination was identified through routine testing by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. To date, no illnesses in people, dogs, or cats have been reported in connection with the recalled products.

What consumers should do

Consumers who purchased these lots should:

Stop feeding the recalled food to pets.

Contact Viva Raw at info@vivarawpets.com or (919) 371-8882 for a refund.

Dispose of recalled food safely, where children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it.

Clean and sanitize all pet bowls, cups, utensils, and storage containers that may have come into contact with the food.

Wash hands thoroughly after handling recalled products or anything they touched.

Viva Raw said only Lots 21495 and 21975 are affected by the recall.