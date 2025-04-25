Dog bites surge in U.S., with more than 22,000 reported last year

Key takeaways

Dog bite claims surged 19% in 2024, with more than 22,000 incidents reported

Average cost per claim jumped to $69,272 — an 86% increase over the past decad

California, Florida, and Texas led the nation in the number of dog-related claims

Dog bites are not just a public safety concern — they’re increasingly a financial burden. U.S. insurers paid out a staggering $1.6 billion in dog-related injury claims in 2024, according to newly released data from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) and State Farm.

The number of dog bite and related injury claims reached 22,658 in 2024, representing a 19% increase from 2023 and a 48% increase over the past decade, said Janet Ruiz, Triple-I’s director of strategic communications.

Claims rising, so are costs

Along with the spike in incidents, the average cost per claim also saw a sharp rise—jumping 18% from $58,545 in 2023 to $69,272 in 2024. Over the past ten years, the average cost per dog-related claim has climbed 86%, driven by a mix of factors including increased medical expenses, higher settlements, and more frequent litigation.

The states with the highest number of claims were California, Florida, and Texas—three of the country’s most populous and dog-friendly states.

A widespread and growing risk

Dog bites remain a serious public health issue, with more than 4.5 million Americans—many of them children—bitten each year. Nearly 45.5% of U.S. households have at least one dog, adding up to about 90 million canine companions nationwide.

While most dogs never bite, even a single incident can carry significant legal and financial consequences. According to Triple-I, homeowners and renters insurance policies typically cover dog bite liability expenses up to policy limits, which usually range from $100,000 to $300,000. Anything beyond that is the owner’s responsibility.

Legal landscape varies by state

Regulations and insurance practices vary across the country:

Pennsylvania and Michigan prohibit insurers from denying or canceling coverage based on a dog’s breed.

Ohio mandates that owners of dogs deemed “vicious” purchase at least $100,000 in liability coverage.

Some states allow insurers to exclude coverage after a dog bite, creating additional financial risks for owners.

As dog ownership continues to rise in the U.S., experts say both pet owners and insurers need to stay informed, vigilant, and committed to preventing bite-related incidents — for the safety of humans and dogs alike.