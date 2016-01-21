Write a review
Recalls in January 2016

    Tiffin recalls motorhomes manufactured equipped with Coachstep Double and Triple Electric Steps

    The steps may not remain in the expected position and may become unstable

    Tiffin Motorhomes is recalling 14,889 model year 2007-2015 motorhomes manufactured May 1, 2007, to December 31, 2014, equipped with certain Coachstep Double and Triple Electric Steps.

    The bolt that attaches the fan gear assembly to the steps may fracture allowing the fan gear to disengage from the steps. As a result, the steps may not remain in the expected position and may become unstable, increasing the risk of injury.

    Dealers will install a retainer bracket on the double step assemblies and the Coachstep Linkage Assembly will be replaced and a retainer bracket will be installed on the trip step assemblies. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661, or Lippert customer service at 1-574-537-8900.

    Ferrari recalls 488 GTBs

    There could be a fuel vapor leak during engine start

    Ferrari North America (FNA) is recalling 119 model year 2016 488 GTB vehicles manufactured September 9, 2015, to November 6, 2015.

    The recalled vehicles may be equipped with a low pressure fuel line connection that was not properly coated during manufacturing. This may cause a fuel vapor leak during engine start, which increases the risk of a fire.

    Ferrari will replace the low pressure fuel line assembly connection, free of charge. Affected vehicles are located in dealer inventory and will be remedied before customer retail.

    The recall began on December 18, 2015. Owners may contact FNA customer service at 1-866-551-2828.

    Walmart recalls Rival griddles

    The heating element can crack and water can get inside

    Walmart Stores of Bentonville, Ark.. is recalling about 330,000 Rival brand griddles.

    The heating element can crack and water can get inside, posing a shock hazard when the griddle is plugged into an electrical outlet.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Rival brand electric griddles with model number XJ-14207. The griddles are black and measure 20 inches long by 10.5 inches wide. “Walmart” and the model number are printed on a label molded into the bottom of the griddle. “Rival” is printed on the outside edge of the griddle and on the griddle’s temperature dial.

    The griddles. Manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from July 2015, through December 2015, for about $20.

    Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled griddles and return them to any Walmart store for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Walmart at 800-925-6278 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (CT) on Saturday and between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. (CT) Sunday, or online at www.walmart.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

