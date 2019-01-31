Write a review
Recalls in January 2019

    Tris Pharma expands Ibuprofen recall

    Some units have higher levels of Ibuprofen concentration.

    Tris Pharma is expanding its earlier recall of Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops by adding three additional lots.

    Some units from these batches have been found to have higher levels of Ibuprofen concentration.

    No serious adverse events have been reported to date.

    The following six lots of the product, used as a pain reliever/fever reducer and packaged in ½-oz., and 1-oz., bottles, are being recalled:

    Lot No.NDCEXP.DESCRIPTIONCOMPANY
    471859779-925-2312/19CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 0.5 oz. bottleCVS Pharmacy
    00717005A49035-125-2402/19Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 1.0 oz. bottleWal-Mart Stores Inc.
    00717006A59779-925-24

    (Labeled as: 50428-1252-4)

    		02/19CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 1.0 oz. bottleCVS Pharmacy
    00717009A
    (Previously announced)    		49035-125-2302/19Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottleWal-Mart Stores Inc
    00717015A
    (Previously announced)    		49035-125-2304/19Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottleWal-Mart Stores Inc
    00717024A
    (Previously announced)    		49035-125-2308/19Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottleWal-Mart Stores Inc
    59779-925-23CVS Health: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops,
    USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle    		CVS Pharmacy
    55319-250-23Family Wellness: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops,
    USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle    		Family Dollar Services Inc.

    What to do

    Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Tris customer service at (732) 940-0358, Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (PT) or by email at micc_tris@vigilarebp.com.

    Hot Mom recalls bed rails

    The bed rails fail to meet the federal mandatory standard for portable bed rails

    Hot Mom is recalling about 500 bed rails that fail to meet the federal mandatory standard for portable bed rails, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards to young children.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves bed rails with model number Boom09. Hot Mom is printed on the bottom right corner of the bed rail.

    They measure approximately 59 inches long by 2 inches deep by 25 inches high, have a plastic perimeter with two mesh centers and are sold with a light blue and white cover.

    The bed rails, manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon.com from March 2017, through August 2017, for about $60.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Hot Mom to return them for a full refund. Hot Mom is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Hot Mom toll-free at (855) 723-3893 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at recalls@consumersafety.online or online at http://www.hotmom-uk.com/.

    Purina Animal Nutrition recalls lamb feed

    The product has elevated copper levels

    Purina Animal Nutrition is recalling two lots of Purina Honor Show Chow Showlamb Grower.

    The product has elevated copper levels, which can cause health issues and potential mortality in sheep.

    Symptoms of copper toxicity in sheep include: lethargy and anemia, grinding of teeth, thirst, off feed/poor appetite, pale to yellow mucous membranes, red/dark purple colored urine and recumbency. Death usually occurs one to two days after onset of clinical symptoms.

    One customer has reported mortality in four sheep that may be associated with these two lots.

    The following lot numbers of the feed, which is packaged in purple branded Purina Honor Show Chow bags, are being recalled:

    Formula No.Item No. DescriptionLot No.
    552S

    3004494

    -506

    Purina® Honor®

    Show

    Chow® Showlamb

    Grower

    8SEP1

    0WIL1

    552S

    3004494

    -506

    Purina® Honor®

    Show

    Chow® Showlamb

    Grower

    8SEP1

    8WIL1

    The lot numbers are on the sewing strip of each bag

    The recalled product was distributed in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased this product should return remaining bags to their retailer.

    Consumers with questions may contact customer service at (800) 227-8941 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday.

      Federal workers face potential backlog of defective toys, cars, and other products that need to be recalled

      Recalling dangerous products was something akin to the honor system during the shutdown

      Clothing, furniture, power tools, motor vehicles, and toys are among the numerous products that federal workers were unable to monitor for potential defects during the partial government shutdown.

      While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had some workers on staff to evaluate high-risk foods and drugs, the same wasn’t true for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) or the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The agencies were unable to oversee recalls of automobiles or consumer products as they normally would in the past month due to the partial government shutdown.

      Some companies have forged ahead with recalls during the federal time off, but without government oversight, it's unclear if consumers should trust the recalls.

      Kia and Hyundai, for instance, recently recalled only a fraction of its cars that safety advocates say are prone to spontaneous fires. John Deere recalled snowblowers in Canada but not in the United States. And the company Polaris reportedly issued a “stop-ride notice” on off-road vehicles with braking problems, in what consumer advocates said sounded like an attempt to wiggle out of issuing recall.

      “They’re not even using the word ‘recall,’” the general counsel of the Consumer Federation of America told the Washington Post. The paper reports that the NHTSA and CPSC are both likely to face major backlogs in reviewing defective products.

      Harvest Food Group recalls chicken fried rice

      The product contains milk, an allergens not declared on the label

      Harvest Food Group of Chicago, Ill., is recalling approximately 47,332 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken fried rice.

      The product contains milk, an allergens not declared on the label.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

      The following item, produced on November 12, 2018, and December 4 – 5, 2018, is being recalled:

      • 9-oz. cardboard packages of “yumnum global cuisine YAKITORI SEASONED CHICKEN FRIED RICE” bearing lot codes “C041A8K12 BEST BY 11/12/2019,” “C091A8L04 BEST BY 12/04/2019,” and “C091A8L05 BEST BY 12/05/2019.”

      The recalled product, bearing establishment number “P-34457” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Michigan.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

      Consumers and members with questions may contact Ashley Collins (844) 333-2833.

      Simple Truth puree with yogurt recalled

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label

      Perrigo Company, in coordination with The Kroger Company, is recalling one production lot of Simple Truth Organic Banana, Strawberry & Apple Fruit Puree with Nonfat Greek Yogurt.

      The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, (LOT L8159, best by 08/06/2019), was sold exclusively by Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product may dispose of it or return it to any Kroger store for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact Perrigo at (800) 538-9543 from 8:00 – 5:00 (EST) Monday through Friday.

      Stino Da Napoli recalls various meat products and sauces

      The products did not undergo federal inspection

      Stino Da Napoli of Rocky River, Ohio, is recalling approximately 11,392 pounds of various meat products

      The products were produced, packed and distributed without undergoing federal inspection.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following ready-to-eat items, produced from November 30, 2017, through December 20, 2018, are being recalled:

      • 24-oz (1.5-lbs.) jarred pasta sauce containing “Stino Da Napoli Gourmet Meat Sauce Bolognese” with lot code 181284000013.
      • 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) jarred pasta sauce containing “Stino Da Napoli Gourmet Pasta Sauce with Bacon Fumo Del Vesuvio” with lot code 181284000303.
      • 1.3-lb. packages containing “Stino’s GOURMET ITALIAN FOODS MEATBALLS” with lot code 181284000167.
      • 1.2-lb. packages containing “Stino’s GOURMET ITALIAN FOODS MEAT LASAGNA” with lot code 181284000150.

      The recalled sauce products, bearing establishment number “EST. 45779” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and meatball and lasagna products, without the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail stores in Ohio.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume, but discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Christian Iacullo at (216) 536-6107.

      Ottogi America recalls noodles

      The products may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      Ottogi America is recalling 21 noodle items that may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

      The following items, which were shipped to retail stores across the country, are being recalled:

      Item #DescriptionSizeExpiration date
      21501202JIN RAMEN SPICY4.23oz x 20eaFROM "BEST BEFORE JAN.15.2019" TO "BEST BEFORE NOV.20.2019"
      32142402JIN RAMEN SPICY (5PK)1lb 5.16oz x 8pk
      21101009RAMEN NOODLE SARI 110G3.88oz x 48eaFROM "BEST BEFORE JAN.15.2019" TO "BEST BEFORE NOV.21.2019"
      21305007YEUL RAMEN (BOWL)4.06oz x 12ea
      21309025JIN RAMEN MILD (BOWL)3.88oz x 12ea
      21501201JIN RAMEN MILD4.23oz x 20ea
      21501281SNACK RAMEN (5PK)1lb 3.05oz x 8pk
      21502155JIN RAMEN SPICY (BOWL)3.88oz x 12ea
      21502157JJAJANG BOKKI (BOWL)4.23oz x 12ea
      21502161SNACK RAMEN (6CUP)2.18oz x 6ea
      21502162SPICY SEAFOOD FLAVOR UDON 'ODONGTONG' (BOWL)3.53oz x 12ea
      21503005PPUSHU PPUSHU BULGOGI FLAVOR3.17oz x 40ea
      21503006PPUSHU PPUSHU GRILLED CHICKEN FLAVOR3.17oz x 40ea
      21503007PPUSHU PPUSHU BBQ FLAVOR3.17oz x 40ea
      21503008PPUSHU PPUSHU SPICY FLAVOR3.17oz x 40ea
      32142401JIN RAMEN MILD (5PK)1lb 5.16oz x 8pk
      32142407BEIJING JJAJANG NOODLE (5PK)1lb 7.81oz x 8pk
      32142408BEIJING SPICY SEAFOOD NOODLE (5PK)1lb 5.16oz x 8pk
      32142410SPICY SEAFOOD FLAVOR UDON 'ODONGTONG' (5PK)1lb 5.16oz x 8pk
      21309009RAMEN BOKKI(BOWL)4.23oz x 12eaFROM "BEST BEFORE JAN.15.2019" TO  "BEST BEFORE JUL.21.2019"
      32143061BUCKWHEATCHILLI NOODLE (5PK)1lb 6.93oz x 8pk

      "BEST BEFORE DATE" can be found on the bottom of "CUP" and "BOWL" items and on the front of package for all other items

      Some of the above items were recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (310) 324-1094, Monday – Friday from 8:00AM – 5:00PM (PST)

      H & T Seafood recalls catfish (Siluriformes) products

      The products did not undergo import re-inspection upon entry into the U.S.

      H & T Seafood of Bell, Calif., is recalling approximately 71,435 pounds of imported catfish (Siluriformes) products.

      The products did not undergo import re-inspection upon entry into the U.S.

      There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

      The following products, imported from Vietnam from November 29, 2017, through October 14, 2018, with a shelf life of two years, are being recalled:

      • 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date to the U.S. of 1/3/18 and package code 19330 in Julian Date.
      • 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “TRAMAN CO. LTE INDIVIDUALLY QUICK FROZEN WILD CAUGHT SILVER SHEAT FISH” with entry date to the U.S. of 1/14/18 and package code 19319 in Julian Date.
      • 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date to the U.S. of 2/1/18 and package code 19330 in Julian Date.
      • 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date 4/25/18 to the U.S.
      • 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date 6/15/18 to the U.S. and package code 20030 in Julian Date.
      • 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date 8/27/18 to the U.S.
      • 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date 9/18/18 to the U.S. and package code 20030 in Julian Date.
      • 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date of 10/14/18 to the U.S. and package code 20090 in Julian Date.
      • 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date 11/29/17 to the U.S.
      • 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT) with entry date 12/19/17 to the U.S.
      • 14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date 4/2/18 to the U.S. and Julian Date package code 20030.

      These recalled products were shipped to retail locations in California, Nevada and Texas.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

      Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Roger Kratz at (213) 309-7192.

      Tris Pharma recalls Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension

      The product may have higher concentrations of ibuprofen

      Tris Pharma is recalling three lots of Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension.

      The product may have higher concentrations of ibuprofen, posing a remote possibility that infants may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury.

      There are no reports of adverse events.

      The following lots of the product, used as a pain reliever/fever reducer and packaged in 0.5-oz., bottles, are being recalled:

      NDC

      LOT

      EXPIR.

      DESCRIPTION

      COMPANY

      49035-

      125-2

      3

      00717-

      009A

      00717-

      015A

      00717-

      024A

      02/19

      04/19

      08/19

      Equate: Infants'

      Ibuprofen

      Concentrated Oral

      Suspension,

      USP (NSAID), 50

      mg per 1.25 mL,

      0.5 oz. bottle

      Wal-Mart

      Stores Inc

      597

      79-925

      -23

      00717

      -024A

      08/19

      CVS Health:

      Infants' Ibuprofen

      Concentrated Oral

      Suspension,

      USP (NSAID), 50

      mg per 1.25 mL,

      0.5 oz. bottle

      CVS

      Pharmacy

      55319-250-23

      00717-024A

      08/19

      Family Wellness:

      Infants' Ibuprofen

      Concentrated Oral

       Suspension,

      USP (NSAID), 50

      mg per 1.25 mL,

      0.5 oz. bottle

      Family Dollar

      Services Inc.

      Tris Pharma sold the recalled product to one customer, which distributed the lots into the US market.

      What to do

      Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Tris customer service at (732) 940-0358, Monday through Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm (PT) or by email at micc_tris@vigilarebp.com.

      Golden City Bakery recalls Red Bean Paste

      The product contains wheat, an allergen not declared on the label

      Golden City Bakery is recalling Golden City Bakery brand Red Bean Paste.

      The product contains wheat, an allergen not declared on the label.

      One reaction has been reported associated with the consumption of the recalled product.

      Golden City Bakery, sold in retail stores in the Canadian province of British Columbia, is being recalled:

      • Common Name: Red Bean Paste
      • Size: 450 g
      • Code(s) on Product: All codes where wheat is not declared on the label
      • UPC: 7 79542 83115 0

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy to wheat, celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume it, but discard it or return it to the store where purchased.

      Consumers with questions may call Golden City Bakery at (604) 872-2679.

      Portofino European Bakery recalls Gluten Free Almond Stollen

      The product contains wheat, an allergen not declared on the label

      Portofino European Bakery is recalling its own brand of Gluten Free Almond Stollen.

      The product contains wheat, an allergen not declared on the label.

      The following product, sold at retail stores in the Canadian province of British Columbia, is being recalled:

      Brand NameCommon NameSizeCode(s) on ProductUPC
      Portofino European BakeryGluten Free Almond Stollen700 gBB DEC 26
      BB DEC 27
      BB DEC 28      		6 61172 02077 9
      6 61172 01002 2

      What to do

      Consumers with questions may contact the company toll-free at (888) 789-8808 or by email at info@portofinobakery.ca.

      Various RXBAR protein bars recalled

      The products may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      RXBAR is recalling various protein bars that may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      Peanut has been found in two varieties: Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate.

      The following products are being recalled:

      • Apple Cinnamon, single bar, UPC 57777 00417, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00424Best By Dates between 4/16/2019 - 5/12/2019 and 7/10/2019 - 7/11/2019
      • Blueberry, single bar, UPC 57777 00419, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00426 , 10-count carton, UPC 58030 00840, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00843, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00447Best By Dates between 3/21/2019 – 5/21/2019 and 7/7/2019 – 9/29/2019
      • Chocolate Chip, single bar, UPC 57777 00469, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00472, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00845, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00492Best by Dates between 3/24/2019 – 5/14/2019, 7/11/2019 – 9/8/2019 and 9/30/2019 – 10/1/2019
      • Chocolate Hazelnut, single bar, UPC 59162 00709, 12-count carton, UPC 59162 00710, 4-count carton, UPC 59162 00717, Best By Dates between 2/17/2019 – 10/18/2019
      • Chocolate Sea Salt, single bar, UPC 57777 00423, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00430, 10-count carton, UPC 59162 00720, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00841, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00448 Best By Dates between 3/4/2019 – 9/11/2019 and on 10/11/2019 only
      • Coconut Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00421, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00428, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00844, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00491 Best By Dates between 3/1/2019 – 10/13/2019
      • Coffee Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00422, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00429, Best By Dates between 4/13/2019 – 8/15/2019
      • Mango Pineapple, single bar, UPC 57777 00494, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00495, 4-count carton, UPC 59162 00718, Best By Dates between 2/16/2019 – 10/19/2019
      • Maple Sea Salt, single bar, UPC 57777 00441, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00440, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00454 Best By Dates between 3/2/2019 – 5/23/2019, 7/18/2019 – 7/19/2019 and 9/9/2019 – 9/10/2019
      • Mint Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00433, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00434, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00449 Best By Dates between 3/2/2019 – 4/18/2019 and 7/26/2019 – 8/9/2019
      • Mixed Berry, single bar, UPC 57777 00467, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00470, 4-count carton, UPC 59162 00700 Best By Dates between 3/14/2019 – 5/6/2019 and 7/10/2019 – 8/30/2019
      • KIDS Apple Cinnamon Raisin, single bar, UPC 57777 00477, 16-count carton, UPC 57777 00479, 5-count carton, UPC 57777 00453 Best By Dates between 3/3/2019 – 4/16/2019 and 7/12/2019 only
      • KIDS Berry Blast, single bar, UPC 57777 00475, 16-count carton, UPC 57777 00478, 5-count carton, UPC 57777 00451 Best By Dates between 3/14/2019 – 4/26/2019 and 6/6/2019 – 8/5/2019
      • KIDS Chocolate Chip, single bar, UPC 57777 00476, 16-count carton, UPC 57777 00480, 5-count carton, UPC 57777 00452, Best By Dates between 3/15/2019 – 4/14/2019 and 7/17/2019 – 9/21/2019
      • Pumpkin Spice, single bar, UPC 57777 00418, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00425, 4-count carton, UPC 59162 00719 Best By Dates between 5/9/2019 – 7/11/2019
      • 10-Bar Variety Pack (Blueberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 59162 00725, Best By Dates between 1/14/2019 – 10/16/2019
      • 12-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 57777 00481Best By Dates between 1/14/2019 – 6/10/2019
      • 12-Bar Variety Pack (Blueberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Mixed Berry, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 57777 00435, See Best By Date on individual bars as noted in other 12-bar pack
      • 14-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Sea Salt), UPC 58030 00821, Best By Dates between 9/20/2019 – 10/1/2019
      • 16-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 59162 00784, Best By Dates between 7/18/2019 – 9/7/2019

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product and have peanut allergies should discard the product and contact their local retailer or RXBAR for replacement or a full refund.

      Consumers may contact the RXBAR consumer service at (312) 624-8200 Monday through Friday, 8:30am – 6pm (CT) and Saturday and Sunday 10am – 1pm (CT) or by email at info@rxbar.com.

      Dibella brand Pistachio Cranberry Biscotti recalled

      The product contains wheat, an allergen not declared on the label

      TJX Canada is recalling Dibella brand Pistachio Cranberry Biscotti.

      The product contains wheat, an allergen not declared on the label.

      The following products, sold in retail stores in the Canadian provinces of Alberta , British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan, are being recalled:

      Brand NameCommon NameSizeCode(s) on ProductUPC
      DibellaPistachio Cranberry Biscotti (black package)187 gAll codes where wheat is not declared on the labelNone
      DibellaPistachio Cranberry Biscotti (holiday package)187 gAll codes where wheat is not declared on the labelNone
      DibellaPistachio Cranberry Biscotti (white package)187 gAll codes where wheat is not declared on the 

      What to do

      Consumers with questions may contact Dibella at (888) 857-6151.

      Atherstone Foods recalls Greens and Grains Hummus and Quinoa Tabouleh Wraps

      The product may contain soy, an allergen not declared on the label

      Atherstone Foods Inc., of Richmond, Calif., is recalling 14.6-oz., (414g) Greens and Grains Hummus and Quinoa Tabouleh Wraps.

      The product may contain soy, an allergen not declared on the label.

      No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

      The recalled product, packaged in a clear plastic container, with use by date sticker of 12/19/18, was distributed in retail supermarkets throughout the Northern California Region.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to place of purchase for a full refund.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company (510) 236-3500 Monday – Friday, 8:30AM – 5:00PM.

      Mojave Foods recalls El Guapo Chile Habanero and Chile Pasilla-Ancho pouches

      The products contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

      Mojave Foods Corporation is recalling El Guapo Chile Habanero and Chile Pasilla-Ancho pouches.

      The products contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There are no reports of any allergic reactions related to products being recalled:

      The following items, sold in retail stores nationwide, are being recalled:

      EL GUAPO CHILE HABANERO

      0.5 OZ
      UPC # 044989012968
      BEST BY APR/05/19
      BEST BY JUN/21/19
      BEST BY JUN/22/19
      BEST BY OCT/29/19
      BEST BY DEC/07/19
      BEST BY FEB/05/20
      BEST BY FEB/06/20
      BEST BY JUN/12/20

      EL GUAPO PASILLA-ANCHO CHILE PODS

      2 OZ7.5 OZ11 OZ
      UPC # 044989010391UPC # 044989211088UPC # 044989211149
      BEST BY JUN/20/20BEST BY JUN/13/20BEST BY JUN/12/20
      BEST BY JUN/14/20

      This recall does not impact any other El Guapo Chile Pasilla-Ancho package sizes.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products should dispose of them.

      Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 AM – 7:00 PM (ET) or by email at Laurie_harrsen@mccormick.com.

      Ottogi brand noodle products recalled

      The products contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label

      The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is announcing the recall of certain Ottogi brand noodle products.

      The products contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

      There are no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

      The following products, sold in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Possibly National, Quebec and Saskatchewan, are being recalled:

      Affected products
      Brand nameCommon nameSizeCode(s) on productUPC
      OttogiJin Ramen Spicy600 g (120 g x 5)BEST BEFORE 
      JUN.24.2019

      Outer package:

      6 45175

      52015 3
      Inner package:

      6 45175

      52012 2

      OttogiJin Ramen Mild600 g (120 g x 5)BEST BEFORE
      OCT.01.2019

      Outer package:

      6 45175

      52014 6
      Inner package:

      6 45175

      52011 5

      OttogiSnack Ramen6 x 62 gBEST BEFORE
      SEP.26.2019

      Outer package:

      6 45175

      92077 9
      Inner package:

      6 45175

      57264 0

      OttogiJin Ramen Mild120 gBEST BEFORE
      MAR.11.2019

      6 45175

      52011 5

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled products and have an allergy to egg should not consume them, but discard them or return them to the store where purchased.

      Stanley Black & Decker Canada recalls DEWALT variable speed reversing drills

      The internal wiring can come into contact with internal parts, posing a shock risk.

      Stanley Black & Decker Canada Corp., is recalling about 8,037 DEWALT DWD110 and DWD112 3/8-inch variable speed reversing drills sold in Canada.

      The drill's internal wiring can come into contact with internal parts, posing a risk of electrical shock.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      The recalled drills are yellow with black accents and have a power cable connected at one end. Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected.

      The model number is located on a label on the right side of the drill. The date code is etched into the body of the drill below the label.

      Drills marked with an "X" after the date code are not affected.

      The model number is located on a label on the right side of the drill. The date code is etched into the body of the drill below the label. Consumers whose drill does not have a date code, or who cannot locate the date code, should contact the company.

      The drills, manufactured in the U.S., were sold from September 2017, to November 2018.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop using it and contact DEWALT for a free inspection and repair.

      Consumers with questions may contact DEWALT toll-free at (855) 752-5259 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (EST) Monday – Friday, by email at recall@sbdinc.com, or online at https://www.dewalt.com/.

      Norwex Canada recalls bathroom cleaner

      The product does not meet chemical hazard labeling standards

      Norwex Canada of Dauphin Manitoba, Canada, is recalling about 14,303 containers of Norwex Bathroom Cleaner.

      The product does not meet Canadian chemical hazard labeling and child-resistant packaging for consumer products standard under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported to the company regarding the use of this product

      The recalled product, (Item#: 600002, 355 mL), manufactured in the U.S., was sold throughout Canada from May – November 2018.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should immediately stop using it and dispose it according to municipal waste guidelines.

      Consumers may contact Norwex Canada telephone toll free at (877) 766-7939 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (CST) Monday -- Friday, by e-mail at CNDConsultantCare@norwex.com or online at https://norwex.biz/en_CA/.

      Happy Together recalls Rhino 5k capsules

      The product contains sildenafil and Tadalafil, for which safety and efficacy have not been established

      Happy Together, Inc., of Boynton Beach, Fla., is recalling all lots of Rhino 5k capsules.

      The products are tainted with sildenafil and Tadalafil, for which safety and efficacy have not been established, therefor subject to recall.

      There are no reports of adverse events related to this recall.

      The product, marketed as dietary supplements for male sexual enhancement, is packaged in a blister card. 30 count box, and was sold to consumers nationwide via the internet.

      What to do

      Customers who purchased the recalled product should stop using the product and discard it.

      Consumers with questions may contact Happy Together at (248) 343-2013 Monday – Friday, 9am to 9pm (EST) or by email at Happy_mya@yahoo.com.

