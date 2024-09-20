Hot dog? Teach them to duck their head in water

Summer may be fading now but it will be back before you know it, making life miserable and dangerous for dogs who spend time outdoors. But fortunately, there's a new technique that could help dogs stay safe from heat stroke: teach them to duck their head in water.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania say that teaching dogs to voluntarily dunk their heads in water is the most effective method for rapidly cooling them down after exercise.

"This study changes our understanding of cooling methods in the dog,” said Dr. Cynthia M. Otto, lead author of the study and executive director of the Penn Vet Working Dog Center. “During heat stress, blood flow to the head, nose, tongue and ears is increased. Cooling the tissues of the head allows for rapid cooling of the whole body with limited amounts of water. Furthermore, training the dog to participate in the cooling process can enhance not only its safety, but the human animal bond.”

This method could be a game-changer for dog owners and handlers, especially in situations where access to large quantities of water is limited.

A serious risk

Heat-related illness is a serious risk for dogs, especially during warm weather when dogs can quickly overheat during activities, putting them at risk of heat injury or heat stroke. The research emphasizes the critical rule of “Cool first, transport second,” which encourages owners to begin cooling dogs immediately if they show signs of heat stress, before seeking veterinary care.

Among the methods tested, only the voluntary head dunking technique, where dogs are trained to dip their heads into water, prevented dangerous post-exercise temperature spikes, while also cooling dogs faster than the other methods.

As described in the research, voluntary head dunking uses positive reinforcement training to encourage and reward dogs for submerging their heads in a bucket of water to retrieve a toy or treat. Clean room temperature water is added stepwise until the dog is comfortable immersing its head to retrieve the toy or treat.

By teaching dogs to perform this task, owners can help their pets flush their noses and eyes of dust and debris while also providing quick relief from overheating. The research found that dogs trained in this technique could cool down more rapidly after exercise compared to other cooling methods. Additionally, the head dunking can help clear debris from a dog's nose and eyes, making it a versatile first-aid tool.

It's important to note that training may take anywhere from a few days to several weeks, depending on the individual dog's comfort level and motivation.

The study results were published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association (JAVMA).

To view the study, visit https://doi.org/10.2460/javma.24.06.0368. In addition, an accompanying tutorial video is available at https://doi.org/10.2460/javma.24.07.0480.

Other hot weather tips

Pet owners should be aware that if it's hot outside for humans, it's likely even hotter for pets. There's no set temperature where heat becomes dangerous, as risk can vary based on a pet's physical characteristics, age, weight, underlying medical conditions and activity level.

In general, pets with longer or darker fur, flat-faced breeds, older pets, obese pets, or those with certain medical conditions may be at increased risk of heat-related illness.

It's crucial for pet owners to recognize the signs of heat stress or heat stroke in their animals. These can include:

Anxiousness

Elongated tongue

Flattened, retracted ears

Narrowed eyes

Shade seeking

Excessive panting where the molars are easily visible and drooling – especially thick ropey saliva

Vomiting or diarrhea (sign of more serious heat injury)

Abnormal gum and tongue color (dark red)

Unsteadiness/collapse (collapse is indication of an emergency)

If any of these signs are observed, owners should begin cooling efforts immediately and seek emergency veterinary care.

To prevent heat-related issues, pet owners should provide constant access to water and shade for outdoor pets. On particularly hot days, it's best to keep pets indoors or limit outdoor time to early morning or evening hours when temperatures are cooler. Never leave pets alone in vehicles, even for short periods, as temperatures can rise dangerously high within minutes.

Additionally, be mindful of hot pavement, which can burn paw pads. Consider using protective booties or walking on grass when possible.

Pet owners can learn more about warm weather pet safety at https://www.avma.org/resources/pet-owners/petcare/warm-weather-pet-safety.