Write a review
  2. News
  3. Pet News

Essential Pet Care and Wellness

This living topic covers a wide range of important issues related to pet health and wellness, offering valuable insights for pet owners. It includes advancements in veterinary technology like AI for detecting heart murmurs in dogs, the importance of dental hygiene for pets, and emergency first aid techniques. It also discusses the impact of pet ownership on mental health, the risks of over-the-counter flea and tick treatments, and the spread of bird flu. Additionally, it highlights the benefits and drawbacks of pet insurance and wellness plans, the use of telehealth for veterinary services, preventing heat stroke in dogs, and understanding the stress levels in dogs related to their owners' behavior. Overall, the content provides comprehensive guidance on maintaining the health and well-being of pets.

Latest

Vet bills are rising, do you need pet insurance?

Picking the right policy is important because not all policies cover everything

Featured Pet News photo

Auto and homeowner aren't the only type of insurance that's in growing demand and price. Pet insurance is also getting pricer.

There's more demand because pet owners are facing high vet bills and are turning to pet insurance, making it a booming industry.

In 2024, pet insurance premiums reached $3.4 billion by September and likely totaled $4.5 billion by year-end, according to a new market report.

But just like with homeowners and auto insurance, rising vet bills are causin...

Read Article
Featured Pet News photo

Article Timeline

Newest
  • Newest
  • Oldest
2025
2024
Article Image

Do you sleep with a pet? There are pluses and minuses.

Is sleeping with your pet a good thing or a complete no-no? Animal experts say it’s not exactly an open and shut case.

Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University, says that sharing your living spaces with a pet is one thing, but sharing beds is a much more personal proposition. 

“While it might be enjoyable and relaxing to share resting time with your pet, it could come with risks to pet and human health, not to mention impacts on sleep hygiene and human relationships too,” she writes.

Sleep – a dog with two heads

And if you’re having insomnia issues, Boyd said the risks may go higher.

“One challenge of sharing your bed with your pet could be disturbed sleep. The movement of sleeping partners -- two or four-legged -- may lead to reduced sleep efficiency,” she said.

If sleep disturbance affects your well-being, encouraging your pet to sleep elsewhere within the bedroom could also be beneficial. The same applies to our pets, so it may be beneficial for them to have their own sleeping space as well.

However, Boyd says that depending on the person, the pet, and the situation, things could change.

For example, if you have a bed large enough to accommodate everyone, that issue loses some of its steam. 

She also says that another possible positive is that pets can offer companionship, security – and if you get one big and wooly enough – even some warmth.

“More than 80% of dogs examined in studies preferred to be close to people at night, suggesting another mutual benefit,” she noted. “Different species of pets also appear to spend time resting together, so if you have a multi-pet household, all might enjoy shared sleeping.”

Bed bugs

Pets and bugs aren’t exactly strangers and, sometimes, Fido may bring a flea, tick, mite, or lice into your bed and, once there, those parasites tend to wander under the covers in search of fresh flesh to irritate. 

Much of the harm a bed bug can do isn’t that troubling, but there are parasites that can lay eggs and make humans sick and bacteria, viruses, and fungi like antibiotic-resistant bacteria such as MRSA that is often fatal. You can even share infections with your pets, too – including COVID-19 – so it’s not all one-sided.

What breeds are the worst in this regard? One of Boyd’s peers – British vet Ben Simpson-Vernon, says that dachshunds and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are among the unhealthiest dog breeds.

Allergies? Emotional issues?

“Sharing intimate contact with pets does raise the potential for increasing allergic responses or injury risk,” Boyd said, pointing to minor, unintentional injuries such as scratches.

And if your allergist’s pinpricks uncovered the fact that you might have issues with dust and dander, your pet’s hair could make that worse than you might like. 

Boyd brought up the point that just like we can grow emotionally dependent on our pets for comfort, some pets may also develop behavioral concerns such as separation anxiety as a result of sharing intimate spaces and prolonged contact with their human. 

Here, again, she draws another line in the sand. “Conversely, some owners choose to allow their pet access to sleeping areas to reduce problem behaviors such as door scratching or nighttime vocalizing,” a problem she suggests best handled with consistent training

'Cleaning up' your act

Boyd suggests that if your answers to all her concerns fall in the good column, do yourself one last favor: keep things clean!

Her bullet points to ensure a clean and safe sleep environment for both you and your pet, are:

Regular bedding changes:

  • Everyone: Wash sheets weekly for a clean sleep. Pet owners: Launder bedclothes every 3-4 days to manage pet-related dirt and potential allergens.

Minimizing contamination:

  • Pets are furry dirt magnets: Their paws, especially after walks, can harbor bacteria and parasites. Clean paws with pet wipes or a damp cloth upon returning indoors.

Grooming for health and happiness:

  • Regular grooming and bathing will not only keep your pet clean and healthy but also strengthen your bond and minimize the spread of potential infections.

  • Consult your vet about Antiparasitic treatments. They effectively control internal and external parasites, protecting you, your pet, and other furry friends.

Additional tips:

  • Consider using a dedicated pet blanket on your bed.

  • Vacuum your mattress regularly to remove pet hair and dust.

  • Wash pet toys frequently.

  • Maintain good hand hygiene after interacting with your pet and before bed.

“With good hygiene and management, the choice to share your sleep with your pet might just give you both a great night’s sleep,” she concluded.

Is sleeping with your pet a good thing or a complete no-no? Animal experts say it’s not exactly an open and shut case.Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecture...

2023
Article Image

A respiratory illness is spreading among dogs across the country

Just as cold and flu season is ramping up, there’s another sickness pet owners should be aware of. 

A respiratory illness is making its way through dogs across the country, and researchers and veterinary experts remain in the dark about the specifics of the disease. The symptoms are similar to both kennel cough or canine influenza, though pathology reports have been unable to link it to any known respiratory illnesses in dogs. 

Reports from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) are linking the origin of the sickness to Oregon, as the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) has seen over 200 cases of this illness since August. 

“Based on the epidemiology of the cases reported at this point, the cases appear to share a viral etiology, but common respiratory diagnostic testing has been largely negative,” said Andrea Cantu-Schomus, ODA communications director. 

Dr. Jane Sykes, an infectious disease expert with The Vets, and a professor at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine who focuses on infectious disease, told ConsumerAffairs that there is “no clear evidence yet whether there is more respiratory disease than in previous years or there is a new pathogen circulating.” 

>> Don't shoulder the load alone. Pet insurance can help cover the burden of expensive vet bills!

What are the symptoms?

According to the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine, there are several symptoms associated with this respiratory illness. Dog owners should look out for: 

  • Coughing

  • Sneezing 

  • Labored breathing

  • Nose or eye discharge

  • Lethargy 

  • Decreased appetite

According to Dr. Sykes, vets should be treating symptoms per the International Society for Companion Animal Infectious Disease (ISCAID) guidelines for acute respiratory disease in dogs. 

This illness is highly contagious and has quickly spread to a dozen states across the country, including Colorado, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Oregon Pennsylvania and Washington.

Currently, the infection is unique to dogs, though no breeds are more likely to become infected than others. This makes it all the more important for dog owners to take the necessary precautions to keep their pets safe and healthy.  

Skip doggie daycare…for now

To help stop the spread of this respiratory infection, and prevent as many dogs as possible from contracting it, pet owners are encouraged to minimize their pet’s interactions with other dogs. 

Sykes shared her best advice with ConsumerAffairs on how to keep pets safe amidst this outbreak: 

  • Owners of dogs that are known to come into contact with other dogs, especially those that have contact with other dogs indoors, like in dog daycare or boarding environments, should make sure that their dogs are vaccinated annually for the organisms that we have vaccines for – adenovirus, distemper, Bordetella, parainfluenza, and H3N2 influenza, as well as other important pathogens that can cause outbreaks of disease, like leptospirosis.  

  • Dogs need to be vaccinated at least a week in advance of any boarding.

  • If boarding or daycare is necessary, owners should choose daycares or boarding facilities that have good hygiene practices, require vaccination at least one week ahead of boarding, and that minimize overcrowding.

  • If you’re thinking about purchasing a new dog, such as for Christmas, you should purchase dogs from reputable breeders or from shelters. Any new dog is best kept away from other dogs for two weeks after purchase, should they break with respiratory disease. Potential owners should also choose to obtain new dogs from North America, rather than importing dogs.

  • If dogs do develop signs of illness, they should be kept away from other dogs for as long as possible while showing symptoms, definitely no less than two weeks. 

  • Pet owners should remember that there are lots of other reasons for cough, including serious conditions like fungal infections and cancer, so if their dog does not get better in a few days, or is lethargic and not eating, it should be evaluated by a veterinarian.

  • If an owner suspects contagious respiratory disease because their dog came out of a shelter or boarding environment or had known contact with other dogs that had respiratory disease, they should inform their veterinarian when they call in advance to make the appointment. The veterinary team can then take precautions to prevent transmission.

Just as cold and flu season is ramping up, there’s another sickness pet owners should be aware of. A respiratory illness is making its way through dogs...

Article Image

Would you go into debt for your pet’s health care? 78% probably would

People and pets have a close bond, a tie that was strengthened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The depth of feeling is so great that 80% of pet owners consider their pets to be family members, according to a study by the American Veterinarian Medical Association.

So it may come as no surprise that when ConsumerAffairs asked pet owners around the country if they would take on debt to pay for needed pet medical treatment, 78% said they would. The survey, conducted by SurveyMonkey, also asked about pet spending habits, from food to grooming.

Here’s what we found:

  • 50% of respondents would use a credit card to pay for a pet’s medical crisis.

  • Millennials were the most likely to take on debt for their pet.

  • 22% of respondents were willing to spend $5,000 or more for a pet emergency.

The numbers break down this way: Almost half (43%) of respondents said yes, they would go into debt for their pets. Another 35% said they would consider it.

While millennials are the most likely to take on “pet debt,” baby boomers and Gen Xers are also attached to their pets and indicated a willingness to finance pet health care.

It’s expensive

Without a good pet health insurance policy, emergency care for a pet can be very expensive. Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, a veterinary medical advisor for Rover, tells us that an ER visit for a simple eye infection would cost up to $200. Other seemingly “routine” treatments start even higher.

At a time when a majority of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck and most emergency expenses cost more than $400, taking your dog or cat to a vet for an injury or illness makes going into debt much more likely.

The ConsumerAffairs survey also found pet owners spend 20% of their pet budgets on health care. The top expense – 69% of the budget – pays for food and treats.

‘Consistently underestimate the cost’

 “I find that pet owners consistently underestimate the cost of veterinary care, especially in unexpected emergency situations,” Greenstein told us.

She said pet owners should have an emergency fund to pay for emergency situations, noting that if bloodwork or X-rays are required, the bill can easily top $1,000.

Having a pet health insurance policy can also help, but policies can vary widely, depending on what they do and do not cover. The ConsumerAffairs Research Team has ranked some of the best policies and companies here.

People and pets have a close bond, a tie that was strengthened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The depth of feeling is so great that 80% of pet owners consid...

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.