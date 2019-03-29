Write a review
Recalls in March 2019

    Rechargeable power banks recalled

    The power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard

    Daniel M. Friedman & Associates of Long Island City, N.Y., is recalling about 177,000 universal rechargeable power banks sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

    The firm has received three reports of the charger overheating including one report of a house fire causing up to $150,000 in property damage. No injuries reported received.

    This recall involves Universal Rechargeable Power Banks for use with smart phones and tablets. The recalled chargers came in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head, a cat with sunglasses, and a rainbow between two clouds.

    The power banks, manufactured in China, were sold at Burlington, Kohl’s, Ross and other stores nationwide from November 2016, through January 2019, for about $25.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Daniel M. Friedman & Associates to arrange to return the product for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Daniel M. Friedman toll-free at (855) 706-6500 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by e-mail at info@betseyjohnson.com or online at https://betseyjohnson.com and click on the “Voluntary Recall” button for more information.

    Jayco recalls model year 2019 Jayco Embark motorhomes

    The distance needed to stop the vehicle may be lengthened

    Jayco is recalling 20 model year 2019 Jayco Embark motorhomes built on a Spartan chassis, equipped with independent front suspension and front drum brakes.

    The cotter pins may be missing or improperly installed at the actuator rod of the front slack adjuster for the front brakes.

    The missing or improperly installed cotter pin may cause the actuator rod to detach, affecting brake performance and lengthening the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Spartan has notified owners, and Spartan Service Centers will inspect and properly install the cotter pin or install any missing pins and adjust the brakes appropriately free of charge.

    The recall began on February 28, 2019.

    Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137.

    Two Brothers recalls pork skins

    The items were produced without meeting the federal requirements

    Two Brothers Pork Skins of Kannapolis, N.C., is recalling an undetermined amount of pork skin products.

    The items were produced without meeting the federal requirements to develop and implement a hazard analysis and system of preventive controls to improve the safety of the products, known as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points.

    In addition, some of the products contain tomato puree, chorizo powder, vinegar, orange juice, garlic, black pepper, onion and spices, which are not declared on the product labels.

    There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

    The following items, produced on various unknown dates, are being recalled:

    • 16-oz. (1-lb.) plastic (semi-translucent) containers of “TWO BROTHERS DOS HERMANOS CUERITOS PORK SKIN IN BRINE” on the label.
    • 1-lbs. (16-oz.) clear, vacuum sealed packages containing “TWO BROTHERS DOS HERMANOS CHiCHARRON PRENSADO Fried Pork Skins” on the label.
    • 15-lbs. (240-oz.) clear, vacuum sealed packages containing “TWO BROTHERS DOS HERMANOS CHiCHARRON PRENSADO Fried Pork Skins” on the label.

    The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EAST. 40259” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to a distributor and retail locations in North Carolina and South Carolina.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Margarita Moran at (704) 619-8639 or by email at MargaritaMoran75@yahoo.com.

      Bulk Unlimited recalls children’s globes

      The globe’s internal wires can short out and overheat

      Bulk Unlimited of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling about 3,000 Little Experimenter children’s globes.

      The globe’s internal wires can short out and overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

      The company has received two reports of the globe overheating with one igniting. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves children’s Little Experimenter 3-in-1 World globes that show the countries in different colors, the oceans in blue and black text for each country, capitals, deserts and ocean names.

      They have an orange base with two white buttons that light up the globe and display a projection of stars and constellations in color-changing motion. Little Experimenter is printed on the base of the Globe.

      Date Code 102018-107 is printed on a sticker on the battery compartment cover and on the product packaging right below the UPC or barcode.

      The globes, manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon, eBay and Littleexperimenter.com from October 2018, through January 2019, for about $30.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take away the recalled globes from children, stop using them and contact Bulk Unlimited to receive a free replacement globe. Bulk Unlimited is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Bulk Unlimited toll-free at (877) 206-1171 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at http://www.littleexperimenter.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

      Porsche recalls vehicle with electrical issue

      The instrument cluster may not provide a visual warning when the brake pads are worn out

      Porsche Cars North America is recalling 14,110 of the following vehicles:

      • Model year 2018 Panamera 4 Executives, Panamera 4S Sport Turismos, Panamera 4 Hybrids, Panamera 4 Hybrid Executives, Panamera 4 Hybrid Sport Turismos, Panamera Turbo Sport Turismso, Panamera Turbo S Hybrid Executives, Panamera Turbo S Hybrids, Panamera 4 Sport Turismos & Panamera Turbo S Hybrid Sport Turismos;
      • Model year 2017-2018 Panameras, Panamera 4s, Panamera Turbo Executives, Panamera 4Ss, Panamera Turbos & Panamera 4S Executives; and
      • Model year 2019 Cayenne S and Cayenne vehicles.

      The instrument cluster may not provide a visual warning when the brake pads are worn out.

      If the driver is not alerted when brake pads are worn out, he may lose control of the vehicle while attempting to brake, increasing the risk of crash.

      What to do

      Porsche will notify owners, and dealers will update the instrument cluster software, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin April 21, 2019.

      Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is AKA1/AKA0.

      Better Made Snack Foods recalls Original Potato Chips

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Better Made Snack Foods of Detroit, Mich., is recalling 10-oz. packages of Original Potato Chips.

      The product may contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

      The following lot numbers of the Original Potato Chips, which come in a yellow flexible pouch bag, are being recalled:

      • Lot # 62090431442 thru Lot # 62090431520
      • Lot # 85100431442 thru Lot # 85100431520

      The recalled product, with the use by date of 10 AUG 201910 and UPC code 041633063048, was sold in retail stores nationwide and through mail orders.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Better Made Snack Foods at (313)-925-4774 Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm.

      Alpha Guardian recalls Stack-On gun safes

      The safe can open without the use of a key or combination

      Alpha Guardian of Henderson, Nev., is recalling about 1,250 Stack-On Sentinel gun safes.

      A bolt malfunction can cause the safe to open without the use of a key or combination, allowing access to any firearms stored inside, posing an injury hazard.

      The firm has received one report of the safe opening, resulting in no injuries.

      This recall involves the black steel Stack-On Sentinel model safe used to store firearms and valuables. It measures 40 inches by 25 inches by 55 inches with three shelves that can store approximately ten firearms.

      The style number FSS18-64-MB-E-S can be found on the shipping packaging. The “Sentinel” name appears on the front of the safe.

      The safes, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide from November 2018, through December 2018, for about $700.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the safe and contact Alpha Guardian for instructions on receiving a free replacement safe or a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Alpha Guardian toll-free at (833) 255-9827 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at DCSG@AlphaGuardian.com and online at www.Alpha Guardian.com for more information.

      Entegra recalls model year 2019 Reatta motorhomes

      The distance needed to stop the vehicle may be lengthened

      Entegra Coach is recalling 45 model year 2019 Reatta motorhomes built on a Spartan chassis, equipped with independent front suspension and front drum brakes.

      The cotter pins may be missing or improperly installed at the actuator rod of the front slack adjuster for the front brakes.

      The missing or improperly installed cotter pin may cause the actuator rod to detach, affecting brake performance and lengthening the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Entegra will notify owners, and Spartan Service Centers will inspect and properly install the cotter pin or install any missing pins and adjust the brakes appropriately free of charge.

      The recall began on February 28, 2019.

      Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137.

      Air King America recalls wall-mounted range hoods

      The wall mounting anchors provided with the range hoods do not adequately secure the hood to the wall

      Air King America of West Chester, Pa, is recalling about 8,200 Valencia Wall-Mounted Range Hoods sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The wall mounting anchors provided with the range hoods do not adequately secure the hood to the wall, posing an injury hazard.

      The firm has received one report of a Valencia Range Hood coming loose from the wall soon after installation resulting in minor damage to the cook top. No injuries were reported.

      This recall involves Air King Valencia wall-mounted range hoods in 30- and 36-inch widths. The Range hoods are approximately 18 inches high without the vertical exhaust duct cover.

      The recalled range hoods are sold in stainless steel, white and black finishes. The Air King name is located on the motor housing behind the removable grease filters.

      This recall only includes VAL and ESVAL series hoods.

      Model

       Product Name

      ESVAL30

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      ESVAL30B

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      ESVAL30BL

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      ESVAL30S

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      ESVAL30SS

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      ESVAL30W

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      ESVAL30WH

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      ESVAL36

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      ESVAL36BL

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      ESVAL36S

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      ESVAL36SS

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      ESVAL36W

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      ESVAL36WH

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      TVWS930SS

      Valencia Series

      VAL30B

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      VAL30BAB

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      VAL30BLK

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      VAL30S

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      VAL30SAB

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      VAL30SS

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      VAL30W

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      VAL30WAB

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      VAL30WHT

      Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

      VAL36B

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      VAL36BAB

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      VAL36BLK

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      VAL36S

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      VAL36SAB

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      VAL36SS

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      VAL36W

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      VAL36WAB

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      VAL36WHT

      Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

      The range hoods, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at independent electrical supply distributors nationwide and online including HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Build.com and Amazon.com from 2009, through 2018, for about $550.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using and inspect range hoods per the instructions provided at www.airkinglimited.com/recall to determine if included in recall. Air King will provide customers with recalled units free replacement wall anchors and repairs by a qualified technician.

      Consumers may contact Air King America toll free at (877) 304-3785 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at AKVALrecall@airkinglimited.com or online at www.airkinglimited.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.


      Model year 2019 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne S vehicles recalled

      The rearview camera image display may be delayed in responding

      Porsche Cars North America is recalling 98 model year 2019 Cayenne and Cayenne S vehicles.

      A software failure may cause the rearview camera image display to be delayed in responding.

      A rearview camera display that does not function as designed can reduce the driver's view of what is behind the car, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Porsche will notify owners, and dealers will update the related software free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin April 21, 2019.

      Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is AKA0.

      Ata Int. Inc. recalls Blue Fusion capsules

      The product contains undeclared active ingredients, rendering it an unapproved drug

      Ata Int. Inc. is recalling all lots of Blue Fusion capsules, a dietary supplement marketed for male enhancement.

      The product contains sildenafil, tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil, dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil, scutellarin and daidzein, making it an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy has not been established.

      The firm has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

      Blue Fusion capsules, which are packaged in 1-count blister packs, UPC code – 7.48252. 66460.0, was sold nationwide in retail stores and on the internet from January 2015, to March 2019.

      What to do

      Ata Int. Inc. is notifying its customers by email and is arranging for return of all recalled products.

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop consuming it, return it to place of purchase or dispose of it.

      Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Ata Int. Inc. at (657) 888-4041 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PST) or by email at bluefusioncorp@gmail.com.

      Century Snacks recalls Snak Club Honey Bliss Nut Mix

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Century Snacks of Commerce, Calif., is recalling all packages of Snak Club Honey Bliss Nut Mix.

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

      The following products are being recalled:

      Product NameNet Wt.UPC

      Snak Club Honey

      Bliss Nut Mix

      3-oz.

      pouch

      0 87076

      21152 3

      Snak Club Honey

      Bliss Nut Mix

      5.75-oz.

      pouch

      0 87076

      51152 4

      The recalled product was sold under the Snak Club brand in retail stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and are allergic to milk should not consume it, but retain the package and contact Century Snacks at (32) 430-5012 Ext 542 Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM (PST), or by email at QualityDept@centurysnacks.com for a refund.

      Keystone recalls model year 2019 Crossroads Redwood recreational trailers

      The trailer may separate from the tow vehicle

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 128 model year 2019 Crossroads Redwood recreational trailers, equipped with MORryde Rubber Pin Boxes.

      The pin box mounting bolts may have been insufficiently tightened, possibly resulting in the trailer separating from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will properly tighten the mounting bolts for the pin box free of charge.

      The recall began on February 28, 2019.

      Owners may notify Keystone customer service at (866) 425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 19-346.

      Keystone recalls model year 2019 Bullet Crossfire recreational trailers

      The spare tire carrier was improperly mounted and may detach

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 239 model year 2019 Keystone Bullet Crossfire recreational trailers equipped with a rear-wall mounted spare tire carrier.

      The spare tire carrier was improperly mounted and may detach from the rear wall.

      If the spare tire carrier detaches, it may become a road hazard and increase the risk of crash.

      What to do

      Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the trailers and correctly install the tire carrier, as necessary free of charge.

      The recall began on March 8, 2019.

      Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 19-345.

      Procesadora La Hacienda recalls corned beef

      The product may be contaminated with extraneous materials

      Procesadora La Hacienda of San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, is recalling approximately 4,940 pounds of ready-to-eat corned beef.

      The product may be contaminated with extraneous materials -- specifically pieces of metal.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The the following item, produced on February 28, 2019, is being recalled:

      • 10-lb. boxes containing two 5-lb. packages of “Productos La Hacienda,” with lot code 022819 and expiration date of “Exp. 042919.”

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. 21217A” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to institutions in Puerto Rico.

      While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

      What to do

      School nutrition professionals who have purchased these products should not prepare or consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Wilfredo Figueroa at (787) 612-7276.

      Forest River recalls Rockwood and Flagstaff recreational trailers

      The exterior bunk bed door may open unexpectedly while the trailer is being towed

      Forest River is recalling 85 model year 2018-2019 Rockwood and Flagstaff recreational trailers.

      The bunk bed door latch fasteners that secure the bunk bed door closed may fail, allowing the door to open while moving.

      If the exterior bunk bed door opens unexpectedly while the trailer is being towed, it can increase the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will install the correct fasteners for the bunk bed door latches, free of charge.

      The recall began February 25, 2019.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-8943. Forest River's number for this recall is 10D-0950.

      Kingston Pharma, recalls baby cough syrup

      The product may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans

      Kingston Pharma of Massena, N.Y., is recalling one lot of DG/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus.

      The product may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans, which can produce two forms of gastrointestinal illness.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product comes in a carton labeled DG/health baby Cough Syrup + Mucus in 2-fluid oz., bottles marked with Lot KL180157 Expiration date 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and back of the bottle label; UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0.

      It was sold in Dollar General retail stores nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (844) 724-7347 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (EST) or by e-mail at Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.

      Triumph recalls motorcycles with electrical issue

      Various electrical circuits could lose power

      Triumph Motorcycles America is recalling 12,654 model year 2016-2019 Bonneville T120 and Bonneville T120 Black, model year 2017-2019 Bonneville T100 and T100 Black, model year 2017-2018 Street Cup and Street Scrambler, and model year 2016-2018 Street Twin motorcycles.

      The clutch cable may contact the main harness cover and cause damage to wiring within the main harness. This may lead to a loss of electrical power to various electrical circuits.

      Loss of electrical power may cause the headlight or indicator lighting to malfunction or the engine to stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will replace the original securing guide for the clutch cable and main harness with an updated one free of charge.

      Owners may contact Triumph customer service at (678) 854-2010. Triumph's number for this recall is SRAN560.

      Model year 2019 Cherokee recreational trailers recalled

      The federal placard contains incorrect tire size information

      Forest River is recalling ten model year 2019 Cherokee recreational trailers.

      The federal placard indicates incorrect tire size information of ST205/75R15, when the vehicles are actually equipped with ST225/75R15 tires.

      The incorrect information may cause an operator to install a tire that is insufficient for the vehicle, increasing the risk of crash.

      What to do

      Forest River has notified owners and sent them a new federal placard that has correct tire size information free of charge.

      The recall began February 25, 2019.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-541-644-8072, extension 4022. Forest River's number for this recall is 64-0948.

