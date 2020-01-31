Recalls in January 2020

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that four companies have recalled 165,000 inclined sleeper devices because of the growing concern about potential suffocation.

Late last year, the agency proposed a rule that would virtually eliminate the sale of inclined sleepers, an infant bed that allows babies to sleep at a 30-degree angle. The American Academy of Pediatrics has long argued that babies should sleep on flat surfaces and has warned that the inverted sleepers can be deadly.

Summer Infant

According to the CPSC, Summer Infant is recalling 43,000 SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper inclined sleepers. The company says the recall is due to concerns that babies could die if they roll from their back to their stomach or side.

Evenflo

Evenflo is recalling about 3,100 units of its inclined sleeper, the Pillo Portable Napper. The company says it is taking this action because infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products.

Delta Enterprise

Delta Enterprise is recalling its incline sleeper with an adjustable feeding position for newborns and is also citing the risk of suffocation. Other products included in the recall include Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper; 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper.

A total of about 5,900 units are included in the recall.

Graco

Graco has issued a recall for about 112,000 units of its Little Lounger Rocking Seat. Again, the concern that the product may increase the risk of infant suffocation is cited as the reason for the recall.

Preventing infant mortality

All four companies are offering refunds to consumers who purchased the sleepers.

Safety concerns about inclined sleepers increased in the wake of a study by Erin Mannen, assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, who led a research team that concluded that the design of the inclined sleeper is not safe.

The researchers found that the inclined sleeper makes it easier for an infant to roll into a facedown position. If they lack the strength to roll over again they can suffocate.

In July, Fisher-Price recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with all models of Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards. At the time, the company said infant fatalities had been reported while using other inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances.