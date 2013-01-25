Recalls in January 2013

Stallings Head Cheese of Houston, TX, is recalling 4,700 pounds of hog head cheese that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The following product is subject to recall:

10-oz. packages of "Richard's Hog Head Cheese" bearing establishment number "EST. 2257" inside the USDA mark of inspection and sell by dates "Use by 2 1 2013" or "Use by 3 20 2013"on each package.

The products subject to recall were produced on November 1, 2012, and December 19, 2012, and shipped to a distribution center for retail distribution in Louisiana and Southeastern Texas.

Hog head cheese products produced by EST. 2257 have been linked to a recent Salmonella Uganda cluster involving six case-patients from Louisiana. Illness onset dates among the case-patients ranged from October 16, 2012 to November 10, 2012. Four case-patients confirmed eating the brand under recall.

Leftover product from consumers was not available for testing. However, retail samples of like product from different production dates underwent testing last week, and four of nine samples tested positive for Salmonella. It is not known at this time if these samples are positive for the outbreak strain, but any finding of such will be made public by FSIS once it becomes available.

Consumers with questions can contact Fred Chu, the company's owner, at (713) 523-1751.