Recalls in December 2019

    Whole Foods recalls 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Sandwich Cremes

    The products may contain milk or coconut, allergens not declared on the label

    Whole Foods Market is recalling 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes.

    The products may contain milk or tree nuts (coconut), allergens not declared on the label.

    Two adverse reactions have been reported to date.

    The Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes can be identified by the UPC 9948247605 and best by dates through May 1, 2020.

    The Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes can be identified by the UPC 9948247606 and best by dates through May 9, 2020.

    All were sold at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. .

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products may bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may call (844) 936-8255 from hours of 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (CST) Saturday and Sunday.

    Forest River recalls Rockwood and Flagstaff recreational trailers

    The tire may contact the steel chassis outrigger, possibly resulting in tire failure

    Forest River is recalling nine model year 2020 Rockwood RLF8298KS and Flagstaff FLF8529RLS recreational trailers.

    Due to improper tire clearance, the tire may contact the steel chassis outrigger, possibly resulting in tire failure.

    Tire failure can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a new outrigger to achieve the proper tire clearance, and damaged tires will be replaced free of charge.

    The recall was expected to begin December 27, 2019.

    Owners may contact Forest River customer service at (574) 642-8954. Forest River's number for this recall is 10C-1116.

    Lannett recalls Levetiracetam Oral Solution

    The product is contaminated with Bacillus subtilis

    Lannett Company is recalling two lots of Levetiracetam Oral Solution, which is used in the treatment of seizures.

    The product is contaminated with Bacillus subtilis, which could cause a severe infection in immunocompromised patients.

    Lannett has not received any reports of adverse events.

    The following product, which is packaged in bottles of 16 fluid ounces (one pint), is being recalled:

    ProductNDCLot NumberExpiration Date
    Levetiracetam Oral Solution 100mg/mL54838-548-802190A07/2021
    Levetiracetam Oral Solution 100mg/mL54838-548-802191A07/2021

    The recalled product, identified by the NDC and batch numbers provided above, was distributed to wholesalers/distributors nationwide.

    What to do

    Consumers who have the recalled product should contact their pharmacy to return it.

    Consumers with questions may call (866) 255-4983, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (EST).

      Arcimoto recalls model year 2019 FUV motorcycles with software glitch

      The battery may shut down unexpectedly

      Arcimoto is recalling 18 model year 2019 FUV motorcycles.

      A software error may cause communication between inverters to time out, possibly resulting in an unexpected battery shut down.

      An unexpected battery shutdown, could cause the motorcycle to lose power immediately, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Arcimoto will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the inverter software/ firmware free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Arcimoto customer service at (541) 683-6293.

      Bosch Thermotechnology recalls Buderus boilers

      A blocked siphon can create a carbon monoxide hazard

      Bosch Thermotechnology of Watertown, Mass., is recalling about 170 Buderus GB125-35 oil-condensing boilers.

      The siphon can become blocked, leading to a delayed ignition that can damage the boiler’s exhaust system, creating a carbon monoxide hazard.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves Buderus brand GB125-35 oil-condensing boilers distributed by Bosch.

      The boilers have a blue enclosure, and the GB125-35 model number is located on the data plate near the top right hand side of the boiler. The Buderus brand name is printed on the outside of the boiler’s blue enclosure. Bosch

      Thermotechnology and the model number are printed on a white label on the blue enclosure.

      The boilers, manufactured in Germany, were sold at wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide from June 2008, through September 2012, for about $6,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately contact Bosch for a free repair. Consumers who continue to use the boilers while awaiting repair should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.

      Consumers may contact Bosch Thermotechnology at (800) 323-1943 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET), by email at GB125.35Recall@us.bosch.com, or online at https://www.bosch-thermotechnology.us/us/en/residential/home/ and click on “Knowledge” at the top of the page, then “Product Approvals, Certifications & Regulatory Info” for more information.

      Electrical issue prompts recall of Arcimoto FUV motorcycles

      Communication and display circuit boards may shut down

      Arcimoto is recalling 25 model year 2019 FUV motorcycles.

      A component of the display board may short circuit causing the communication and display circuit boards to shut down.

      As a result, the battery may shut down causing a sudden loss of power and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Arcimoto will notify owners, and dealers will trim the pins of the 5V regulator, and apply a layer of protective tape free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Arcimoto customer service at (541) 683-6293.

      Alli & Rose recalls Salted Egg Fish Skins

      The products were not inspected upon entry into the U.S.

      Alli & Rose of Redlands, Calif., is recalling approximately 21,930 pounds of Salted Egg Fish Skins.

      The products, imported from Thailand -- a country ineligible to export ready-to-eat Siluriformes (catfish) products to the U.S. -- were not presented for re-inspection upon being imported.

      There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The following product, imported from October 21, 2019, through December 10, 2019, is being recalled:

      • 5.1-oz. pouches containing “THE SnakYard SALTED EGG FISH SKINS”

      The recalled product was shipped to retail locations in California, Maryland and New Jersey.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Donna Chavez at (909) 748-0499.

      Arcimoto recalls FUV motorcycles with electrical issue

      The communication and display circuit boards may shutdown

      Arcimoto is recalling 25 model year 2019 FUV motorcycles.

      A component of the display board may short circuit causing the communication and display circuit boards to shut down.

      If the communication or display board shuts down, the battery may shut down causing a sudden loss of power and increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Arcimoto will notify owners, and dealers will trim the pins of the 5V regulator and apply a layer of protective tape free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Arcimoto customer service at (541) 683

      Isuzu recalls vehicle with lug nut issue

      The lug nuts on the rear outer wheels may not have been properly tightened

      Isuzu Technical Center of America is recalling 1,926 model year 2017-2020 NPR-HDs, model year 2019-2020 NPR-XDs, NQRs, NRRs, Chevrolet 4500HDs, Chevrolet 5500HDs & Chevrolet 5500XDs, and model year 2020 Chevrolet 4500XD.

      The lug nuts on the rear outer wheels may not have been properly tightened when installed onto the rear axles.

      If not properly tightened, the lug nuts can loosen, causing the to wheel separate from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Isuzu will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rear outer wheel lug nuts and tightening or replacing them as necessary free of charge.

      The recall was expected to begin December 20, 2019.

      Owners may contact Isuzu customer service at (866) 441-9638 or Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. Isuzu's number for this recall is V1906.

      Glenmark Pharmaceuticals recalls Ranitidine tablets

      The medication may be contaminated with a probable cancer-causer

      Glenmark Pharmaceutical is recalling all unexpired lots of Ranitidine tablets.

      The product may be contaminated with N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen, above levels established by the FDA.

      Glenmark has not received any reports of adverse events to date.

      The following products, used for treatment and prevention of ulcers of the stomach and intestines and treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease, are being recalled:

      NDCDescriptionExpiration Date Range
      684620-248-60;
      684620-248-01 and
      684620-248-05      		Ranitidine Tablets, USP 150mg12/2019 – 5/2022
      684620-249-30;
      684620-249-01 and
      684620-249-20      		Ranitidine Tablets, USP 300 mg12/2019 – 6/2022

      The 150 mg products product are packaged in bottle packs of 60’s, 100’s and 500’s; the 300 mg products are packaged in bottle packs of 30’s, 100’s and 250’s.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should immediately discontinue use and consult with their physician or healthcare provider about treatment options.

      Consumers may call Qualanex at (888) 504-2012, Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (EST) to arrange for product return.

      BCI Burke recalls Merge Playground Climbers

      A welded rung opening on the sides poses an entrapment hazard

      BCI Burke Company of Fond du Lac, Wis., is recalling about 440 Merge Playground Climbers.

      A welded rung opening on the sides of the climber poses an entrapment hazard to children.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves the Burke Merge metal climbers used on playground equipment for children to climb up to access the play structure.

      “Burke” is printed on identification labels that are placed on the exterior of the play structure.

      The climbers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold through Burke sales representatives or Burke direct from November 2015, through August 2019, for about $1,460.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the Merge Climbers and block them off from children’s use. BCI Burke is contacting all known owners directly by certified mail, and Burke representatives will inspect and replace climbers that are not compliant with the current voluntary standard for this product.

      Consumers may contact BCI Burke at (800) 356-2070 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.bciburke.com for more information.

      Motto International recalls male sexual enhancement products

      The products contain tadalafil not declared on the label

      Motto International Corp. is recalling all lots of Bull Platinum 30000, Stallion Platinum 30000, Rhino 7 Platinum 30000 and Panther Platinum 30000.

      Analysis by the FDA has found the male sexual enhancement treatment drugs contain tadalafil, rendering them unapproved drugs for which safety and efficacy has not been established.

      The firm has not received any reports of adverse events.

      The recalled products are packaged in 2-, 4-, and 10-capsule blister pack cards and were sold by two Dallas, Texas, convenience stores.

      What to do

      Motto International is notifying its customers by email and arranging for replacement of recalled products, at the request of the customer. Consumers who purchased the recalled product in October, 2019, should stop consuming it and return any unused product to Motto International..

      Consumers with questions may contact Motto International at (469) 644-4398 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CT) or by email at mottoic@gmail.com.

      Triumph recalls Speed Triple RS motorcycles

      The motorcycle may experience a missed gear or false neutral

      Triumph Motorcycles America is recalling 466 model year 2019 Speed Triple RS motorcycles.

      The Quickshifter Assembly, TSA body may contact the gear change linkage clamp assembly and interfere with gear changes, possibly resulting in a missed gear or false neutral.

      A missed gear or false neutral can lead to sudden loss of acceleration, increasing the risk of a crash.

      What to do

      Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will replace the linkage clamp assembly free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin in December 2019.

      Owners may contact Triumph customer service at (888) 284-6288. Triumph's number for this recall is SRAN567.

      Canyon Creek recalls chicken soup

      The product contains wheat and soy, allergens, not declared on the label

      Canyon Creek Soup Company of Canada is recalling chicken soup sold exclusively in the U.S.

      The product contains wheat and soy, allergens, not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The following refrigerated item, produced on January 21, 2019, is being recalled:

      • 16-oz. plastic containers containing “H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUTTER CHICKEN SOUP” with a UPC code 0 41220 79872 8 and a best by date of 2020 JAN 21.

      The recalled product, bearing Canada establishment number “#422” inside the Canada mark of inspection, was shipped to H-E-B retail stores in Texas.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact Canyon Creek Soup at (888) 217-1246.

      Hillsdale Furniture recalls five-drawer chests

      The chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall

      Hillsdale Furniture of Louisville, Ky., is recalling about 31,700 Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer chests sold in the U.S., and Canada.

      The chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall includes Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer wood chests in white, mission oak, espresso and dove gray colors. The chests measure 48 inches tall by 36 inches wide by 17 inches deep.

      “Hillsdale Furniture” is printed on a label on the back of the chest.

      The chests, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at Bob’s Discount Furniture and other retailers nationwide from August 2010, through August 2019, for about $280.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.

      Contact Bob’s Discount Furniture or Hillsdale Furniture to receive a free repair or refund.

      Remedy options include a free self-install repair kit, free in-home installation of repair kit or free pick-up of the chest.

      For chests purchased at Bob’s Discount Furniture, consumers may contact the company toll-free at (800) 569-1284 from 6:30 a.m. to 11p.m. (ET) Monday through Saturday or by e-mail at AskBob@mybobs.com.

      For chests purchased at other retailers, consumers may contact Hillsdale Furniture at (800) 368-0999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by e-mail at recall@hillsdalefurniture.com or online at www.hillsdalefurniture.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

      Matrix recalls Alpha motorcycle helmets

      The helmet may separate from the wearer's head in a crash

      Matrix Headgear is recalling 25 Alpha motorcycle helmets in all sizes.

      The helmet retention system may fail, allowing the helmet to separate from the wearer's head in the event of a crash.

      In addition, the helmet may not adequately protect the wearer in the event of a head impact in a crash.

      A helmet that does not stay secured to the head or adequately protect the wearer from an impact increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

      What to do

      Matrix will notify owners and provide a replacement helmet free of charge.

      The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

      Owners may contact Matrix customer service at info@matrixhelmets.com.

      Ducati recalls Multistrada 1260, 1260S and Pikes Peak motorcycles

      The side stand may be improperly welded

      Ducati North America is recalling 493 model year 2018 Multistrada 1260, 1260S and Pikes Peak motorcycles.

      The side stand may be improperly welded, potentially causing it to break.

      If the stand breaks the motorcycle may fall over, increasing the risk of injury.

      What to do

      Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the side stand free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin January 2, 2020.

      Owners may contact Ducati customer service at (888) 391-5446. Ducati's number for this recall is SRV-RCL-19-004.

      J. Crew recalls boys’ denim pants

      Small stones can be present in the pockets or waistband of the pants

      Crew Group of New York, N.Y., is recalling about 900 pair of Crewcuts boys’ stone washed denim pants.

      Small stones can be present in the pockets or waistband of the pants from the stone washing manufacturing process, posing aspiration or choking hazards to young children.

      The firm has received one report of stones found in the waistband extension of the pants. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Crewcuts boys’ denim pants sold in sizes 2 and 3 and includes only pants that were made in Pakistan. Pants with style number J8406 and season FA 19 are included in the recall.

      A care label sewn into the side seam lists the style number and season. A label sewn into the waistband of the garment lists the size and country of origin and “Crewcuts.”

      UPC codes 099105125419 and 099105125420 are listed on the price tag attached to the pants.

      The pants were sold at J. Crew and Crewcuts stores nationwide and online at jcrew.com from July through October 2019, for about $50.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled pants away from children and remove the stones from pockets or internal waistband opening to eliminate the hazard.

      Consumers may contact J. Crew at (800) 261-7422 anytime, by email at 24-7@jcrew.com or online at www.jcrew.com/ and click on "Product Recall Information" at the bottom of the page.

      Ruiz Food Products recalls frozen sausage breakfast burritos

      The product may be contaminated with extraneous materials

      Ruiz Food Products of Florence, S.C., is recalling approximately 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat breakfast burritos containing eggs, sausage and cheese.

      The product may be contaminated with extraneous materials -- specifically pieces of plastic.

      There are no confirmed reports of injuries.

      The following item, produced on October 15, 2019, is being recalled:

      • 3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings next to the lot code, was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 772-6474.

