Recalls in January 2016

Tiffin Motorhomes is recalling 14,889 model year 2007-2015 motorhomes manufactured May 1, 2007, to December 31, 2014, equipped with certain Coachstep Double and Triple Electric Steps.

The bolt that attaches the fan gear assembly to the steps may fracture allowing the fan gear to disengage from the steps. As a result, the steps may not remain in the expected position and may become unstable, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will install a retainer bracket on the double step assemblies and the Coachstep Linkage Assembly will be replaced and a retainer bracket will be installed on the trip step assemblies. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661, or Lippert customer service at 1-574-537-8900.