Recalls in December 2019

Whole Foods Market is recalling 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes.

The products may contain milk or tree nuts (coconut), allergens not declared on the label.

Two adverse reactions have been reported to date.

The Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes can be identified by the UPC 9948247605 and best by dates through May 1, 2020.

The Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes can be identified by the UPC 9948247606 and best by dates through May 9, 2020.

All were sold at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. .

What to do

Customers who purchased the recalled products may bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call (844) 936-8255 from hours of 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (CST) Saturday and Sunday.