Essential Pet Care and Wellness

Is sleeping with your pet a good thing or a complete no-no? Animal experts say it’s not exactly an open and shut case.

Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University, says that sharing your living spaces with a pet is one thing, but sharing beds is a much more personal proposition.

“While it might be enjoyable and relaxing to share resting time with your pet, it could come with risks to pet and human health, not to mention impacts on sleep hygiene and human relationships too,” she writes.

Sleep – a dog with two heads

And if you’re having insomnia issues, Boyd said the risks may go higher.

“One challenge of sharing your bed with your pet could be disturbed sleep. The movement of sleeping partners -- two or four-legged -- may lead to reduced sleep efficiency,” she said.

If sleep disturbance affects your well-being, encouraging your pet to sleep elsewhere within the bedroom could also be beneficial. The same applies to our pets, so it may be beneficial for them to have their own sleeping space as well.

However, Boyd says that depending on the person, the pet, and the situation, things could change.

For example, if you have a bed large enough to accommodate everyone, that issue loses some of its steam.

She also says that another possible positive is that pets can offer companionship, security – and if you get one big and wooly enough – even some warmth.

“More than 80% of dogs examined in studies preferred to be close to people at night, suggesting another mutual benefit,” she noted. “Different species of pets also appear to spend time resting together, so if you have a multi-pet household, all might enjoy shared sleeping.”

Bed bugs

Pets and bugs aren’t exactly strangers and, sometimes, Fido may bring a flea, tick, mite, or lice into your bed and, once there, those parasites tend to wander under the covers in search of fresh flesh to irritate.

Much of the harm a bed bug can do isn’t that troubling, but there are parasites that can lay eggs and make humans sick and bacteria, viruses, and fungi like antibiotic-resistant bacteria such as MRSA that is often fatal. You can even share infections with your pets, too – including COVID-19 – so it’s not all one-sided.

What breeds are the worst in this regard? One of Boyd’s peers – British vet Ben Simpson-Vernon, says that dachshunds and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are among the unhealthiest dog breeds.

Allergies? Emotional issues?

“Sharing intimate contact with pets does raise the potential for increasing allergic responses or injury risk,” Boyd said, pointing to minor, unintentional injuries such as scratches.

And if your allergist’s pinpricks uncovered the fact that you might have issues with dust and dander, your pet’s hair could make that worse than you might like.

Boyd brought up the point that just like we can grow emotionally dependent on our pets for comfort, some pets may also develop behavioral concerns such as separation anxiety as a result of sharing intimate spaces and prolonged contact with their human.

Here, again, she draws another line in the sand. “Conversely, some owners choose to allow their pet access to sleeping areas to reduce problem behaviors such as door scratching or nighttime vocalizing,” a problem she suggests best handled with consistent training.

'Cleaning up' your act

Boyd suggests that if your answers to all her concerns fall in the good column, do yourself one last favor: keep things clean!

Her bullet points to ensure a clean and safe sleep environment for both you and your pet, are:

Regular bedding changes:

Everyone: Wash sheets weekly for a clean sleep. Pet owners: Launder bedclothes every 3-4 days to manage pet-related dirt and potential allergens.

Minimizing contamination:

Pets are furry dirt magnets: Their paws, especially after walks, can harbor bacteria and parasites. Clean paws with pet wipes or a damp cloth upon returning indoors.

Grooming for health and happiness:

Regular grooming and bathing will not only keep your pet clean and healthy but also strengthen your bond and minimize the spread of potential infections.

Consult your vet about Antiparasitic treatments. They effectively control internal and external parasites, protecting you, your pet, and other furry friends.

Additional tips:

Consider using a dedicated pet blanket on your bed.

Vacuum your mattress regularly to remove pet hair and dust.

Wash pet toys frequently.

Maintain good hand hygiene after interacting with your pet and before bed.

“With good hygiene and management, the choice to share your sleep with your pet might just give you both a great night’s sleep,” she concluded.