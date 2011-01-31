Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2011

Recalls in January 2011

Browse by year

2011

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Sassy Recalls Refreshing Rings Infant Teethers/Rattles

    Small pieces can detach, posing an ingestion hazard

    Sassy Inc. is recalling about 37,000 teething ring-rattle toys. Small pieces of the plastic ball can detach as a result of children chewing on the teether/rattle, posing an ingestion hazard.

    The firm has received one report of pieces of the black plastic from the polka dot ball detaching while being chewed. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Refreshing Rings infant teethers/rattles intended for babies ages three months and older. The product has a red, water-filled ring on one end and a black and white polka dot ball on the other end. The two ends of the rattles/teethers are connected by a black and white, flexible plastic rod with three floating rings. Style number 80026 is printed on the packaging

    Mass merchandise and baby specialty stores sold the teethers nationwide between July 2009 and January 2011 for about $5. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately take the teethers/rattles from children and contact Sassy Inc. for instructions on how to return the product for a free replacement toy.

    For additional information, contact Sassy Inc. at(800) 323-6336  between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.sassybaby.com

    Sassy Recalls Refreshing Rings Infant Teethers/Rattles. Small pieces can detach, posing an ingestion hazard...

    Ford Recalls 425,000 1999-2003 Windstars

    Corrosion may affect vital structural elements

    Ford is recalling about 425,000 Windstars from the 1999 through 2003 model years to replace parts that may be weakened by corrosion, possibly causing a loss of steering control.

    The recall applies only to vehicles originally sold or currently registered in states where corrosive chemicals are used on highways. The affected states are:

    CONNECTICUT, DELAWARE, THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, ILLINOIS, INDIANA, IOWA, KENTUCKY, MAINE, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, OHIO, PENNSYLVANIA, RHODE ISLAND, UTAH, VERMONT, WEST VIRGINIA, AND WISCONSIN.

    Dealers will inspect the affected parts and make any necessary repairs free of charge when the recall begins in February 2011.

    Owners may contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332.

    Ford Recalls 425,000 1999-2003 Windstars. Corrosion may affect vital structural elements....

    VW Recalls Small Number of 2010 New Beetles

    Seats don't meet new safety regulations

    Volkswagen is recalling a small number of New Beetles from the 2010 model year and offering to replace them with a comparable vehicle. The recalled models include:

    Vehicle Make / Model:

    Model Year(s):

    VOLKSWAGEN / NEW BEETLE

    2010

    VOLKSWAGEN / NEW BEETLE CONVERTIBLE

    2010

    The company said the cars' seats do not comply with new federal safety requirements that went into effect Sept. 1, 2010. It said owners will be offered a comparable new vehicle that complies with the new standards.

    Owners may contact Volkswagen at 1-800-822-8987.

    VW Recalls Small Number of 2010 New Beetles. Seats don't meet new safety regulations....

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Candy Dynamics Recalls All Toxic Waste 'Nuclear Sludge' Products

      Candy may contain excessive amounts of lead

      Circle City Marketing and Distributing, doing business as Candy Dynamics, Indianapolis, IN, is issuing a voluntary recall of all Toxic Waste brand Nuclear Sludge® products, all flavors, 0.3 oz (8 g) size pieces. The product is imported from Pakistan.

      On January 13, 2011, the company previously recalled Toxic Waste Brand® Nuclear Sludge®, Net wt. 0.7 oz (20g) size, all flavors. With this recall of the smaller piece size, the company has now recalled all products labeled as "Nuclear Sludge®".

      Further testing by the company indicates that while some of the smaller sized products were below the FDA limit, some contain elevated levels of lead (0.101 parts per million to .311 ppm; the U.S. FDA tolerance is 0.1 ppm) that potentially could cause health problems, particularly for infants, small children, and pregnant women.

      The company has determined to recall all lots and all flavors of the smaller sized product distributed from the product's inception in May 2009 through January 2011.

      The smaller sized products are identified as: Toxic Waste® Nuclear Sludge® Cherry (UPC 0 89894 81901 1), Toxic Waste  Nuclear Sludge Green Apple (UPC 0 89894 81701 7), and Toxic Waste Nuclear Sludge Blue Raspberry (UPC 0 89894 81801 4). Each individual piece has a net wt. of 0.3 oz (8 g) and were sold individually, as part of a 'Party Bag’ or Membership kit, and packed in 30 ct., 80 ct., and 120 ct. bags and a 120 ct. fishbowl.

      No other "Toxic Waste" brand product, besides those labeled "Nuclear Sludge" is affected by this recall.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The recalled Nuclear Sludge products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product was also distributed in Canada and in very limited quantities in Guatemala, Ireland, Jordan, Korea, Mexico and El Salvador.

      The company is discontinuing the sale of Nuclear Sludge products in the U.S.

      Candy Dynamics is sending recall notices to its direct customers. Anyone in possession of the recalled product should telephone the company for information on destruction of the product. Please call Eileen O’Neal at 317-228-5012 (Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm EST) for further information.

      Candy Dynamics Recalls All Toxic Waste 'Nuclear Sludge' Products. Candy may contain excessive amounts of lead....

      Keebler Recalling Some Fudge ShoppeÂ® Jumbo Fudge Sticks

      The company says the product, sold at convenience stores is mislabeled â€“ contains peanuts

      Keebler® is recalling a limited quantity of 8-count cartons of Fudge Shoppe® Jumbo Fudge Sticks sold at convenience stores.

      This recall was initiated because the cartons contain individually wrapped Jumbo Peanut Butter Sticks. The individually wrapped cookie sticks are correctly labeled.

      Life-threatening

      People who have allergies to peanut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions. Because the individually wrapped cookie sticks contain peanuts, consumers with peanut allergies should avoid eating this product.

      Approximately 17,000 8-count cartons of the recalled product were distributed to brokers and convenience stores in the U.S. They are marked with UPC Code 3010053332 and a lot code of AS 07 27 1A.

      No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

      Consumers with questions or who would like a replacement may contact the Keebler Consumer Response Center at 888-746-3679 from 8 am to 8 pm Eastern time, or visit the Website.

      Keebler Recalling Some Fudge ShoppeÂ® Jumbo Fudge Sticks The company says the product, sold at convenience stores is mislabeled â€“ contains peanuts ...

      KEE Action Sports Recalls Paintball Guns

      CO2 cartridge can fly out of the chamber

      KEE Action Sports is recalling about 1,400 SA-17 paintball guns. When users attempt to pierce the CO2 cartridge by closing the lever to the cartridge chamber, the cartridge can fly out of the marker, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

      The marker is made of aluminum and resembles a pistol. It is black with model number BT SA-17 printed on both sides. It uses a horizontally-fed magazine and requires a 12g CO2 cartridge.

      The guns were sold at Paintball fields/arenas, stores and retailers from May 2010 through August 2010 for about $130. They were made in Taiwan.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled paintball markers. Consumers can return the markers to KEE or the retailer from which the product was purchased for a free repair or contact KEE for the repair parts and installation instructions.

      For additional information, contact KEE Action Sports at (800) 220-3222 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, or visit KEE’s customer service website at www.paintballsolutions.com

      KEE Action Sports Recalls Paintball Guns. CO2 cartridge can fly out of the chamber...

      The Land of Nod Recalls â€œRosebudâ€ Drop-Side Cribs

      Entrapment, suffocation and fall hazards

      About 300 Status Furniture "Rosebud" drop-side cribs sold at Land of Nod stores are being recalled.

      The drop-side rail hardware on the cribs can break or fail, allowing the drop side to detach from the crib. When the drop side detaches, a hazardous gap is created between the drop-side rail and the crib mattress in which infants and toddlers can become wedged or entrapped, posing risks of suffocation and strangulation.

      In addition, children can fall out of the crib when the drop-side rail falls unexpectedly or detaches from the crib. Drop-side rail failures can also occur due to incorrect assembly or with age-related wear and tear.

      There have been 13 reports involving drop-side hardware that has malfunctioned or failed. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall includes “Rosebud” cribs manufactured by Status Furniture. The cribs are white or antique white and have plastic drop-side hardware. “Status Furniture” appears on crib labeling on the lower portion of the headboard. Model number “910” appears on the assembly instructions.

      The Land of Nod retail stores and www.landofnod.com sold the cribs from January 2003 through September 2004 for about $600. They were made in Canada.

      Consumers should stop using these cribs immediately and contact The Land of Nod to receive instructions on how to receive a merchandise credit for the full purchase price of the crib ($599). The Land of Nod is undertaking this recall for its customers because Status Furniture is out of business.

      In the meantime, parents are urged to find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a bassinet, play yard or toddler bed depending on the child’s age.

      For additional information, contact The Land of Nod at(800) 933-9904  between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email at recall@landofnod.com, or visit the firm’s website at www.landofnod.com

      The Land of Nod Recalls â€œRosebudâ€ Drop-Side Cribs Entrapment, suffocation and fall hazards...

      Steelcase Recalls Cachet Swivel Chairs

      The front seat support can fail, posing a fall hazard

      Steelcase is recalling about 165,000 Cachet swivel chairs. The front seat support part of the chair can crack and fail, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      The firm has received one report of a chair support failure resulting in a back injury.

      This recall involves all Steelcase Cachet swivel chairs with model number 487 manufactured between May 2002 and October 15, 2009. The chairs have a plastic slotted seat and back design and some were sold with back and seat cushions. The model number and manufacture date are printed on a label on the underside of the base of the chair.

      Authorized Steelcase dealers and retail outlets including Healthy Back Store, CSN, Home Office Solutions, Office & Company and Sam Flax stores sold the chairs nationwide and online at www.store.steelcase.com between May 2002 and November 2009 for up to $600. They were made in the United States.

      Steelcase will replace chairs for individual consumers who purchased chairs online or from retail outlets listed above. For all commercial customers who purchase chairs in quantity, Steelcase will replace the chair support parts.

      Chairs should be inspected for cracks in the front seat support according to the instructions posted at http://recall.steelcase.com. If any cracks are identified, consumers should immediately stop using the chairs and contact Steelcase. Even if no cracks are identified, consumers should contact Steelcase to arrange for the replacement process and periodically check for cracks until the chair supports are replaced.

      For additional information, contact Steelcase toll-free at(800) 391-7194 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at http://recall.steelcase.com. Consumers can also email the firm at cachetrecall@steelcase.com

      Steelcase Recalls Cachet Swivel Chairs The front seat support can fail, posing a fall hazard...

      Butterfly Push Toy Recalled

      Plastic balls can break, creating a choking hazard

      About 1,500 butterfly push toys are being recalled by Kang Sheng Group. The plastic balls on the butterfly's wings can break, causing small metal balls inside to come free. These metal balls pose choking and aspiration hazards to young children.

      The recalled toy is plastic. It has a 21-inch long handle hooked like a cane. At the end of the handle is a butterfly with two movable 1 1/2-inch balls in each wing. The toy comes in various colors and makes noise when it moves. The item number L185819 is on a sticker on the package.

      The toys were sold at flea markets in North Carolina and South Carolina from May 2010 through October 2010 for about $2. They were made in Hong Kong.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from young children and return them to the place of purchase or contact Kang Sheng Group to receive a full refund or replacement.

      For additional information, contact Kang Sheng Group toll-free at(877) 485-7285  between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET or e-mail the firm at ks9761@yahoo.com

      Butterfly Push Toy Recalled. Plastic balls can break, creating a choking hazard....

      Family Dollar Stores Recall Remote Controlled Toy Tanks

      The controller can overheat

      Family Dollar Stores Inc. is recalling about 67,000 remote-controlled toy tanks. The tank's controller can overheat and melt, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

      Family Dollar has received five reports of the controllers overheating and melting. No injuries have been reported.

      This recalled product is the Authentic Heroes Target Practice Tank play set, a remote-controlled green toy tank attached by a cable to a grey battery-powered controller. The controller requires three AAA batteries to power the tank to move forward and backward and the tank turret to rotate and shoot projectiles. The controller is marked "Target Practice Tank Play Set."

      Family Dollar stores sold the tanks nationwide from September 2010 through December 2010 for about $5. They were made in China.

      Consumers should take the toy away from children, remove batteries and return the toy to a Family Dollar store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact Family Dollar at (800) 547-0359 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.familydollar.com

      Family Dollar Stores Recall Remote Controlled Toy Tanks The controller can overheat...

      phil&teds Recalls Jogging Strollers

      Amputation, laceration hazards

      phil&teds is recalling about 30,000 jogging strollers in the United States and Canada. When folding and unfolding the stroller, a consumer’s finger can become caught in the hinge mechanism, posing amputation and laceration hazards.

      phil&teds has received three reports of incidents resulting in injuries to the adult users including a finger tip amputation and two reports of lacerations.

      This recall involves sport v2 and classic v1 model single-seat jogging strollers. The three-wheel strollers have a metal frame, cloth seat and a canopy. The sport v2 model stroller was sold in red, orange, green, black, charcoal, navy and in graffiti print. Sport v2 serial numbers included in the recall are 0308/0001 to 0510/0840. The classic v1 model strollers were only sold in red.

      Serial numbers for the classic v1 are 0308/0001 to 0510/0906. The first four digits of the serial number is a month/year date code and the last four digits are for the individual stroller. Serial numbers are printed on the inside of the folding hinge. The phil&teds logo is located on the crotch piece of the harness on both models.

      Specialty juvenile stores sold the strollers nationwide from May 2008 through July 2010 for between $350 and $450. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact phil&ted USA to arrange for the shipping of a free hinge-cover kit and repair instructions.

      For additional information, contact phil&teds USA at(877) 432-1642  between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website at www.philandteds.com/support

      phil&teds Recalls Jogging Strollers. Amputation, laceration hazards....

      Frontgate Recalls Closet Step Ladders

      The ladders can break, creating a fall hazard.

      About 38,000Frontgate Closet Ladders are being recalled. The ladders can unexpectedly break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

      Cinmar has received about 860 reports of the ladders breaking, including 28 reports of injuries such as bruises and lacerations to the knees, shins, ankles and feet.

      This recall involves Frontgate foldaway closet two- and three-step ladders. The ladders are made of mahogany wood and designed for use in walk-in closets. Catalog item numbers included in the recall are 11998 for the two-step and 11675, 11975, 30269, 37935 and 40645 for the three-step ladder.

      The ladders were sold at Frontgate stores in Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio, in Frontgate and Sky Mall catalogs nationwide and on the Internet at Frontgate.com and Skymall.com from December 2005 through July 2010 for about between $90 and $150. They were made in Indonesia.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ladders and contact Frontgate for instructions on how to receive a merchandise credit for the amount of the ladder. Frontgate is directly contacting all known consumers.

      For more information, contact Frontgate at (888) 298-4651 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's recall website at www.regcen.com/frontgateladder

      Frontgate Recalls Closet Step Ladders. The ladders can break, creating a fall hazard....

      IKEA Recalls Glass Mugs

      The mugs can break, posing a laceration hazard

      IKEA is recalling about 16,000 RUND glass mugs sold in the U.S. and Canada. Another 115,000 were sold internationally.

      The inner walls of the double-walled glasses can break during use, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

      IKEA has received one report of a laceration injury requiring medical attention. Eleven additional incidents have been reported outside of the U.S., resulting in four reports of injuries.

      This recall involves RUND clear glass mugs sold in sizes 4cl, 21cl and 40cl. The mug is handmade of double-walled glass. "Hand Made Quality" is printed on a small transparent sticker on the side of the mug. Article numbers and supplier numbers listed below are located on the package. All sizes were sold in 2-packs. Article and supplier numbers included in the recall are:

      Mug Size

      Article Number

      Supplier Number

      4cl

      301-551-37

      16790

      21cl

      301-496-79

      40cl

      501-496-78

      IKEA stores nationwide sold the mugs, made in China, from October 2009 through March 2010 for between $5 and $10.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the RUND mugs and bring them back to any IKEA store for a full refund.

      For additional information, contact IKEA toll-free at (888) 966-4532 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.ikea-usa.com

      IKEA Recalls Glass Mugs. The mugs can break, posing a laceration hazard...

      Aux Sable Liquid Products Recalls Propane Gas

      Faulty gas can pose fire and burn hazards

      Aux Sable Liquid Products is recalling about 700 rail cars of propane (LP) gas sold in portable cylinders and delivered to storage tanks.

      Some of this propane does not have sufficient levels of the odorant that is added to propane to help alert consumers to a gas leak. Failure to detect leaking gas can present fire, explosion and thermal burn hazards to consumers.

      This recall involves odorized propane gas delivered for storage tanks or sold in portable cylinders between February 25, 2010 and September 30, 2010. If the storage tank has been refilled or if the consumer has received additional propane since September 30, 2010, such propane is not included in this recall.

      The gas was sold by propane retailers in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia from February 25, 2010 through September 30, 2010.

      Consumers in the affected states whose most recent propane gas purchase or delivery was between February 25, 2010 and September 30, 2010 should immediately contact Aux Sable to arrange for a free inspection. If there is insufficient odorant, additional odorized propane or a replacement portable propane cylinder will be provided free of charge.

      For additional information, contact Aux Sable toll-free at (866) 473-7612  any time or visit the propane alert website at www.PropaneGasAlert.com

      State fire officials in some of the impacted states already issued notice to users in limited areas.

      Consumers should not attempt to test the propane gas themselves. In addition, if you smell even a faint odor of gas and suspect a gas leak:

      • Leave the house immediately.

      • Do not use your phone; Call your gas supplier or dial 911 for assistance from a neighbor's house.

      • Do not light a match.

      • Do not turn on a light.

      • Do not switch on anything electrical.

      Aux Sable Liquid Products Recalls Propane Gas. Faulty gas can pose fire and burn hazards....

      NESCO Recalls American Harvest Food Dehydrator

      Faulty capacitor can cause a fire

      The Metal Ware Corp. is recalling about 4,800 NESCO American Harvest Gardenmaster food dehydrators. A defective capacitor in the electronic control module can overheat, posing a smoke and fire hazard.

      NESCO received three reports of overheating resulting in smoke or fire. No injuries have been reported.

      The recalled product includes a base with stackable trays to place food. The top of the unit houses the electronic control module. Model number FD-1020 and production date codes: 09E 0610; 09E 0624; and 09E 0903 are molded into the underside of the dehydrator's electronic control module.

      The appliances were sold by national mass merchandisers and retailers and online at www.nesco.com and other websites from July 2009 to January 2011 for about $140. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact NESCO for instructions on how to receive a free electronic control module.

      For more information, contact NESCO at(800) 726-4457  between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.nesco.com

      NESCO Recalls American Harvest Food Dehydrator. Faulty capacitor can cause a fire....

      Toyota Suit Won't Go To Trial Until 2013

      Judge sets estimated date for 'bellwether' cases

      The judge hearing the Toyota unintended acceleration litigation says that the case is unlikely to go to trial for another two years.

      During a recent status conference, James Selna, a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, told lawyers that he expected to hear the first cases during the first quarter of 2013. The first cases to actually end up in a trial part will be so-called “bellwether cases,” those that signal how the rest of the litigation will proceed.

      Judge Selna is overseeing the massive number of lawsuits consolidated into a single proceeding last April.

      Dragging on

      His decision means that the fiasco will hang over Toyota’s head for the foreseeable future, not just in the courtroom but also on the airwaves and in the minds of consumers -- many of them potential car-buyers -- across the country.

      The issue has already been haunting the company for over a year; reports of unintended acceleration in Toyota vehicles first surfaced in November 2009, with a recall following shortly thereafter. A second recall was initiated in January 2010.

      For a long time, the news only seemed to get worse for Toyota. In May, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that the issue may have caused as many as 89 deaths within the past decade, a higher number than originally thought.

      Last February, Clarence Ditlow, with the Center for Auto Safety, told ConsumerAffairs.comthat Toyota would face an uphill climb in winning back consumers.

      For the next year they have to bat 1,000,” Ditlow said. “If they make a mistake they have to correct it almost overnight.”

      Toyota challenges

      In November, Toyota movedto dismiss the lawsuits, pointing out that most of the plaintiffs haven’t actually experienced any problem with their cars. In its motion, Toyota cited what it called “plaintiffs’ continued inability to point to an actual defect in the automobiles at issue.”

      The company also took advantage of the fact that many of the lawsuits being heard by Judge Selna allege economic, rather than bodily, injury. The theory behind these suits is that the negative publicity surrounding the unintended acceleration issue has caused potentially defective cars to lose much of their resale value.

      The suggestion that at some undisclosed time in the future, when these plaintiffs might attempt to sell their vehicles, they will suffer some loss legally traceable to a defect that they have never experienced, is sheer speculation,” Toyota wrote in its motion.

      Judge Selna ultimately rejected the bid, writing that Toyota was seeking “a level of specificity that is not required at the pleadings stage.”

      The defect is identified: plaintiffs’ cars suddenly and unexpectedly accelerate and do not stop upon proper application of the brake pedal,” Selna wrote.

      In a statement last year, Toyota said it is “making an all-out effort to ensure our vehicles are safe and we remain committed to investigating reported incidents of unintended acceleration in our vehicles quickly.”

      Toyota Suit Won't Go to Trial Until 2013Judge sets estimated date for "bellwether" cases...

      Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles

      Lower suspension arm can crack

      Artic Cat Inc. is recalling about 16,500 snowmobiles. The front lower suspension arm can crack during use which could lead to loss of control, posing a risk of severe injury or death.

      Arctic Cat has received 13 reports of suspension arms cracking. No injuries or accidents have been reported.

      This recall involves all 2010 Arctic Cat Z1, TZ1, F, Bearcat, M, and CF model snowmobiles. All variations of color and model features of the models listed are included in this recall. The model name is indicated on the side of vehicle, in the registration materials and owner's manual.

      Arctic Cat dealerships sold the snowmobiles nationwide from June 2009 through January 2011 for between $6,800 and $15,000. They were made in the United States.

      Consumers should immediately stop using these snowmobiles and contact their local Arctic Cat snowmobile dealer to schedule a free repair. Registered owners have been directly notified about this recall by mail.

      For additional information, contact Arctic Cat at (800) 279-6851       between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.arctic-cat.com

      Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles. Lower suspension arm can crack...

      Xantrex GT Series Grid Tie Solar Inverters Recalled

      Gases can build up and blow the cover off

      Xantrex Technology is recalling about 25,000 Xantrex Grid Tie Solar Inverters. A component of the inverter can degrade, causing out gassing within the wiring compartment of the inverter. When arcing occurs, gasses could build and force the compartment cover to be blown off. If the cover is blown off with sufficient force it can injure the user, or cause damage to property in close proximity to the inverter.

      Schneider Electric has received five reports of wiring compartment covers being blown off. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

      The recalled inverter converts solar photovoltaic voltages into utility grid voltages; allowing the owner to feed power into the electrical grid. The recalled units were manufactured between September 2005 and August 2010. These products were sold under the Xantrex, Sunpower, and General Electric brands. The brand name is printed on the front of the unit.

      Affected part numbers, printed on the top of the unit, include the following:

      864-0002

      864-0117

      864-0128

      864-0139

      864-1006

      864-1011

      864-1019

      864-0107

      864-0118

      864-0130

      864-0140

      864-1006-02

      864-1012

      864-1021

      864-0108

      864-0119

      864-0131

      864-1001

      864-1007

      864-1013

      864-1022

      864-0111

      864-0124

      864-0132

      864-1001-02

      864-1008

      864-1014

      864-1032

      864-0112

      864-0125

      864-0133

      864-1002

      864-1009

      864-1015

      864-1032-02

      864-0114

      864-0126

      864-0135

      864-1004

      864-1009-02

      864-1016

      864-0116

      864-0127

      864-0136

      864-1005

      864-1010

      864-1018

      X-864-0002

      X-864-0117

      X-864-0128

      X-864-0139

      X-864-1007

      X-864-1014

      X-864-1032

      X-864-0107

      X-864-0118

      X-864-0130

      X-864-0140

      X-864-1008

      X-864-1015

      X-864-0108

      X-864-0119

      X-864-0131

      X-864-1001

      X-864-1009

      X-864-1016

      X-864-0111

      X-864-0124

      X-864-0132

      X-864-1002

      X-864-1010

      X-864-1018

      X-864-0112

      X-864-0125

      X-864-0133

      X-864-1004

      X-864-1011

      X-864-1019

      X-864-0114

      X-864-0126

      X-864-0135

      X-864-1005

      X-864-1012

      X-864-1021

      X-864-0116

      X-864-0127

      X-864-0136

      X-864-1006

      X-864-1013

      X-864-1022

      Solar distributors and system integrators sold the inverters nationwide and in Canada from September 2005 through January 2011 for between about $2,500 and $4,000. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately contact their authorized dealer to set up an appointment to get a free repair of the inverter.

      For more information, contact Xantrex Technology at (800) 714-7176       between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

      Xantrex GT Series Grid Tie Solar Inverters Recalled. Gases can build up and blow the cover off....

      Another Recall From McNeil Consumer Healthcare

      Products include some lots of BENADRYL ALLERGY ULTRATAB TABLETS and EXTRA STRENGTH TYLENOL

      McNeil Consumer Healthcare is recalling five product lots as an addition to the list of products included in the company's January 15th, 2010, product recall. 

      The additional lots involved are four product lots of BENADRYL  ALLERGY ULTRATAB TABLETS, 100 count, sold in the U.S.; and one product lot of EXTRA STRENGTH TYLENOL® Rapid Release Gels, 50 count sold in the U.S., Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. 

      Follow-up

      This recall is a follow-up to the product recall that McNeil Consumer Healthcare announced on January 15th, 2010, and is being taken because the products were inadvertently omitted from the initial recall action. The company identified the omission and informed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its decision to add these product lots to the recall list.

      All these products were produced before the January 15th, 2010, recall.  Since then, McNeil Consumer Healthcare has continued to analyze and evaluate 2,4,6-tribromoanisole (TBA) and has sent that information to FDA.  The company stresses that this further analysis confirms the risk of serious adverse medical problems is remote.

      Products involved

      BENADRYL ALLERGY ULTRATAB TABLETS is sold over-the-counter and is indicated for the relief of allergy associated symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, itchy throat, and itchy and watery eyes. 

      EXTRA STRENGTH TYLENOL Rapid Release Gels is sold over-the-counter and is indicated for the temporary reduction of fever and for the temporary relief of minor aches and pains due to headache, muscular aches, backache, minor arthritis pain, the common cold, toothache, pre-menstrual and menstrual cramps, and flu.

      The January 15th, 2010, recall was initiated as a result of consumer complaints of a musty or moldy odor that has since been linked to the presence of trace amounts of a chemical called 2,4,6-tribromoanisole (TBA).  After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the source of TBA was the result of a breakdown of a chemical that is applied to wood used to build wooden pallets that transport and store product packaging materials.

      Consumer actions

      Consumers who purchased product from the lots included in this recall should stop using the product and contact McNeil Consumer Healthcare for instructions on a refund or replacement.  For these instructions or information regarding how to return or dispose of the product, consumers can go online or call 1-888-222-6036 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time).  Those who have medical concerns or questions should contact their healthcare provider. 

      Any adverse reactions may also be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Program by fax at 1-800-FDA-0178, by mail at MedWatch, HF-2, FDA, 5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville, MD20852-9787 or online

      The product lot numbers for the recalled products can be found on the side of the bottle label.

      FULL RECALLED PRODUCT LIST:

      Product NameProduct FormLot NumberNDC NumberUPC Code
      BENADRYL ALLERGY ULTRATAB TABLETS100 count UltratabTabletAJA008, ADA194, ABA022, ABA26450580-226-10312547170338
      EXTRA STRENGTH TYLENOLRapid Release Gels 50 countRapid Release GelcapASA20250580-488-50300450488503


      Another Recall From McNeil Consumer HealthcareProducts include some lots of BENADRYLÂ® ALLERGY ULTRATABâ„¢ TABLETS and EXTRA STRENGTH TYLENOL ...

      GM Recalls 2011 Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC Trucks, SUVs

      Rear axle may lock up, causing driver to lose control

      General Motors is recalling a number of 2011 trucks and SUVs to fix a problem with the rear axle cross pins. The pins could fracture, causing the rear axle to lock.

      If the rear axle locks, the driver may not lose control of the vehicle.

      The recalled models are:

      Vehicle Make / Model:

      Model Year(s):

      CADILLAC / ESCALADE

      2011

      CADILLAC / ESCALADE ESV 1500

      2011

      CADILLAC / ESCALADE EXT 1500

      2011

      CHEVROLET / AVALANCHE 1500

      2011

      CHEVROLET / COLORADO

      2011

      CHEVROLET / SILVERADO 1500

      2011

      CHEVROLET / SUBURBAN 1500

      2011

      CHEVROLET / TAHOE

      2011

      GMC / CANYON

      2011

      GMC / SIERRA 1500

      2011

      GMC / YUKON

      2011

      GMC / YUKON XL 1500

      2011

      Dealers will install a new rear axle cross pin free of chargge when the recall begins on or before January 25, 20011.

      Owners may contact Cadillac at 1-866-982-2339, Chevrolet at 1-800-630-2438 and GMC at 1-866-996-9463. Online information is available at www.gmownercenter.com

      GM Recalls 2011 Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC Trucks, SUVs. Rear axle may lock up, causing driver to lose control....

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.