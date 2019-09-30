Write a review
Recalls in September 2019

    Sandoz recalls Ranitidine Hydrochloride capsules

    The products are contaminated with NDMA, a probable cancer causer.

    Sandoz is recalling all quantities and lots within of Ranitidine Hydrochloride Capsules in the US.

    The products are contaminated with N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above levels established by the FDA.

    NDMA is classified as a probable substance that could cause cancer.

    The firm says it has not received any reports of adverse events to date.

    The following lots of the product, including 30-count, 60-count and 500-count bottles, are being recalled:

    Product NameNDC NumberLot Nbr.Exp.DoM

    RANITIDINE

    150mg

    Capsules

    500 count

    0781-

    2855-05

    		HD18624.30.204.19.17

    RANITIDINE

    150mg

    Capsules

    500 count

    0781-

    2855-05

    		HP94389.30.209.5.17

    RANITIDINE

    150mg

    Capsules

    500 count

    0781-

    2855-05

    		HP94399.30.209.6.17

    RANITIDINE

    150mg Capsules

    500 count

    0781-

    2855-05

    		HP94409.30.209.5.17

    RANITIDINE

    150mg

    Capsules

    60 count

    0781-

    2855-60

    		HC92664.30.204.19.17

    RANITIDINE

    150mg

    Capsules

    60 count

    0781-

    2855-60

    		HD18654.30.204.19.17

    RANITIDINE

    150mg

    Capsules

    60 count

    0781-

    2855-60

    		HP94419.30.209.6.17

    RANITIDINE

    150mg

    Capsules

    60 count

    0781-

    2855-60

    		JK79948.31.218.7.18

    RANITIDINE

    150mg

    Capsules

    60 count

    0781-

    2855-60

    		JK86598.31.218.7.18

    RANITIDINE

    300mg

    Capsules

    30 count

    0781-

    2865-31

    		HD86254.30.204.27.17

    RANITIDINE

    300mg

    Capsules

    30 count

    0781-

    2865-31

    		HD92754.30.204.27.17

    RANITIDINE

    300mg

    Capsules

    30 count

    0781-

    2865-31

    		HU22078.31.208.24.17

    RANITIDINE

    300mg

    Capsules

    30 count

    0781-

    2865-31

    		HX66763.31.213.20.18

    RANITIDINE

    300mg

    Capsules

    30 count

    0781-

    2865-31

    		HX66773.31.213.20.18

    The recalled product can be identified by the NDC number and lot number provided above.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should continue taking their medication and speak to their physician or pharmacist on alternate healthcare treatment options.

    Consumers with questions may contact Sandoz at (800) 525-8747 option # between 8:30am – 5:00pm Monday – Friday (EST) or online at www.us.sandoz.com for more information.

    Model year 2020 Subaru Outbacks and Legacys recalled

    The brake pedal mounting bracket may have a missing or insufficiently tightened bolt.

    Subaru of America is recalling 3,467 model year 2020 Outbacks and Legacys.

    The brake pedal mounting bracket may have a missing or insufficiently tightened bolt.

    A missing or loose bolt may cause the brake pedal mounting area to deform over time, which can reduce braking performance and increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the brake pedal mounting bracket hardware and replace the hardware or brake pedal assembly, as necessary, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin October 1, 2019.

    Owners may contact Subaru customer service at (844) 373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is WUL-97.

    California New Foods recalls frozen and refrigerated cookie dough

    The products may contain peanuts and walnuts, allergens not declared on the label

    California New Foods is recalling frozen and refrigerated cookie dough.

    The products may contain peanuts and walnuts, allergens not declared on the label.

    The following products sold, sold at retail in California are being recalled:

    Carolyn’s Cookie Co. frozen cookie dough in the following flavors, packaging and date codes:

    • Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Chocolate Chip Toasted Walnut, Double Chocolate with Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk and Snickerdoodle
    • 22 oz. plastic pouch
    • All date codes beginning September 12, 2019 through March 29, 2020

    Country Baking Company refrigerated cookie dough in the following flavors, packaging and date codes:

    • Chocolate Chip and Happy Trails
    • 24 oz. see-through cardboard sleeve
    • September 18, 2019 through September 25, 2019

    What to do

    Customers with peanut and walnut allergies who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard, or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

    Consumers with questions may call California New Foods at (213) 306-7060. Monday – Friday from 9am to 5pm (PT).

      DEWALT recalls utility bars

      The utility bar can break while being used for prying

      DeWALT Industrial Tool Company of Towson, Md., is recalling about 145,000 DEWALT Multi-Functional Utility Bars.

      The utility bar can break while being used for prying, posing an injury hazard to the user.

      The firm has received at least 56 reports of the utility bars breaking, including four reports of injured users.

      This recall involves DeWALT 40” Multi-Functional Utility Bars designed at one end for prying and at the other for gripping boards. The bars are yellow at one end and black at the other.

      The name “DeWALT” and the model number DWHT55293 are printed in black on the yellow end.

      What to do

      Consumers may contact DeWALT toll free at (866) 937-9805 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by e-mail at recall@sbdinc.com, or online at www.dewalt.com and click on “Service and Support” at the bottom of the page, then “Safety Recall Notice” for more information.

      Keystone recalls model year 2020 Cougar 30RKD trailers

      The emergency exit windows over the dinette table in the cabin are missing a red handle

      Keystone RV Company is recalling 18 model year 2020 Cougar 30RKD trailers.

      The 60"x29" emergency exit windows over the dinette table in the cabin are missing a red handle and "EXIT" label.

      As a result, the trailer occupants may not be aware of the emergency exit function of the window, increasing the risk of an injury.

      What to do

      Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the existing black exit handles with red handles and add an "EXIT" label free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin November 5, 2019.

      Owners may contact Keystone customer service at (866) 425-4369. Keystone's number for this recall is 19-360.

      Gramco recalls Hog Grower Pellets

      The product has elevated levels of vomitoxin

      Gramco of Springville, N Y., is recalling bags of Hog Grower Pellets.

      The product contains levels of vomitoxin (a mycotoxin) that could be harmful to swine growth and potentially fatal to young swine.

      There are no complaints of animal refusal for intake or animal health issues.

      The recalled product, produced on July 8, 2019, with a lot number of 47284, was packed into 50-pound bags with the Gramco logo, and sold to a retailer in the Bradford, Pa., area, and end-users who either had it delivered to their farms for use or picked it up at the plant for use at home.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not feed it, and contact John Wallace at (716) 592-2845 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

      ASKO recalls dishwashers

      The power cord can overheat, posing a fire hazard

      ASKO Distribution North America of Madison, Wis., is recalling about 31,000 ASKO dishwashers sold in the U.S., and Canada.

      The power cord can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received 53 reports of the power cord overheating. No property damage or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves ASKO dishwashers that come in stainless steel with customizable doors and handles, and are about 24 inches wide, 22 inches deep and between 32 and 35 inches tall. ASKO is printed in the front and in the center on the top dish rack.

      The following model and serial numbers are printed on the inside the inside on the left side of the dishwasher door opening:

      Model Number

      Serial Number Range

      D5426XLS

      49130164130001 through 49130171830050

      D5526XLFI

      49130464130001 through 49130480530127

      D5526XXLFI

      49130564130143 through 49130573530207

      D5436XLS

      49223164130001 through 49223173531000

      D5536XLFI

      49256564130001 through 49256572730426

      D5536XXLFI

      49256664230001 through 49256695030114

      D5536XXLFISOF

      49256764230001 through 49256772830024

      D5636XLHS/TH

      49256864130001 through 49256872430334

      D5636XLHS/PH

      49256964130001 through 49256971230025

      D5636XXLHS/TH

      49257064130001 through 49257073430220

      D5636XXLHS/PH

      49257164130106 through 49257184230232

      D5636XXLSHI

      49261264130001 through 49261273438338

      D5556XXLFI

      49263264230001 through 49263273930290

      D5656XXLHS/TH

      49263364630001 through 49263372830060

      Model Number

      Serial Number Range

      The dishwashers, manufactured in Slovenia, were sold exclusively at ASKO North America authorized dealers nationwide from October 2016, through July 2019, for between $1,000 and $2,200.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers, turn off power to the dishwasher at the circuit board and contact ASKO to schedule a free, in-home repair.

      Consumers may contact ASKO North America toll-free at (888) 651-9376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at NAsupport@asko.com, or online at www.askona.com and click “Customer Care” at the top of the page, “Safety Notices” for more information.

      Euphoria Fancy Food recalls Capitan K salmon fillets

      The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

      Euphoria Fancy Food of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling Capitan K salmon slightly salted.

      The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product comes in 7.05-oz., vacuum package marked with container code 070519, a best by date of 01/30/20, and UPC code 607059000362.

      It was sold in retail stores nationwide and through mail orders.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 768-3400.

      Roland Foods recalls red and black lumpfish caviar

      The products may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum

      Roland Foods of New York, N.Y., is recalling its red and black lumpfish caviar.

      The products products may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following products, which were manufactured at Ora ehf in Iceland and sold in glass jars, are being recalled:

      Affected Product
      Product NameRoland® Black Caviar Whole Grain LumpfishRoland® Black Caviar Whole Grain LumpfishRoland® Black Caviar Whole Grain LumpfishRoland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
      Item #200022000420020

      20040

      Batch #206J018803, J019622, J020834226223
      Pack Size2x48/2 oz48/2 oz2x24/3.5 oz

      12X

      12 oz

      UPC #s
      Item UPC

      412

      24

      200

      029

      412

      242

      000

      29

      412

      242

      00

      03

      412

      24

      200

      401

      Outside Case UPC

      100

      4122

      420

      0026

      1004

      122

      420

      0040

      100

      4122

      420

      0200

      1004

      122

      420

      0408

      Carton Markings
      Product NameRoland CaviarRoland CaviarRoland CaviarRoland Caviar
      Item #20002200042002020040
      Batch #206J018803, J019622, J020834226223
      UPC #

      100

      4122

      420

      0026

      100

      412

      2420

      0040

      10041

      224

      200

      200

      1004

      122

      420

      0408

      Other Relevant InfoThis product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped togetherThis is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item #This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
      Affected Product
      Product NameRoland® Red Caviar Whole Grain LumpfishRoland® Red Caviar Whole Grain LumpfishRoland® Red Caviar Whole Grain LumpfishRoland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
      Item #20202202042022020240
      Batch #

      154, 155

      		J018821, J020767168175
      Pack Size2x48/2 oz48/2 oz2x24/3.5 oz

      12x

      12 oz

      UPC #s
      Item UPC

      412

      24

      2020

      23

      412

      242

      02

      023

      4122

      420

      2207

      4122

      42

      02

      405

      Outside Case UPC

      100

      4122

      420

      2020

      100

      4122

      420

      2044

      1004

      122

      420

      2204

      100

      4122

      420

      2402

      Carton Markings
      Product NameRoland CaviarRoland CaviarRoland CaviarRoland Caviar
      Item #20202202022022020240
      Batch #

      154

      155

      J01

      8821, J02

      0767

      		168175
      UPC #

      1004

      12

      420

      2020

      100

      4122

      420

      2044

      100

      412

      2420

      2204

      100

      4122

      420

      2402

      Other Relevant InfoThis is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped togetherThis is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item #This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together

      The recalled were shipped to retailers and foodservice distributors across the U.S. The UPC code is located on the back of the label, under the bar code.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

      Consumers may contact the firm's 24-hour consumer hotline at (800) 221-4030 ext. 222 or online at www.rolandfoods.com for further information about the recall and for further instructions.

      Home Meridian recalls three-drawer chests

      The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall

      Home Meridian International of High Point, N.C., is recalling about 640 Mid-Century three-drawer chests.

      The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Mid-Century three-drawer accent chests in a brown finish (model DS-D146-002) or white finish (model DS-D146-005). The model number can be found on a label on the back of the recalled chests.

      The chests have three drawers with six copper-colored drawer pulls, measure 32-inches high, 32-inches wide, 16-inches deep, and weigh about 75 pounds.

      The chests, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at Nebraska Furniture Mart stores in Nebraska, Kansas and Texas, and online at Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and other online retailers from March 2017, through June 2019, for about $250.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Home Meridian to receive a free tip-over restraint kit mailed to the home, a one-time free in-home installation of the tip-over restraint kit, or a prepaid shipping label to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Home Meridian at (800) 819-4796 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.homemeridian.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

      Urban Remedy recalls salads and wraps

      The products may be contaminated with E. coli

      Urban Remedy is recalling 76 salads and wraps that contain spinach that may be contaminated with E. coli.

      Seventy-six salads and wraps are still unaccounted for.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The following products, with a use-by date of September 15, are being recalled:Item Name

      UPC Item Code

      Use-By Date

      Product
      Size

      Quantity

      Black Rice Umeboshi Bowl813377 0225959/15/201912 oz30
      The Benedict Brunch Bowl813377 0228549/15/20199.7 oz21
      Samosa Cauli Wrap813377 0230979/15/20196.7 oz14
      Green Tea Leaf Salad813377 0231589/15/20196.7 oz11

      The recalled products were sold in Urban Remedy’s retail stores, at Whole Foods Markets, online and at other California retailers.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the store where purchased for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may call (855) 875-8423.

      Astrochef recalls Marie Callender’s Pub Style Steak & Ale

      The product contains soy, an allergen not declared on the label

      Astrochef of Rockwall, Texas, is recalling approximately 11,475 pounds of frozen Marie Callender’s Pub Style Steak & Ale.

      The product contains soy, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The following item, produced on June 18, 2019, is being recalled:

      • 20-oz. retail cartons containing two portions of “Marie Callender’s Pub Style Steak & Ale,” bearing lot code 5659916910 with a Best If Used By date of 12/9/20.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. 46299” on the product package, was shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at (866) 213-1245.

      Thor Motor Coach recalls various model year 2020 motorhomes

      The battery cables may loosen, posing the risk of a fire

      Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 1,941 model year 2020 Chateau, Daybreak, Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Outlaw and Quantum motorhomes.

      The battery cables may loosen on the battery isolation manager (BIM) or battery isolation relay (BIR), causing premature BIM/BIR failure or electrical arcing, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install lock washers to properly secure the battery cable to the BIM/BIR. If the cable was loose, dealers will also replace the BIM/BIR free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin October 20, 2019.

      Owners may contact TMC customer service at (877) 855-2867. TMC's number for this recall is RC000172.

      Chronicle recalls Power Armor collectible helmets

      Mold can be present on the fabric insert inside the helmet

      Chronicle LLC of Irving, Texas, is recalling about 20,000 Power Armor collectible helmets.

      Mold can be present on the fabric insert inside the helmet, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves the T-51b Power Armor Helmet. The one-size fits-all helmet is constructed of ABS plastic and has a polyester/cotton blend fabric liner with elastic.

      The product name “T-51b” and “Power Armor Helmet” appears on the product packaging.

      The helmets, manufactured in China, were sold online at GameStop.com in June 2019 for about $150.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled collectible helmets and contact GameStop for a full refund and return instructions. GameStop is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact GameStop at (800) 883-8895 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday by email at ProductSafety@gamestop.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject, or online at www.GameStop.com for more information.

      Model year 2020 Catalina Travel Trailers recalled

      The upper sleeping bunks may fall

      Forest River is recalling 41 model year 2020 Catalina Travel Trailers.

      The fasteners securing the upper sleeping bunks may be too short, which can allow the bunk to fall.

      If the upper bunk collapses with an occupant in the top or bottom bunk, the occupant could be injured.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fasteners to secure the bunk free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin October 9, 2019.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at (574) 825-8657. Forest River's number for this recall is 205-1079.

      Schwartz Brothers Bakery recalls lemon dessert bars

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Schwartz Brothers Bakery of Seattle, Wash., is recalling 24 units of lemon dessert bars.

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, packaged in a 11.6-oz., kraft packaging container under the Schwartz Brothers Bakery brand with UPC 7 17887 65163 7 and “Sell By” date 09/21/19, was distributed to QFC stores in Washington state.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg should not consume it but return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Schwartz Brothers Bakery at (206) 623-3134, Monday – Friday, 8am – 4:00pm (PST).

      Model year 2019 Embark motorhomes recalled

      The steering column shaft may come loose

      Jayco is recalling 14 model year 2019 Embark motorhomes.

      The upper and lower steering shaft bolts may have been insufficiently tightened, allowing the steering column shaft to come loose.

      A loose steering column shaft may cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and tighten the upper and lower steering shaft bolts, if necessary, free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin in September 2019.

      Owners may contact Jayco customer service at (800) 517-9137. Jayco's number for this recall is 9901434.

      Exploding Kittens recalls safety goggles

      The goggles' glass lenses pose a laceration hazard if shattered

      Exploding Kittens of Los Angeles, Calif.. is recalling about 11,200 pair of safety goggles sold with Throw Throw Burrito Extreme Going Pro Edition Dodgeball Card Game sets.

      The goggles' glass lenses pose a laceration hazard if shattered.

      The firm has received two reports of goggle lenses breaking or cracking. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves safety goggles sold with the prototype Throw Throw Burrito Extreme Going Pro Edition Dodgeball Card Outdoor Game sets.

      The goggles were sold with the game sets in a neon orange nylon drawstring backpack with the name of the game in black lettering.

      The goggles, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Kickstarter.com from February 2019, through March 2019, for about $85 for the outdoor game set.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Extreme Edition goggles and use scissors to cut the goggles down the flexible plastic center (above the nose bridge) and through the elastic strap.

      Exploding Kittens will replace the goggles with new safety-tested goggles upon receipt of an email with consumers’ mailing address and an image proving goggles have been destroyed.

      Exploding Kittens is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact the company toll-free at at (866) 777-7027 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at support@explodingkittens.com, or online at www.explodingkittens.com and click on “In Case of Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Fitoterapia USA recalls erectile dysfunction treatment product

      The product contains Tadalafil, rendering it an unapproved drug

      Fitoterapia USA is recalling 19,000 bottles of Macho Artificial Passion Fruit Flavored Vitamin C Liquid Supplement.

      The liquid dietary supplement, taken for erectile dysfunction, contains Tadalafil, making the product an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established.

      The company says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

      The recalled product is packaged in an 8.5- fl. oz., bottle. The following lots are being recalled:

      • LOT: ZD-160-18 EXP: 09-07-2019,
      • LOT: ZD-078-19 EXP: 27-04-2020,
      • LOT: ZD-159-17 EXP: 31-05-2018.

      It was distributed nationwide to retail stores and through the internet beginning in April, 2019.

      What to do

      Fitoterapia USA is notifying its customers by mail and email and arranging for return of all recalled products.

      Consumers with questions may contact the firm by email at info@fitoterapiausa.com.

      Rong Shing recalls FuPaiYuan Nougat candies

      The product may contain egg and milk, allergens not declared on the label

      Rong Shing of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling FuPaiYuan Nougat candies.

      The product may contain egg and milk, allergens not declared on the label.

      No illness or allergic reactions are reported to date.

      The recalled product comes in 450-gram clear plastic package marked with lot #20190424 on the top, a “Best Before: 01/23/2020” stamped on the box, and UPC code 6926098773012, and was sold in retail stores and through mail orders nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 308-1177.

