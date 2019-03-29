Recalls in March 2019

Daniel M. Friedman & Associates of Long Island City, N.Y., is recalling about 177,000 universal rechargeable power banks sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The firm has received three reports of the charger overheating including one report of a house fire causing up to $150,000 in property damage. No injuries reported received.

This recall involves Universal Rechargeable Power Banks for use with smart phones and tablets. The recalled chargers came in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head, a cat with sunglasses, and a rainbow between two clouds.

The power banks, manufactured in China, were sold at Burlington, Kohl’s, Ross and other stores nationwide from November 2016, through January 2019, for about $25.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates to arrange to return the product for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Daniel M. Friedman toll-free at (855) 706-6500 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by e-mail at info@betseyjohnson.com or online at https://betseyjohnson.com and click on the “Voluntary Recall” button for more information.