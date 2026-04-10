Is there a cat food shortage?

Cat food shoppers across the U.S. are reporting empty shelves and missing brands, particularly at big-box retailers like Walmart.

Industry data suggests the issue stems from supply-chain constraints and uneven demand — not deliberate production cuts or retail pullbacks.

Manufacturers and retailers say disruptions are ongoing, with some products and brands more affected than others.

Pet owners across the country have been asking the same question in recent months: Why is cat food harder to find?

From half-empty shelves at Walmart to missing varieties of once-reliable brands, the situation has fueled speculation that manufacturers may be cutting production or that retailers are quietly reducing the number of brands they carry. But available evidence suggests a more complicated — and less intentional — reality.

Supply constraints, not production cuts

There is little indication that cat food manufacturers have broadly scaled back production by choice. Instead, the pet food industry appears to be grappling with ongoing constraints that limit how much — and what types — of food can be produced.

Key ingredients, including meat and grains, have faced periodic shortages or price volatility, while packaging materials such as aluminum cans have also been inconsistent. Labor shortages and transportation bottlenecks have further complicated the picture.

Rather than shutting down production lines, manufacturers have often been forced to prioritize certain products over others. That can result in fewer flavors, sizes, or specialty formulas reaching store shelves — even if overall output remains steady.

Demand remains elevated

At the same time, demand for cat food has stayed strong. Pet adoption surged during the pandemic, leading to an increased number of cats in U.S. households, and that higher baseline has persisted. In addition, premium and specialized cat foods — such as grain-free or prescription diets — have seen growing popularity, putting extra pressure on specific product lines.

The result is a mismatch: steady or rising demand colliding with constrained and uneven supply.

Why shelves can look emptier

For shoppers, the impact often shows up as fewer choices. Retailers like Walmart have not announced any broad strategy to reduce the number of brands they carry. However, intermittent out-of-stocks can create the appearance of a shrinking assortment.

When certain products are unavailable, stores may fill shelf space with whatever inventory they can get. That can temporarily crowd out other brands or make it seem like they’ve disappeared altogether.

Distribution challenges can also mean that a product available online is missing in stores — or vice versa — adding to the confusion.

Uneven shortages persist

Not all products are affected equally. Wet cat food, which depends heavily on canned packaging, has been particularly vulnerable to supply disruptions. Specific flavors or formulas may also vanish for weeks or months at a time before reappearing.

For consumers, that inconsistency can be more frustrating than a straightforward shortage. Unfortunately, there is no quick fix in sight.

While supply chains have improved since pandemic disruptions, the cat food market has yet to fully stabilize. Continued logistical challenges and shifting demand patterns may keep inventories uncertain for the foreseeable future.