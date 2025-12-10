Scientists are testing GLP-1s for cats

A pharmaceutical company has begun testing the first GLP-1 weight-loss therapy designed specifically for cats.

The implant, called OKV-119, slowly releases medication that may curb appetite and support safe weight loss.

The first cat has officially been dosed in the MEOW-1 study, kicking off clinical trials in real household pets.

For years, pet parents have struggled with the same frustrating cycle: their cat gains weight, they try to cut back on food, the cat protests loudly, and the whole plan falls apart. Anyone with a chubby cat knows how hard it can be to manage feline obesity — and how quickly those extra pounds can lead to diabetes, joint stress, and shorter lifespans.

Now, a biotech company called OKAVA is hoping to offer a new option to pet parents.

The company has officially dosed the first cat in a brand-new clinical trial testing OKV-119, the world’s first GLP-1–based weight-loss therapy developed for pets. The study, MEOW-1, brings a type of medication that transformed human weight-loss trends into the veterinary world — but in a form that fits cats’ lifestyles much better.

Instead of a pill or injection, OKV-119 is a tiny implant placed under a cat’s skin by a veterinarian. Once inserted, it slowly releases medication over several months. If it works the way researchers hope, it could gently reduce appetite and help overweight cats lose weight without major daily effort from owners.

"Caloric restriction, or fasting, is one of the most well-established interventions for extending lifespan and improving metabolic health in cats," Michael Klotsman, PhD, MBA, CEO of OKAVA, said in a news release

"But it’s also one of the hardest to maintain. OKV-119 is designed to mimic many of the physiological effects of fasting — improved insulin sensitivity, reduced fat mass, and more efficient energy metabolism — without requiring significant changes in feeding routines or disrupting the human–animal bond that often centers around food."

How the implant works — and what the trial will test

GLP-1 medications have become famous for helping people lose weight by reducing hunger and affecting how the body handles energy.

OKAVA’s idea is similar, but tailored to pets: a long-acting implant that quietly does the work in the background.

The MEOW-1 study will follow real household cats who are overweight or obese. Researchers will track how the implant behaves in everyday life — how well cats tolerate it, whether it affects appetite, and most importantly, whether it helps them shed weight safely over time. Because the medication releases gradually, the goal is slow, steady progress rather than dramatic or rapid changes.

The hope is that this approach could make weight management far more practical for pet parents who struggle with portion control, multi-cat households, or demanding feline personalities. If successful, OKV-119 could one day give veterinarians a brand-new tool for tackling one of the most common — and preventable — pet health issues.