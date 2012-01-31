Write a review
Recalls in January 2012

    Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobile

    Steering can fail

    Arctic Cat is recalling about 19,000 snowmobiles. The lower steering tie-rod attachment can loosen and cause loss of steering control, posing a crash hazard.

    Arctic Cat has received four reports of incidents, including one complete loss of steering control. No injuries have been reported.

    Arctic Cat dealerships sold the snowmobiles nationwide from May 2011 through December 2011 for between $10,500 and $14,500. They were made in the U.S.

    Consumers should immediately stop using these snowmobiles and contact their local Arctic Cat snowmobile dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Arctic Cat has notified owners of these snowmobiles directly by mail.

    The recall involves the 2012 model year of the F, XF, and M model snowmobiles.

    ModelModel Name/Number
    FF800 LXR, F1100 LXR, F800 Sno Pro, F1100 Turbos, F1100 Sno Pro/Limited/50th
    XFXF800 LXR, XF1100 LXR, XF800 Sno Pro High Country, XF1100 Turbos, XF100 Limited/50th
    MM800, M1100, M800 Sno Pro, M1100 Sno Pro/Limited/50th, M800 HCR, M1100 Turbos

    The model name is located on each side of the hood. The snowmobiles were sold in a variety of these color combinations: black, white and orange, black and orange, black and green and white and green.

    Walgreen Recalls Chocolate-Covered Raisins

    May contain peanut, almond, soy ingredients

    Walgreen Co. is voluntarily recalling certain lots of 13-oz. Walgreens Chocolate-Covered Raisins because the packages may contain Walgreens Bridge Mix with peanut, almond and soy ingredients.

    The error occurred when Walgreens Bridge Mix was mistakenly packaged with the Walgreens Chocolate-Covered Raisin labeling. Walgreens discovered the incident after receiving a consumer complaint of an allergic reaction. The product manufacturer, GKI Foods, Inc. of Brighton, Mich., is also cooperating in the voluntary recall.

    Walgreen Co. has already instructed stores to stop selling the affected product, which can be identified as a blue and white plastic bag with chocolate-covered raisins pictured on the front and the following identifying information on the back label: best by date of "Oct 42012A1", UPC number 04902245661, and item number 280217. The affected product was distributed through Walgreen distribution centers in Arizona, Connecticut and California and to Walgreens retail stores in the Northeastern and Western United States. Customers who have purchased the product may return it to Walgreens for a full refund.

    Walgreen Co. and GKI Foods Inc. take the safety of their customers seriously and are working with the FDA on this recall. For additional information, contact Walgreens Product Quality Department at 847-315-2755, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. central time.

    Britax Recalls Chaperone Infant Car Seat

    Harness adjuster can detach fro the seat

    Britax is recalling about 14,000 Chaperone Infant Car Seats sold in the U.S. due to a defect in the harness adjuster announced.

    The Britax recall affects seat models E9L692J, E9L692K, E9L692L and E9L692M manufactured from September 1, 2010, through April 30, 2011, and is intended to address a defective rivet that attaches the harness adjuster to the car seat.

    The defective rivet can cause the harness adjuster to detach from the seat, rendering the safety harness straps used to secure an infant in the seat unable to properly restrain the child. Britax intends to provide consumers and retailers with a remedy kit to ensure the harness adjuster is securely attached by February 6, 2012, and will continue to replace seats with detached harness adjusters until that date.

    Owners of car seats whose harness adjuster is detached from the seat are advised to stop using the device immediately and to contact Britax to have the issue resolved. The harness adjuster is located at the foot of the car seat and can be easily accessed by lifting the fabric and checking that the adjuster is secured in place by the rivet.

    Consumers who have a detached harness adjuster or that would like further information about this recall should contact Britax Child Safety, Inc., at (888) 427-4829 or at www.britaxusa.com

      Columbia ParCar Recalls Utility Vehicles

      Steering yoke can loosen

      Columbia ParCar Corporation is recalling about 1,400 golf, service and utility vehicles. The lower steering yoke can loosen where it attaches to the steering rack and pinion, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash.

      The recalled items are 2009, 2010 and 2011 Columbia ParCar golf carts, low-speed service and utility vehicles. They are 36- or 48-volt electric vehicles manufactured from July 1, 2008 through June 30, 2011. Vehicles can be identified by their Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) located either on the passenger’s side left kick panel, in the driver’s side storage compartment or on the steering wheel beneath the center cap. The following Columbia vehicles are being recalled:

      Eagle (P4E) Golf Vehicle: 
      2008 Models VIN Range: P4***-**G0231 through G0562 
      2009 Models VIN Range: P4***-**H0112 through H0302 
      2010 Models VIN Range: P4***-**I0101 through I0105 
      2010 Models VIN Range: P4***-**J0115 through J0420 
      2011 Models VIN Range: P4***-**K0101 through K0343

      Shuttle (C6E) Personnel Carrier: 
      2008 Models VIN Range: TC6**-**G0143 through G0212 
      2009 Models VIN Range: TC6**-**H0102 through H0129 
      2010 Models VIN Range: TC6**-**I0101 through I0106 
      2010 Models VIN Range: TC6**-**J0107 through J0135 
      2011 Models VIN Range: TC6**-**K0101 through K0106

      Tram (C10E) Personnel Carrier:
      2008 Models VIN Range: TC1E4-*WG0142 through WG0206 
      2009 Models VIN Range: TC1E4-*WH0101 through WH0132 
      2010 Models VIN Range: TC1E4-*WJ0108 through WJ00112 
      2011 Models VIN Range: N/A

      Summit (SM/SUV) Utility Vehicle: 
      2010 Models VIN Range: SU*F4-4*J0109 through J0116 
      2011 Models VIN Range: S**F4-4*K0101 through K0106

      Utilitruck (EU4, EU24) Utility Vehicle:
      2008 Models VIN Range: U#***-**G0156 through G0253 
      2009 Models VIN Range: U#***-**H0102 through H0175 
      2010 Models VIN Range: U#***-**I0102 through I0102 
      2010 Models VIN Range: U#***-**J0106 through J0154 
      2011 Models VIN Range: U#***-**K0101 through K0124 
      (Note: # after U represents either a 2 or a 4.)

      Scout (S10E) Utility Vehicle: 
      2008 Models VIN Range: US1E*-*ZG0157 through ZG0241 
      2009 Models VIN Range: US1E*-*ZH0117 through ZH0178 
      2010 Models VIN Range: US1E*-*ZI0101 through ZI0103 
      2010 Models VIN Range: US1E*-*ZJ0104 through ZJ0147 
      2011 Models VIN Range: US1E*-*ZK0102 through ZK0126

      The vehicles were sold by ParCar dealers from July 1, 2008 to July 31, 2011 for between $5,000 and $12,000. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should contact local ParCar dealer for a free inspection and repair as required.

      For additional information, contact Columbia ParCar Corp. at (800) 222-4653 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at www.parcar.com




      Eagle



      Shuttle



      Tram



      Summit (SM)



      Summit (SUV)



      Utilitruck



      Scout


      Anytime Deli Turkey & Ham Subs Recalled

      May be contaminated with Listeria

      M.E. Thompson, Inc. of Jacksonville, FL is recalling its Anytime Deli Turkey & Ham Sub Sandwich, UPC 0543200194, with an expiration date of January 19th and January 22nd because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. 

      Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

      The sub sandwiches were distributed on January 2nd and 3rd  to convenience stores in Florida and South Georgia under the label Anytime Deli Turkey & Ham Footlong. The  sandwich is packaged in white butcher wrap.  The Best Buy date is located on the  white press on circular label. The UPC Code is located on the bottom of the product beneath the Ingredient and Nutrition Facts label.

      No illnesses have been reported to date.

      The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services which revealed that the finished products contained Listeria. 

      The product has already been removed from store shelves; however, consumers who may have purchased the sandwich for later consumption are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.  Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-394-6258 Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 5 PM EST.

      KYMCO Utility Vehicles Recalled

      Fire hazard from exposed exhaust system

      KYMCO is recalling about 1,900 utility vehicles. An exposed portion of the exhaust system can allow debris such as leaves, brush or other flammable materials to enter the opening and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

      KYMCO USA has received three reports of vehicles catching on fire and being damaged. No reports of injuries have been received.

      The recall involves 2009 through 2012 KYMCO utility task vehicles (UTVs). The vehicles are gasoline-powered, off-road vehicles with two side-by-side seats, a cargo bed and a steering wheel. The vehicles come in red, blue, black, gray, orange, silver and green and have the model and brand name “KYMCO” on both sides of the rear fender area and the front of the hood. The following UTVs are being recalled:

      ModelsModel YearVehicle Identification Number (VIN) Range
      UXV 500
      UXV 500 LE
      UXV 500 SE      		2009
      2010
      2011
      2012      		RFBUS37A 09B100101 through 9CB490364
      UXV 500i
      UXV 500iLE
      UXV 500iSE      		2012RFBUS33A 4CB100101 through 8CB230205

      The VIN is located on the frame behind the right front wheel. The tenth alphanumeric character of the VIN is the model year of the vehicle (i.e. 9 = 2009, A = 2010, B = 2011, C = 2012).

      KYMCO dealers nationwide sold the vehicles from June 2008 to October 2011 for between $7,600 and $10,100. They were made in Taiwan.

      Consumers should stop using these vehicles and return them to a KYMCO dealer for the free installation of a repair kit.

      For more information, contact KYMCO USA at (888) 235-3417 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at info@kymcousa.com, or visit the firm’s website at www.kymcousa.com

      Toyo Recalls Extensa Tires

      Kink in bead area may cause tire to crack

      Toyo is recalling about 69,000 Extensa  A/S / P225/60R16 97T tires.  The tires may have a kink in the bead area, which could cause the tire to crack.

      If a crack develops and is undetected, the tire may fail, which could cause a crash.

      Tire Brand Name / Tire Line / Tire Size:Production Dates:
          TOYO / EXTENSA A/S / P225/60R16 97TSEP 20, 2009 - NOV 06, 2010
      Manufacturer: TOYO TIRE HOLDINGS OF AMERICAS INC.Mfr's Report Date: JAN 19, 2012

      Toyo will notify owners and replace the tires free of charge when the recall begins in February. Owners may contact Toyo at 1-800-442-8696.

      Nitto Bicycle Handlebars Recalled

      They can break while in use

      Euro Asia Imports is recalling about 2,000 Nitto bicycle handlebars are being recalled. They can break while the user is riding the bike, resulting in loss of control and a fall hazard.

      Two incidents of the handlebars breaking have been reported, including one involving a fall and a cut to the rider’s leg.

      This recall involves Nitto aluminum bicycle handlebars with model number B259AA. They were sold in the following colors: red, blue, black, gold, green, pink and silver. “NITTO” and “B259” are printed at the end of the handlebars.

      Bicycle specialty stores and dealers sold the handlebars nationwide from January 2008 through July 2011 for between $60 and $80. They were made in Japan.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled handlebars and contact Euro Asia Imports to receive free replacement handlebars.

      For additional information, contact Euro Asia Imports toll-free at (888) 662-1814 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.euroasiaimports.com

      Oregon Replacement Lawnmower Blades Recalled

      The blades can break, posing a laceration hazard

      Blount International is recalling about 950 Oregon Replacement Lawnmower Blades. The replacement blades can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard to the user and bystanders.

      Blount has received seven reports of replacement blades breaking during use. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Blount lawnmower replacement blades for Ariens 48-inch lawnmowers. The replacement blades are sold under the Oregon brand name. “Oregon®,” part number “91-003” and “PA” or “PJ” are printed on the surface of the recalled blades.

      Independent lawn and garden sales and service stores sold the blades nationwide from January 2010 through September 2011 for about $20. They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately stop using lawnmowers with the recalled blades and return the blades to the store where purchased or directly to Blount for a free replacement.

      For additional information, contact (866) 685-5449 between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.blount.com

      Lee Carter Rattles Recalled

      The rattles pose a choking hazard for infants

      Lee Carter Co. is recalling about 25,000 infant rattles. The rattle's handle is small enough to fit into a child's throat, posing a choking hazard and violating federal rattle standards.

      The recalled rattles are made out of multi-colored, woven plastic and have a bell inside. They measure about 4 1/2 inches long. "Made in Mexico" and "Lee Carter Company" are printed on a tag on a purple plastic loop at the end of the rattle's handle.

      Various Mexican specialty craft stores sold the rattles nationwide from February 2001 through October 2011 for about $4. They were made in Mexico.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from infants and return them to Lee Carter Co. for a full refund or credit towards a replacement product.

      For additional information, consumers should call Lee Carter Co. collect at (415) 824-2004 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.leecartercompany.com

      Mexican Wrestling Action Figures Recalled

      Lead paint standard violated

      Lee Carter Co. is recalling about 7,000 packs of Super Luchamania Action Figures. The surface paints on the action figures contain excessive levels of lead which is prohibited under federal law.

      The recalled Mexican wrestling Super Luchamania action figures were sold in packs of 12. The multi-colored action figures are plastic, have plastic capes and measure about four inches tall. "Super Luchamania" is printed on the action figures' packaging.

      Various Mexican specialty craft stores sold the figures nationwide from June 2000 through October 2011 for between $12 and $14 per pack. They were made in Mexico.

      Consumers should immediately take the recalled action figures away from children and return them to Lee Carter Co. for a full refund or credit towards a replacement product.

      For additional information, consumers should call Lee Carter Co. collect at (415) 824-2004 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.leecartercompany.com

      Jones' Mock Salt Spicy Southwest Blend Recalled

      May be contaminated with Salmonella

      Jones’ Seasoning Blends LLC announced a recall of Jones’ Mock Salt Original as well as Jones’ Mock Salt Spicy Southwest Blend due to the potential contamination of Salmonella.

      Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

      No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this voluntary recall.

      This recall has been initiated due to possible Salmonella contamination of the celery seeds ingredient used in Jones Mock Salt. 

      The following affected products were directly distributed to grocery stores and markets in California, Minnesota, and Washington and it was also sold through internet orders on www.jonesmocksalt.com:

      Jones’ Mock Salt Original: Organic Salt Free Seasoning, 1.6 oz bottles (UPC 0 94922 16616 6), 12 oz bags (UPC 0 94922 07199 6) and 16 oz bags (0 94922 16616 6).

      Jones’ Mock Salt Spicy Southwest Blend: Organic Salt Free Seasoning, 1.6 oz bottles (UPC 0 94922 01560 0).

      There is no lot number identifying the bottles or bags. Any products purchased from July 1, 2011 to December 14, 2011 should be destroyed.

      Consumers should contact Ms. June Jones at 253-468-9595 (Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm PST) or send email for instructions on how to receive replacements.

      Expandable Lunch Boxes With Gel Packs Recalled

      The gel can leak, creating a poisoning hazard

      California Innovations Inc., of Toronto, Canada, is recalling about 248,000 Expandable Insulated Lunch Boxes with Freezer Gel Packs. Gel that contains diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol can leak out of damaged freezer gel packs, posing a poisoning hazard if ingested by children or adults.

      The firm has received two separate reports of a dog chewing and ingesting gel from the gel pack. One dog reportedly died from ingestion of the gel. The other was reported to have received treatment and has recovered.

      The recalled product is a Ci Sport three-piece, expandable, insulated lunch box set, which includes the lunch box, aluminum bottle and the freezer gel pack. The lunch box of the recalled set has the code "1-61731-99-57" printed on one of the two white labels that are sewn under the white fastener inside the main compartment.

      The lunch box is 8 inches wide, 5 inches deep and 10.25 inches high. It is made of vinyl, polyester nylon and crushed nylon and has a logo with the words "Ci Sport" attached to the upper left corner. The lunch box has a carrying handle on the top and a mesh carrying pouch for the aluminum bottle on the side. The aluminum bottle measures 2.75 inches in diameter and 7.5 inches tall. The gel pack is a 6-inch by 4-inch transparent plastic pouch filled with blue liquid gel. The words "Cryofreeze" and "Ice Pack/Hot Pack" are printed in white letters on the front of the pouch. The lunch box was available in four colors: navy blue, red, black and denim blue.

      Costco Wholesale Clubs, Leon Korol and Cost U Less stores sold the lunch boxes between May 2007 and September 2008 for about $10. They were made in China.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the gel packs and dispose of them according to federal, state and/or local regulations. It is recommended that consumers contact their local waste disposal authority for instructions. Consumers may return the lunch box set to Costco for a full refund or may receive a $5 cash refund for the gel pack only by contacting California Innovations.

      For additional information, call California Innovations at (800) 722-2545 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail ci-recall@ca-innovations.com or visit the firm's website atwww.californiainnovations.com

      Price Chopper Recalls Shredded Taco Cheese

      Cheese may contain shredded plastic

      Price Chopper Supermarkets is issuing a voluntary recall on its Coyote Joe’s Shredded Taco Cheese 16 oz, UPC 41735-12509 with an expiration date of April 21, 2012 due to the possibility of shredded plastic fragments inside the packaging. 

      The cheese was sold chainwide between the dates of January 4th and January 17th, 2012. 

      In addition to alerting the media, Price Chopper has initiated its Smart Reply notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the product in question. 

      Customers can return the product to their local Price Chopper for a full refund. For more information, visit the pricechopper.com website or call Price Chopper at 1-800-666-7667, option 3 between the hours of 8:30am and 7:00pm. 

      Based in Schenectady, NY, the Golub Corporation owns and operates 128 Price Chopper grocery stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. For additional information, visit www.pricechopper.com.

      Vagifresh Ball, Vagifresh Gel Recalled

      Products may contain bacteria and undeclared drugs

      USA Far Ocean Group Inc. is recalling Vagifresh Ball and Vagifresh Gel, sold as cosmetics. Vagifresh Gel was found by FDA analysis to contain benzocaine, an active ingredient for many anesthetic drug products. FDA analysis of Vagifresh Ball found the product contains bacteria. 

      The FDA has also determined that marketing material for these products contained unsubstantiated therapeutic claims related to various gynecologic conditions that could have caused women taking these products from seeking appropriate medical care for potentially serious medical conditions.

      Vagifresh Ball and Vagifresh Gel products are marketed as cosmetics, and applied by inserting deeply into the vagina for a prolonged period of time. These products were sold via herbal stores, beauty shops, drug stores, internet and mail order.

      These two products were also sold under the mixed package named Female One, which contained Vagifresh Ball, Vagifresh Gel and Vagifresh Liquid (this recall does not involve Vagifresh Liquid). FDA analysis of Vagifresh Ball found the product contains bacteria including Staphylococcus lentus, S. sciuri, Bacillus Lantus, Alloiococcus otitis, Aerococcus viridans, Aeromonas salmonicid, Gemella spp, and Leuconostoc spp.

      Consumers in possession of these products should stop using it immediately and contact their physician if they experienced any problem that may be related to using any of these products.

      Healthcare professionals and patients are encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of these products to the FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

      • Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/report.htm
      • Download form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

      Steelcase Recalls Desk Chairs

      The seat can collapse

      Steelcase is recalling about 11,000 Amia desk chairs. The pivot pins installed in the control mechanism under the chair seat can fall out, posing a fall hazard to the user.

      This recall includes the model 482 Series Steelcase Amia desk chairs manufactured between March 1, 2011 and June 6, 2011. The model number and manufacture date are printed on a label on the underside of the chair seat. The seats are available in various colored fabric options as well as leather.

      Authorized Steelcase dealers and retail outlets including Healthy Back Store, CSN, Home Office Solutions, Office & Company and Sam Flax stores sold the chairs nationwide and online at www.store.steelcase.com from March 2011 through June 2011 for between $350 and $700.  They were made in the U.S.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the chairs and contact Steelcase to receive adhesive covers to apply over the pivot pins on their chairs. These pin adhesive covers can be applied without the use of a tool in less than five minutes. The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

      For additional information, contact Steelcase toll-free at (800) 391-7194 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers can also e-mail the firm at retrofits@steelcase.com

      Ford Recalls 2001-2002 Escape

      Brake fluid may leak, possibly causing a fire

      Ford is recalling about 245,000 Escape SUVs from the 2001-2001 model years.

      The company said brake fluid could leak from the master cylinder and come into contact with the wiring harness, which could start a fire.

      Dealers will replace the master cylinder reservoir cap and modify the ABS system. 

      Owners may contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332.

      Ford Freestar, Mercury Monterey Models Recalled

      Torque converter can fail

      Ford is recalling about 206,000 Ford Freestar and Mercury Monterey models from the 2004-2005 model years.

      The company said the torque converter output shaft could fail, which would cause a sudden loss of forward motion, possibly causing a crash.

      Ford dealers will replace the converter free of charge when the recall begins in the second quarter of 2012.

      Owners may contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332.

      Chariot Carriers Recalls Child Bicycle Trailers

      The trailer can detach

      Chariot Carriers is recalling about 44,000 bicycle trailers and 70,000 bicycle trailer conversion kits. The bicycle trailer’s hitch mechanisms can crack and break, causing the trailer to detach from the bicycle. This poses an injury hazard to children in the bicycle trailer.

      The firm has received 24 incident reports worldwide, three of which occurred in the United States, involving the bicycle trailers and the conversion kits. No injuries have been reported.

      Chariot Carriers convert to strollers, jogging strollers and bike, hike or ski trailers. This recall involves Chariot bicycle trailers and bicycle trailer conversion kits. Recalled trailers have serial numbers from 1205-xxxx to 0710-xxxx (representing manufacture dates December 2005 through July 2010) located the left side on the frame. Recalled conversion kits have hitch arms that attach the carrier to the bicycle with model number “20100503” printed on a label attached to the aluminum tube next to the warning label. Older conversion kits without a label, but with a release push button located where the hitch arm inserts into the carrier, are also being recalled.

      Specialty bicycle stores nationwide and various websites sold the trailers and conversion kits from December 2005 through August 2010 for between $400 and $925 for Chariot bicycle trailers and from October 2002 through August 2011 for between $40 and $70 for bicycle trailer conversion kits. They were made in Canada.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle trailers and bicycle trailer conversion kits and contact Chariot Carriers for a free repair kit which the consumer can install.

      For more information, contact Chariot Carriers at (800) 262-8651 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.chariotcarriers.com

