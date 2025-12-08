Parvo surge alarms veterinarians as dog owners catch anti-vaccine flu

• Phoenix-area clinics report parvo surge far above normal levels

• Distemper outbreaks elsewhere highlight broader drop in pet vaccination

• Vets warn that low vaccination rates threaten both pets and people

Late last month, animal clinics across the Phoenix metro area began reporting an unusual and troubling spike in canine parvovirus. One clinic treated 47 parvo cases in November — five times its typical monthly load. Another hospital told a local TV station, 12 News, it had seen “hundreds of dogs” with the virus and described the situation as an “emergency.”

Dr. Thomas Satkus told the station that record rainfall may have contributed to the spike, allowing the hardy virus to linger in waterways and communal play areas. Lower vaccination rates among dog owners also appear to be fueling the spread.

Parvo, a highly infectious gastrointestinal virus, can kill young or unvaccinated dogs within days if untreated. Intensive hospitalization, IV fluids and anti-nausea medications are often required for recovery.

Outbreaks aren’t isolated — and distemper is rising, too

The surge in Arizona echoes other recent outbreaks across the country. Last winter, San Francisco saw parvo infection rates double in some neighborhoods, according to the city’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

And in California’s Central Valley and Los Angeles County, animal shelters battled deadly outbreaks of distemper, a separate but equally contagious virus that can cause severe respiratory, neurological and gastrointestinal symptoms.

In August, Madera County Animal Services temporarily shut down its shelter due to distemper.

In October, nearly 200 dogs were euthanized at a Los Angeles County shelter following an outbreak traced back to the community in eastern Lancaster.

Both parvo and distemper are typically prevented through a single core vaccine called DAPP, which veterinarians overwhelmingly recommend for all dogs.

“Vaccination is really effective in preventing it,” said Dr. Jane E. Sykes, professor of veterinary medicine at UC Davis. Distemper, in particular, remains “one of the most devastating diseases in terms of the need for euthanasia of dogs in shelters.”

Vaccination declines mirror troubling human trends

Distemper belongs to the same viral family as measles. The U.S. declared measles eliminated in 2000, but with human vaccination rates slipping, cases this year reached their highest level in decades, the New York Times reported.. Sykes warns the same dynamic could reemerge in pet populations if owners stop vaccinating.

“It's a good reminder to people that there’s potential for this disease to reemerge in owned dogs if people are not vaccinating their pets,” she said.

The consequences may extend beyond pet health. Illnesses such as leptospirosis and rabies — both preventable through vaccination — can spread from animals to humans. And because pets are more integrated into households than ever, the risks increase.

“Dogs are sharing our beds with us now,” Dr. Steve Weinrauch, chief veterinary officer at Trupanion, told the Times. “They’re kissing our children’s faces.”

What dog owners can do now

Get current on vaccines. Veterinarians recommend all dogs receive the DAPP vaccine, starting as early as 6–8 weeks for puppies with timely boosters. Adult dogs need regular boosters to stay protected.

Watch for symptoms.

Parvo: vomiting, bloody diarrhea, lethargy, loss of appetite, sudden dehydration.

Distemper: coughing, fever, runny eyes or nose, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures or twitching.

Limit exposure during outbreaks. Avoid dog parks, boarding facilities or group play if local cases are rising — especially for puppies or dogs behind on shots.

Clean carefully. Parvo is unusually hardy. Bleach solutions are among the few disinfectants that reliably kill it on surfaces.

Seek immediate care. Both parvo and distemper progress quickly. Early treatment greatly improves survival odds.

Why this matters for consumers

Veterinary-treatable illnesses like parvo can cost owners hundreds to thousands of dollars in emergency care — far more than the cost of routine preventive vaccines. And as animal shelters continue to face overcrowding and staffing shortages, outbreaks strain the system and increase euthanasia risks.

Public health officials say vaccination remains the most powerful tool to protect pets, prevent shelter crises and reduce zoonotic threats to families.