Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2020

Recalls in January 2020

Browse by year

2020

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Model year 2020 Royal Alloy GT150 scooters recalled

    The scooter may suffer a reduced or complete loss of braking

    Genuine Scooters is recalling 148 model year 2020 Royal Alloy GT150 scooters.

    The front brake rotor may become uncentered within the front brake caliper allowing the inner brake pad to dislodge from the top of the brake caliper.

    If the brake pad becomes dislodged, the scooter can experience a reduced or complete loss of braking, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Genuine Scooters will notify owners, and dealers will reposition the brake rotors with spacers to prevent the brake pads from dislodging free of charge.

    Owners are advised to not drive their motorcycles, but have them towed to a dealer for repairs. Roadside assistance coverage has been provided along with owners warranty so the tow will be free of charge

    Owners may contact Genuine Scooters customer service at (773) 433-1311.

    Genuine Scooters is recalling 148 model year 2020 Royal Alloy GT150 scooters. The front brake rotor may become uncentered within the front brake caliper...

    AABH Nature's Products, ABH Pharma and Stocknutra.com recall dietary supplements

    The products are in violation of current good manufacturing practice regulations

    ABH Nature's Products, ABH Pharma and Stocknutra.com (The Companies) are recalling dietary supplements manufactured and sold from January 2013 – November 2019.

    An FDA inspection has found significant violations of current good manufacturing practice regulations.

    There are no reported illnesses or injuries to date.

    A list of the firms that distributed the recalled products may downloaded here.

    The Companies contract manufactured dietary supplements for other firms and do not sell products directly to consumers.

    What to do

    Consumers should check the downloaded list of companies that distributed the dietary supplements to determine if they have purchased a recalled product that needs to be returned or destroyed.

    Consumers with questions may contact a representative of The Companies at (866) 922-4669 Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 4:30pm (EST) or by e-mail recall@abhnutra.com.

    ABH Nature's Products, ABH Pharma and Stocknutra.com (The Companies) are recalling dietary supplements manufactured and sold from January 2013 – November 2...

    Riverside recalls model year 2020 Intrepid recreational trailers

    The stove top flame may invert to below the stove top, posing a fire risk

    Riverside RV is recalling 189 model year 2020 Intrepid recreational trailers.

    The stove top flame may invert to below the stove top when the furnace engages, posing the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    Riverside will notify owners, and dealers will install a panel to shut off air flow between furnace and stove, as necessary free of charge.

    The recall was expected to begin in January 2020.

    Owners may contact Riverside customer 1-260-499-4511.

    Riverside RV is recalling 189 model year 2020 Intrepid recreational trailers. The stove top flame may invert to below the stove top when the furnace eng...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Four manufacturers are recalling 165,000 inclined sleepers over suffocation risks

      Regulators say infants should sleep on a flat surface

      The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that four companies have recalled 165,000 inclined sleeper devices because of the growing concern about potential suffocation.

      Late last year, the agency proposed a rule that would virtually eliminate the sale of inclined sleepers, an infant bed that allows babies to sleep at a 30-degree angle. The American Academy of Pediatrics has long argued that babies should sleep on flat surfaces and has warned that the inverted sleepers can be deadly.

      Summer Infant

      According to the CPSC, Summer Infant is recalling 43,000 SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper inclined sleepers. The company says the recall is due to concerns that babies could die if they roll from their back to their stomach or side.

      Evenflo

      Evenflo is recalling about 3,100 units of its inclined sleeper, the Pillo Portable Napper. The company says it is taking this action because infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products.

      Delta Enterprise

      Delta Enterprise is recalling its incline sleeper with an adjustable feeding position for newborns and is also citing the risk of suffocation. Other products included in the recall include Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper; 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper.

      A total of about 5,900 units are included in the recall.

      Graco

      Graco has issued a recall for about 112,000 units of its Little Lounger Rocking Seat. Again, the concern that the product may increase the risk of infant suffocation is cited as the reason for the recall.

      Preventing infant mortality

      All four companies are offering refunds to consumers who purchased the sleepers.

      Safety concerns about inclined sleepers increased in the wake of a study by Erin Mannen, assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, who led a research team that concluded that the design of the inclined sleeper is not safe.

      The researchers found that the inclined sleeper makes it easier for an infant to roll into a facedown position. If they lack the strength to roll over again they can suffocate.

      In July, Fisher-Price recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with all models of Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards. At the time, the company said infant fatalities had been reported while using other inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances.

      The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that four companies have recalled 165,000 inclined sleeper devices because of the growing concern abo...

      Ferrari recalls California and 458 Italia vehicles

      The passenger front airbag inflators may explode

      Ferrari North America is recalling 982 model year 2009-2011 California and model year 2010-2011 458 Italia vehicles with non-desiccated, passenger front airbag inflators containing phase stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) propellant that were used as interim remedy parts for previous Takata recalls.

      The inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling.

      An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

      What to do

      Ferrari will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger airbag assembly with an alternate one, including a new non-ammonium nitrate inflator free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Ferrari customer service at (201) 816-2668. Ferrari's number for this recall is 60FL.

      Ferrari North America is recalling 982 model year 2009-2011 California and model year 2010-2011 458 Italia vehicles with non-desiccated, passenger front ai...

      Yes To Inc., recalls skin care product

      Some users have complained of skin irritation and redness

      Yes To Inc., is recalling all lots of its Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask.

      Some users have complained of skin irritation and redness.

      The recalled product was sold nationwide in numerous retail and on-line outlets.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should be return it to the place of purchase -- if the product has not been used -- for a refund.

      If the product has been used, consumers may contact the firm at (888) 929-3786 Monday – Friday between 9am – 3pm (PST), or by email at customercare@yesto.com.

      Yes To Inc., is recalling all lots of its Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask.Some users have complained of skin irritation and redne...

      Model year 2019-2020 Mazda3s recalled

      The automatic emergency braking system may be inadvertently activated

      Mazda North American Operations is recalling 35,390 model year 2019-2020 Mazda3s.

      The Smart Brake System (SBS) can falsely detect an obstacle, activating the automatic emergency braking system and suddenly stopping the vehicle.

      Stopping the vehicle unexpectedly increases the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will update the SBS software. In addition, vehicles with certain production dates will receive an instrument cluster software update or replacement and a replacement owner's manual. These repairs will be performed free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin February 17, 2020.

      Owners may contact Mazda customer service at (800) 222-5500, Option 4. Mazda's number for this recall is 4219L.

      Mazda North American Operations is recalling 35,390 model year 2019-2020 Mazda3s. The Smart Brake System (SBS) can falsely detect an obstacle, activatin...

      Daimler Vans recalls Mercedes-Benz Sprinters and Freightliner Sprinters

      Cargo could become unsecured, increasing the risk of a crash

      Daimler Vans USA (DVUSA) is recalling 183 model year 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinters and Freightliner Sprinters.

      The lashing rails on the side walls may not have been installed properly, possibly resulting in the lashing rails detaching.

      If the lashing rails disconnect, cargo could become unsecured, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will correctly affix the lashing rails to the side walls free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin February 10, 2020.

      Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at (877) 762-8267. DVUSA's number for this recall is VS3ZUSCHI.

      Daimler Vans USA (DVUSA) is recalling 183 model year 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinters and Freightliner Sprinters. The lashing rails on the side walls may no...

      Culinary International recalls chicken burritos

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Culinary International of Vernon, Calif., is recalling approximately 626 pounds of egg burritos labeled as chicken burritos.

      The product contains egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The following frozen, not ready-to-eat item, were produced on September 10, 2019, is being recalled:

      • 6-oz. packages containing “evol. CILANTRO LIME CHICKEN BURRITO” with lot code B9253 J1 P6009 and “BEST BY 03 MAR 2021CB” represented on the label, and Item #00300, Lot CB03031C11 and “BB: 03MAR2021-CB” on the case.

      The recalled product. bearing establishment number “P-6009” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case, and on the back of the immediate packaging with the lot code, was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Conagra consumer care at (888) 849-6243.

      Culinary International of Vernon, Calif., is recalling approximately 626 pounds of egg burritos labeled as chicken burritos. The product contains egg, a...

      Model year 2016-2017 Subaru Outbacks recalled

      The passenger front airbag may not deploy properly

      Subaru of America is recalling 46 model year 2016-2017 Outbacks.

      A replacement airbag control module may have been installed that is not compatible with the passenger airbag module, possibly affecting airbag deployment.

      The passenger front airbag may not deploy properly in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger air bag module free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin February 14, 2020.

      Owners may contact Subaru customer service at (844) 373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is WUX-09.

      Subaru of America is recalling 46 model year 2016-2017 Outbacks. A replacement airbag control module may have been installed that is not compatible with...

      Taro Pharmaceuticals recalls Lamotrigine tablets

      The product was cross-contaminated with Enalapril Maleate

      Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. is recalling one lot of Lamotrigine tablets.

      The product was cross-contaminated with Enalapril Maleate which is used to treat hypertension and congestive heart failure.

      Enalapril Maleate, which is used to treat Epilepsy and Bipolar disorder, can affect users -- particularly small children or pregnant women. It is also associated with risk of birth defects in a developing fetus.

      No product complaints or adverse events have been reported to date.

      The following product, packaged in white plastic bottles with screw cap closure containing 100 tablets, is being recalled:

      • Lamotrigine Tablets USP, 100 mg, NDC #51672-4131-1, lot number 331771 and expiration date of June 2021.

      The recalled product was shipped to wholesale customers in the US market from August 23 – 30, 2019. who may may have further distributed them to retail pharmacies for prescription dispensing to patients

      What to do

      Patients who have the recalled product should stop using and return it to the pharmacy that dispensed it.

      Consumers with questions may contact Taro at (866) 923-4914 Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM (CT), or by e-mail at TaroPVUS@taro.com.

      Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. is recalling one lot of Lamotrigine tablets. The product was cross-contaminated with Enalapril Maleate which is used to trea...

      Forest River recalls Dynamax Rev and Coachmen Orion motorhomes

      The cooling fan motor may overheat

      Forest River is recalling nine model year 2016-2018 Dynamax Rev and Coachmen Orion motorhomes built on Ram ProMaster chassis with 3.0L diesel or 3.6L gasoline engines and air conditioning (A/C).

      The engine cooling fan may seize which can cause the cooling fan motor to overheat, increasing the risk of a fire.

      What to do

      Forest River will notify owners. The remedy for this recall is still under development.

      The recall is expected to begin February 1, 2020.

      Owners may contact Forest River customer service at (800) 348-7440 or Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Forest River's number for this recall is 51-1121; Chrysler's number for this recall is VB2.

      Forest River is recalling nine model year 2016-2018 Dynamax Rev and Coachmen Orion motorhomes built on Ram ProMaster chassis with 3.0L diesel or 3.6L gasol...

      STIHL recalls pressure washers

      The nozzle can disconnect from the spray wand when under pressure

      STIHL of Virginia Beach, Va., is recalling about 16,400 STIHL RE 90 Pressure Washers.

      The nozzle can disconnect from the spray wand when under pressure during use, posing an injury hazard.

      The firm has received seven reports of the nozzle detaching from the spray wand during use. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the spray wand supplied with STIHL RE 90 Pressure Washers. The pressure washer is gray and orange with “STIHL RE 90” printed on the front.

      The recalled spray wand measures 15 inches long and attaches to the spray gun. Interchangeable nozzles connect to the spray wand.

      The pressure washers, manufactured in China, were sold at authorized STIHL dealers nationwide from May 2019, through October 2019, for about $180.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact STIHL or an authorized STIHL servicing dealer to receive a free replacement spray wand.

      Consumers may contact STIHL toll-free at (844) 978-1291 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.stihlusa.com for more information.

      STIHL of Virginia Beach, Va., is recalling about 16,400 STIHL RE 90 Pressure Washers. The nozzle can disconnect from the spray wand when under pressure ...

      Airstream recalls model year 2018-2019 Interstate motorhomes

      The Occupant and Cargo Carrying Capacity label may contain incorrect information

      Airstream is recalling 89 model year 2018-2019 Interstate motorhomes.

      The Occupant and Cargo Carrying Capacity (OCCC) label may indicate the incorrect occupant cargo carrying capacity, which can allow the vehicle to be overloaded.

      An incorrect label may lead to unintentionally overloading the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will provide new OCCC labels with the correct occupant and cargo carry capacity free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin February 13, 2020.

      Owners may contact Airstream customer service at (877) 596-6505 or (937) 596-6111 extension 7401 or 7411.

      Airstream is recalling 89 model year 2018-2019 Interstate motorhomes. The Occupant and Cargo Carrying Capacity (OCCC) label may indicate the incorrect o...

      Triple E recalls model year 2020 Unity U24RL trailers

      A tire may contact the propane supply line

      Triple E Recreational Vehicles is recalling six model year 2020 Unity U24RL trailers.

      The propane tubing for the water heater may be routed too close to the tire tread possibly resulting in contact between the tire and the tubing.

      Tire contact with the propane tubing can create a hole in the tubing, releasing propane gas, increasing the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source.

      What to do

      Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will install a metal shield around the propane tubing for protection free of charge.

      Owners may contact Triple E customer service at (877) 992-9906. Triple E's number for this recall is CA#9572-1.

      Triple E Recreational Vehicles is recalling six model year 2020 Unity U24RL trailers. The propane tubing for the water heater may be routed too close to...

      Oliver recalls model year 2017-2019 Elite II travel trailers

      The axle bolts may be tightened improperly

      Oliver Travel Trailers is recalling 352 model year 2017-2019 Elite II travel trailers.

      The nuts and bolts that secure the brake drum to the axle shaft flange may not have been properly tightened.

      The improperly tightened axle bolts/nuts may affect the trailer's braking ability or result in the hub and wheel becoming detached from the axle, increasing the risk of crash.

      What to do

      Oliver has notified owners, and Dexter Axle dealers will retorque the bolts -- as necessary -- free of charge.

      The recall began December 20, 2019.

      Owners may contact Oliver customer service at (866) 205-2621 or Dexter Axle customer service at (574) 295-7888. Oliver's number for this recall is 1ZP-ABC19-12.

      Oliver Travel Trailers is recalling 352 model year 2017-2019 Elite II travel trailers. The nuts and bolts that secure the brake drum to the axle shaft f...

      Varidesk recalls Stand2Learn stools

      The foot support on the stool was improperly welded and can break

      Varidesk of Coppell, Texas, is recalling about 5,000 Stand2Learn stools sold in the U.S., and Canada.

      The foot support on the stool was improperly welded and can break, posing a fall hazard.

      The firm has received seven reports of the stool’s foot support bars breaking off. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves adjustable-height stools designed for students of any age. The height ranges from 19 to 33 inches. The gray steel stools have a black padded seat, four stabilizing cross-bars supporting the legs and adjustable footpads for leveling.

      The model number 42058 is located underneath the seat, and the UPC code is 8-13866-02360-7 is printed on the packaging.

      The stools, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold online at Varidesk.com, Schoolspecialities.com Wayfair.com and Amazon.com, through corporate sales, and third-party resellers from June 2018, through November 2019, for about $95.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the stools and contact Varidesk for a full refund.

      Consumers may contact Varidesk toll-free at (855) 624-4977 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at https://www.varidesk.com/standing-desk-support for more information.

      Varidesk of Coppell, Texas, is recalling about 5,000 Stand2Learn stools sold in the U.S., and Canada. The foot support on the stool was improperly welde...

      Cruise Car recalls model year 2019 Mokes

      The vehicle may have a windshield of the incorrect glass quality rating

      Cruise Car is recalling 60 model year 2019 Mokes.

      The vehicle may be equipped with a windshield of the incorrect glass quality rating.

      The incorrect windshield could affect the driver's visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Cruise Car will notify owners, and dealers will replace the windshield free of charge.

      The recall was expected to begin January 2, 2020.

      Owners may contact Cruise Car customer service at (941) 929-1630.

      Cruise Car is recalling 60 model year 2019 Mokes. The vehicle may be equipped with a windshield of the incorrect glass quality rating. The incorrect ...

      Denton Pharma recalls Ranitidine tablets

      The medication may be contaminated with a probable cancer-causer

      Denton Pharma, doing business as Northwind Pharmaceuticals, is recalling all unexpired lots of Ranitidine tablets.

      The medication, used for treatment of ulcers, may be contaminated with N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable cancer-causer.

      Northwind has not received any reports of adverse events to date.

      The following product, distributed directly to Northwind Pharmaceuticals and Crosswind Pharmacy, are being recalled:. recall:

      ProductNDC
      Ranitidine Tablets, USP 150mg70934-017-04
      70934-017-20
      70934-017-24
      70934-017-30
      70934-017-90
      Ranitidine Tablets, USP 300mg70934-287-15
      70934-287-90

      The recalled 150-mg product is packaged in unit of use bottle packs of 4’s, 20’s, 24’s, 30’s and 90’s while the 300-mg is packaged in unit of use bottle packs of 15’s and 90’s.

      What to do

      Patients who have the recalled product should immediately discontinue use, discard remaining product and consult with their physician or healthcare provider about treatment options.

      Customers who purchased the recalled product directly from Northwind may call the firm at (800) 722-0772 Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (EST) to arrange for product return.

      Consumers who have the recalled product should immediately discontinue use, discard remaining product and consult with their physician or healthcare provider about treatment options.

      Denton Pharma, doing business as Northwind Pharmaceuticals, is recalling all unexpired lots of Ranitidine tablets. The medication, used for treatment of...

      Mylan recalls three lots of Nizatidine capsules

      Trace amounts of N-Nitrosodimethylamine, a probable cancer have been found in the product

      Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling three lots of Nizatidine capsules.

      Trace amounts of N-Nitrosodimethylamine, a probable cancer causer, have been found in the product, which is used for treatment of ulcers.

      There are no reports of adverse reactions to date.

      The following batches of the product, distributed nationwide to wholesalers, mail order pharmacies and retail pharmacies, between June 2017 and August 2018 are being recalled:

      NDCProduct DescriptionStrengthSizeLot NumberExpiry
      0378-5150-91Nizatidine Capsules, USP150mgBottles of 603086746May 2020
      0378-5300-93Nizatidine Capsules, USP300mgBottles of 303082876Jan 2020
      0378-5300-93

      		Nizatidine Capsules, USP

      		300mg

      		Bottles of 30

      		3082877

      		Jan 2020

      What to do

      Patients who are in possession of the recalled product should contact Stericycle at (888) 628-0727 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST) for return of the recalled product.

      Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling three lots of Nizatidine capsules.Trace amounts of N-Nitrosodimethylamine, a probable cancer causer, have been found...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.