Raw pet food linked to child’s severe E. coli infection, prompting safety warnings

FDA says Darwin’s Natural Pet Products tested positive for E. coli and Salmonella

Company refused to recall food despite confirmed human illness

Experts warn pathogens in pet food can spread easily from pets to people

Case ties pet food to serious illness

When a young girl developed a life-threatening case of hemolytic uremic syndrome this past year, investigators traced the cause to her family’s raw pet food. The E. coli O157:H7 infection was linked to Darwin’s Natural Pet Products, made by Arrow Reliance Inc., which tested positive for E. coli and Salmonella in July 2025.

The Food and Drug Administration urged the company to issue a recall, but Darwin’s refused. Instead, federal officials issued a safety alert, warning pet owners about the dangers. The case highlights how contaminated pet food can threaten not just animals, but also the people who handle or live with them.

Growing risks with raw diets

Raw pet diets have become popular with owners seeking “natural” options, but they are especially prone to bacterial contamination. FDA studies have found raw products are far more likely than processed kibble to contain dangerous pathogens such as Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Still, dry foods are not risk-free. Microbes can survive in processing facilities or arrive through tainted ingredients. Cross-contamination is a constant hazard, with bacteria spreading from food bowls to human kitchens or through pets that shed germs in saliva and feces.

“Pet food has been identified as a source of pathogenic bacteria, including Salmonella and E. coli,” a Purdue University study noted, adding that many owners remain unaware of the risks.

A year of recalls

The case tied to Darwin’s comes amid a string of high-profile recalls:

Sept. 3, 2025: RAWR — Raw Cat Food Chicken Eats — Avian influenza (H5N1); one cat euthanized

Aug. 25, 2025: Viva Raw LLC — Ground beef and chicken — Salmonella, Listeria

July 29, 2025: Darwin’s Natural Pet Products — Raw beef dog food — E. coli O157:H7, Salmonella; one human illness

July 11, 2025: Answers Pet Food — Raw beef, pork, turkey — Salmonella, Listeria

April 11, 2025: Blue Ridge Beef — Puppy Mix and Kitten Mix — Salmonella, Listeria

Dec. 27, 2024: Northwest Naturals — Frozen Raw Cat Food — Avian influenza (H5N1)

Nov. 22, 2024: Mid America Pet Food — Various products — Salmonella

A review in Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety linked such outbreaks to contaminated raw materials and poor processing. Children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk.

Safety precautions urged

Health officials say pet owners should treat pet food with the same care as raw meat. That means washing hands thoroughly, scrubbing bowls with hot soapy water, storing pet food separately from human food and staying alert to recalls.

They advise avoiding raw diets when possible, given the higher likelihood of contamination. Even dried meat chews have tested positive for harmful bacteria in some studies.

With more than 65 million U.S. households owning dogs and 46 million owning cats, the risks extend well beyond pets. What animals eat, experts warn, can have serious consequences for the entire family.

How to safely handle pet food

Wash hands — Scrub with warm, soapy water after handling pet food or treats.

Clean bowls daily — Use hot, soapy water or run them through the dishwasher.

Separate storage — Keep pet food away from human food in the fridge, freezer or pantry.

Avoid raw diets — Raw pet foods carry a much higher risk of Salmonella, E. coli and Listeria.

Disinfect surfaces — Wipe down counters, floors and toys that may contact pet saliva or food.

Check recalls — Stay updated on FDA alerts and brand recalls before feeding pets.

Tip: Treat pet food the same way you’d handle raw meat in your kitchen.