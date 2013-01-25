Write a review
Recalls in January 2013

    Stallings Head Cheese recalls ready-to-eat pork products

    There's a possibility of Salmonella contamination

    Stallings Head Cheese of Houston, TX, is recalling 4,700 pounds of hog head cheese that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

    The following product is subject to recall:

    • 10-oz. packages of "Richard's Hog Head Cheese" bearing establishment number "EST. 2257" inside the USDA mark of inspection and sell by dates "Use by 2 1 2013" or "Use by 3 20 2013"on each package.

    The products subject to recall were produced on November 1, 2012, and December 19, 2012, and shipped to a distribution center for retail distribution in Louisiana and Southeastern Texas.

    Hog head cheese products produced by EST. 2257 have been linked to a recent Salmonella Uganda cluster involving six case-patients from Louisiana. Illness onset dates among the case-patients ranged from October 16, 2012 to November 10, 2012. Four case-patients confirmed eating the brand under recall.

    Leftover product from consumers was not available for testing. However, retail samples of like product from different production dates underwent testing last week, and four of nine samples tested positive for Salmonella. It is not known at this time if these samples are positive for the outbreak strain, but any finding of such will be made public by FSIS once it becomes available.

    Consumers with questions can contact Fred Chu, the company's owner, at (713) 523-1751.  

    Target recalls children's two-piece pajama sets

    The garments violate the federal flammability standard

    Target Corp., of Minneapolis, MN, is recalling about 560,000 children's two-piece pajama sets.

    The cotton or cotton/fleece pajamas sets fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, because they do not meet the tight-fitting sizing requirements. This poses a burn hazard to children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Target Circo and Xhilaration children's cotton or cotton/fleece two-piece pajama sets. They were sold in infant and toddler sizes 12M, 2T, 3T, 4T and 5T, and in girls and boys sizes XS, S, M, L and XL. There are a variety of colors and designs, including stars, dots, skulls, peace signs, cats, owls, footballs and camouflage.

    A complete list of item numbers included in this recall can be found here.

    The item number is located on a tag on the shirt's side seam and on the pants at the waist. A tag printed on the neck of the pajamas states "Circo" or "Xhilaration", "Wear snug-fitting not flame resistant" and the item number. The pajamas were also sold with a yellow hangtag that states, "For child's safety, garment should fit snugly. This garment is not flame resistant. Loose-fitting garment is more likely to catch fire."

    The pajamas, manufactured in Vietnam and Cambodia, were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at target.com from August 2012 through November 2012 for between $8 and $13.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled garments away from children and return them to any Target for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Target; at (800) 440-0680, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

    Polaris recalls Ranger recreational off-highway vehicles

    A throttle problem can cause loss of control, posing a crash hazard

    Polaris Industries of Medina, MN, is recalling about 327 model-year 2013 Polaris Ranger 400 recreational off-highway vehicles.

    The recreational vehicle’s throttle can fail to operate properly, which can cause the vehicle’s rider to lose control, posing a crash hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves 2013 Polaris Ranger 400 recreational off-highway vehicles with model number R13RH45AG and VIN numbers between 4XARH45A3D4726305 and 4XARH45A7DE648444. Not all VIN numbers in the range are included in this recall. “Polaris” is stamped on the front of the vehicle above the front grill. A “400 HO” decal is located on the right and left side of the hood and “Ranger 4x4” is printed on the side of the rear bed box. The vehicles are green and gray in color. The model number is printed in the owner’s manual.

    The vehicles, manufactured in the U.S. and Mexico, were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from July 2012 through September 2012 for about $8,300.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Polaris Ranger vehicles and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting its customers directly.

    Consumers may contact Polaris toll-free at (888) 704-5290, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

      Duralast brake rotors recalled

      Rotor casting fractures could result in a crash

      Neotek Corporation, Inc. (Neotek) is recalling 10,626 replacement brake rotors, branded as Duralast, part number 5399, sold exclusively through autozone.

      Some of the brake rotors may have been produced from castings with narrow thickness in the bridge between the mounting surface and the braking surface. The narrow area of the casting can allow for fractures.

      If the casting fractures, there may be a decrease in braking performance, increasing the risk of a crash.

      Neotek will notify the Autozone retail outlets and post public notices about the recall. Any affected Duralast brake rotor will be replaced, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin this month

