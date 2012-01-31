Recalls in January 2012

Columbia ParCar Corporation is recalling about 1,400 golf, service and utility vehicles. The lower steering yoke can loosen where it attaches to the steering rack and pinion, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash.
The recalled items are 2009, 2010 and 2011 Columbia ParCar golf carts, low-speed service and utility vehicles. They are 36- or 48-volt electric vehicles manufactured from July 1, 2008 through June 30, 2011. Vehicles can be identified by their Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) located either on the passenger’s side left kick panel, in the driver’s side storage compartment or on the steering wheel beneath the center cap. The following Columbia vehicles are being recalled:
Eagle (P4E) Golf Vehicle:
2008 Models VIN Range: P4***-**G0231 through G0562
2009 Models VIN Range: P4***-**H0112 through H0302
2010 Models VIN Range: P4***-**I0101 through I0105
2010 Models VIN Range: P4***-**J0115 through J0420
2011 Models VIN Range: P4***-**K0101 through K0343
Shuttle (C6E) Personnel Carrier:
2008 Models VIN Range: TC6**-**G0143 through G0212
2009 Models VIN Range: TC6**-**H0102 through H0129
2010 Models VIN Range: TC6**-**I0101 through I0106
2010 Models VIN Range: TC6**-**J0107 through J0135
2011 Models VIN Range: TC6**-**K0101 through K0106
Tram (C10E) Personnel Carrier:
2008 Models VIN Range: TC1E4-*WG0142 through WG0206
2009 Models VIN Range: TC1E4-*WH0101 through WH0132
2010 Models VIN Range: TC1E4-*WJ0108 through WJ00112
2011 Models VIN Range: N/A
Summit (SM/SUV) Utility Vehicle:
2010 Models VIN Range: SU*F4-4*J0109 through J0116
2011 Models VIN Range: S**F4-4*K0101 through K0106
Utilitruck (EU4, EU24) Utility Vehicle:
2008 Models VIN Range: U#***-**G0156 through G0253
2009 Models VIN Range: U#***-**H0102 through H0175
2010 Models VIN Range: U#***-**I0102 through I0102
2010 Models VIN Range: U#***-**J0106 through J0154
2011 Models VIN Range: U#***-**K0101 through K0124
(Note: # after U represents either a 2 or a 4.)
Scout (S10E) Utility Vehicle:
2008 Models VIN Range: US1E*-*ZG0157 through ZG0241
2009 Models VIN Range: US1E*-*ZH0117 through ZH0178
2010 Models VIN Range: US1E*-*ZI0101 through ZI0103
2010 Models VIN Range: US1E*-*ZJ0104 through ZJ0147
2011 Models VIN Range: US1E*-*ZK0102 through ZK0126
The vehicles were sold by ParCar dealers from July 1, 2008 to July 31, 2011 for between $5,000 and $12,000. They were made in the U.S.
Consumers should contact local ParCar dealer for a free inspection and repair as required.
For additional information, contact Columbia ParCar Corp. at (800) 222-4653 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.parcar.com
