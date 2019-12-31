Recalls in December 2019

Hillsdale Furniture of Louisville, Ky., is recalling about 31,700 Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer chests sold in the U.S., and Canada.
The chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.
No incidents or injuries are reported.
This recall includes Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer wood chests in white, mission oak, espresso and dove gray colors. The chests measure 48 inches tall by 36 inches wide by 17 inches deep.
“Hillsdale Furniture” is printed on a label on the back of the chest.
The chests, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at Bob’s Discount Furniture and other retailers nationwide from August 2010, through August 2019, for about $280.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.
Contact Bob’s Discount Furniture or Hillsdale Furniture to receive a free repair or refund.
Remedy options include a free self-install repair kit, free in-home installation of repair kit or free pick-up of the chest.
For chests purchased at Bob’s Discount Furniture, consumers may contact the company toll-free at (800) 569-1284 from 6:30 a.m. to 11p.m. (ET) Monday through Saturday or by e-mail at AskBob@mybobs.com.
For chests purchased at other retailers, consumers may contact Hillsdale Furniture at (800) 368-0999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by e-mail at recall@hillsdalefurniture.com or online at www.hillsdalefurniture.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
