Recalls in January 2012

Arctic Cat is recalling about 19,000 snowmobiles. The lower steering tie-rod attachment can loosen and cause loss of steering control, posing a crash hazard.

Arctic Cat has received four reports of incidents, including one complete loss of steering control. No injuries have been reported.

Arctic Cat dealerships sold the snowmobiles nationwide from May 2011 through December 2011 for between $10,500 and $14,500. They were made in the U.S.

Consumers should immediately stop using these snowmobiles and contact their local Arctic Cat snowmobile dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Arctic Cat has notified owners of these snowmobiles directly by mail.

The recall involves the 2012 model year of the F, XF, and M model snowmobiles.

Model Model Name/Number F F800 LXR, F1100 LXR, F800 Sno Pro, F1100 Turbos, F1100 Sno Pro/Limited/50th XF XF800 LXR, XF1100 LXR, XF800 Sno Pro High Country, XF1100 Turbos, XF100 Limited/50th M M800, M1100, M800 Sno Pro, M1100 Sno Pro/Limited/50th, M800 HCR, M1100 Turbos

The model name is located on each side of the hood. The snowmobiles were sold in a variety of these color combinations: black, white and orange, black and orange, black and green and white and green.